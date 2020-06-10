Best free video streaming services in 2020: Crackle, IMDb TV, Pluto TV, and more

When cord-cutting became a thing, it was all about saving money. Now, cord-cutting costs are catching up with cable.

Just Disney Plus is $13 a month with its must-watch package of Marvel Universe, Star Wars, and Disney films. Netflix is $13 a month, too. Plus, with internet TV streaming services such as AT&T TV Now, which costs $55 a month, your streaming bill can quickly get up to $80 or more, which is within spitting distance of a cable TV bill.

You can save some money by going with an inexpensive TV-bundling service like Philo TV. At $16 a month for three simultaneous streams of 45 popular channels -- including AMC, Comedy Central, Food Network, IFC, Nickelodeon, Science, and The History Channel -- it's a steal.

There are currently 11 good free services to try, and good old-fashioned over-the-air (OTA) antenna TV. Yes, you do have to put up with commercials on all of these -- and there's not a DVR features to be seen -- but they are free. With so many selections to choose from, I can guarantee you'll find something to watch that won't hurt your pocketbook by even a single penny.

Crackle Crackle mostly offers older, mainstream TV shows and movies. Crackle is perhaps the best-known free streaming TV and movie service. Crackle boasts TV shows and movies from the 80s through the 00s. Some recent selections include Bewitched, My Favorite Martian, and What's Happening. You'll also find newer films on it sometimes. It also has a bit of original content such as StartUp, a dark show about technology companies. Call it organized crime 2.0. It's a hidden gem of a show with actors such as Martin Freedman, Ronald Perlman, and Adam Brody. Give Crackle and StartUp a try. View Now at Crackle

Pluto TV Large collection of obscure networks, plus mainstream VoD selections. sjvn You may already know about Pluto TV. It offers access to dozens of other streaming networks with a single interface. Some of these "channels" aren't that interesting, but then there are others, like the classic Dr. Who, Mystery Science Theater 3000 (classic MST3K shows), and RiffTrax, which bring a smile to my face. Since ViacomCBS bought Pluto, it also includes live TV shows such as CBS News and CNET. (ViacomCBS is the parent company of Pluto TV, CNET, and ZDNet). It also now includes free on-demand movies and TV shows. As of June 2020, these include Shaft (2019), Flashdance, and The Last Action Show. Give it a look. Odds are you'll find something you like. View Now at Pluto