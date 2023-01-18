'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
With January resetting our calendars from 2022 to 2023, we often take the chance to reset our lives -- or try to -- with New Year's resolutions. Reigning at the top of many people's lists: Be more active. It's a simple goal, but busy schedules, long commutes, and wilting motivation often gets in the way and you copy and paste the goal onto next year's resolution list.
Going to the gym or signing up for group fitness classes can be a great movement motivator, but commute times, limited space, and times can increase possibly already-existing workout anxiety. Luckily, there are a ton of online fitness platforms with guided class instruction, programs with a custom feel, and the luxury of being done in your own space and time.
Our top picks for the best online fitness platforms help you ditch the urge to "do it later" and help you gain the motivation -- and maybe even muscle -- to make your movement goals a 2023 reality.
Features:
Even though Peloton is most famous for its in-home bike revolution, you don't need to own one or any of its actual equipment to benefit from the Peloton Digital app. The app features on-demand and live classes of all kinds, lead by Peleton's renowned high-energy instructors, and ranging from a quick 10 minutes to an hour-long sweat session.
The only downside is that a lot of the classes require extra equipment. If you have access to a treadmill or rower, however, the app does serve as a great running and rowing guide to keep workouts from getting monotonous.
If the abundance of options is overwhelming for you, Peloton Digital also offers a personalized quiz before you get started to tailor your workouts toward your preferences and needs.
To stay extra motivated or feel like you have a "class" to go to every day, users can also participate in challenges or participate in a training program.
If competition is a major fitness motivator, Peloton Digital also lets you follow other members so you can see their workout stats.
The Peloton Digital app offers users a 30-day free trial before applying the $12.99 monthly fee. Between the high energy feel, class range and availability, and under $13 per month cost, Peloton Digital might be what your body, mind, and spirit needs to kick off the new year in good spirits.
Features:
Nike Training Club's app might be free, but it's definitely quality. Featuring around 500 workout classes to choose from and healthy lifestyle tips, it might be the perfect pocket personal trainer.
If I don't have a class to go to or a structured workout, finding the motivation to get off the couch and get in physical activity is even harder, especially after a long day or with a busy schedule. Nike Training club provides bite-sized workouts that are still assured to get your heart rate up. They're also great when you need a quick break from your at-home desk.
Not much of a class person, but like a structured workout? The whiteboard feature gives you instructions and time suggestions for you to complete on your own time.
Plus, thanks to Netflix's and Nike's recent collaboration, working out is as simple as turning on your TV. For those that have a Netflix subscription, you have access to stream Nike Training Club training courses.
Nike trainers, doctors, and nutritionists also advise on how to make small changes to lead a healthier lifestyle. So if you don't find yourself to be free often, Nike Training Club is a free option that could help you make room for some simple, yet effective habits.
I will say that the app isn't the most organized. The time I save in a quick workout, I waste trying to find a class to do. Same with finding tips -- I have to on a deep-app dive to even find one.
But overall, Nike Training Club is a great burst of energy that has the potential to increasingly make exercise a regular habit.
Features:
Created and led by ex-dancer Megan Roup, The Sculpt Society is truly one of my favorite ways to get my body moving. The dance cardio classes combined with Megan's high energy and clear instruction feels more like a dance party in my living room than a workout, but I definitely work up a sweat.
If you're not much of a dancer, TSS still offers pilates and barre-based workouts so you can still achieve that lean-dancer look. My only complaint with the sculpting and toning classes is that they often require hand weights or ankle weights that I don't usually have lying around.
The classes offered range from 5-50 minutes anywhere from beginner to advanced levels. TSS also has over 400 classes on demand in the app library and hosts several live classes a week. Low impact and easy to stream from your phone, I also find TSS a great option for those who travel or live in a small space, like an apartment.
TSS is something I look forward to rather than "check off" my to-do list. So, if you're looking for something that helps you enjoy fitness in the new year, I highly recommend checking it out.
Features:
Before Beachbody was on demand, their workout tapes (remember those) were my first introduction to at-home workouts. My nostalgia aside, Beachbody's classes have continued in effective and fun up-beat quality on their On-Demand platform.
Beachbody On Demand and Bodi features both live and on-demand classes, tools to track your progress, nutrition strategies and plans, and even one-on-one support from a free coach.
Its classes have a slight 80s workout feel in a good way, making the workout simple and fun yet effective. Like any good bootcamp the classes may introduce you to moves that fire up muscles you didn't even know you had. The instructors are also great at introducing strength training and safely building up muscle.
I will say that this platform is more of an investment for those looking to be fully dedicated to a fitness journey. While the more interactive class style is great, it's a bit harder to do "quick doses."
Overall, I find the upbeat and boot-camp-like classes, nutrition integration, and game-like activity trackers make this platform a great option for those looking to kickstart (and stick to) an overall healthier lifestyle.
Features:
I've been following fitness Instagram influencer, Sami Clarke for years. During the pandemic her easy-to–follow, quick strength workouts on Instagram kept me from being a complete couch potato. She's since started her own platform, Form, which provides structured workout programs that build muscle without using a squat rack or crazy cardio.
Forms' platform is great for people who want a program to follow along with, rather than playing a daily class roulette. But the app also has plenty of on-demand classes you can do individually.
All about overall wellness, the app also features 7-day and 14-day meal plans along with nutritious recipes.
Additionally, Form's app might be the most organized, aesthetically pleasing online fitness platform I've seen, making it easy to navigate every workout program, class, and recipe.
Note, however, that while there are a few workouts that just rely on bodyweight exercises, most of the workouts involve equipment like dumbbells, ankle weights, or resistance bands.
If you thrive on routine, Sami Clarke's Form might be your new form of fitness in 2023.
Features
If a workout doesn't count for you unless your Apple Watch tracked it, I feel you and am here to tell you Apple Fitness+ is not only compatible with your Watch, but even tracks your calories more accurately.
Apple Fitness+ is a great fitness service any Apple user should unlock -- especially when it's free. So, if you got a new Apple product over the holiday season, make sure to take advantage.
FItness+ has a variety of classes with different instructors on demand. The main dashboard is super easy to navigate and filter through what type of workout you want to do and the duration of your sweat sesh.
Additionally, there are plenty of bodyweight-only based workouts that don't require using or investing in any fancy equipment. If you do have access to a treadmill or rower, however, the walking and rowing classes are a great way to add some fire to a traditionally simple workout.
My favorite part of Fitness+ is that your calories and workout stats from your watch sync up to the Apple streaming display you're working out on (iPhone, iPad, Apple TV).
There's a reason Peloton is our top pick: It easily integrates fitness into your life by adjusting to your needs and schedule, not the other way around. Unlike a traditional gym, Peloton bends to your schedule and brings the high energy to your home.
If you'd like to quickly see how Peloton compares to the others -- the chart below summarizes the apps detailed in this guide, making it easier for you to see all the platforms they're available on and their key features.
Fitness apps and services
Compatibility
Features
Peloton Guide
iOS and Android devices, Android TV, AppleTV, FireTV, Chromecast, Roku, LG TV and AirPlay
Nike Training Club
iOS and Android devices, TV via HDMI or Apple AirPlay, and Netflix
The Sculpt Society
iOS and Android devices, desktop and laptops, Apple TV, Chromecast, Fire TV, and Roku
Beach Body On Demand and Bodi
iOS and Android devices, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Fire TV, and Roku.
Form
iOS and Android devices, Apple TV, Android TV, Fire TV, and Roku
Apple Fitness+
iOS devices, Apple TV
You can't go wrong with any of the above online workout platforms, but each one has a unique angle and purpose. Say you want more of a plan to follow rather than an extensive library full of quick classes. That might affect your decision. The chart below summarizes the online workout platforms in this guide, making it easier to decide which is best for you and your lifestyle -- or the one you're trying to achieve.
Choose this fitness app or service…
If you want…
Peloton Digital
The best online workout program overall – an app that feels custom to your lifestyle
Nike Training club
An online workout platform for busy people to fit activity in
The Sculpt Society
An online workout platform that feels more like a dance party or ballet class than a workout
Beach Body On Demand and Bodi
An online workout platform for people wanting to make a lifestyle change
Form
An online workout platform for people who like structure
Apple Fitness+
An online workout platform for Apple Watch users
Starting a fitness journey can be scary. Going to the gym can be even scarier -- and costly -- and time consuming. These days, there are so many fitness platforms that have made fitness mobile, more accessible, and timely. We wanted to compile a list that detailed the best options worth your time, money, and consideration to best support you on your journey.
Yes, even though we only included our 7 favorite picks, there's a workout program on every online corner waiting for you to start your fitness journey with them. Tone It Up, for example, is a great accountability program with On Demand only classes. Another great, free option is exploring YouTube fitness platforms. Some of my favorite YouTube fitness channels include: MadFit, Yoga With Adriene, and Move With Nicole.