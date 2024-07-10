'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The best Galaxy Z Flip 6 cases you can buy
Samsung just unveiled its newest Galaxy Z Flip 6 phone at the Unpacked event in Paris, along with many other AI-infused products, like the new Samsung Galaxy Ring.
Also: Save up to $1,200 on new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 phones - here's how
Like any new phone, it's a smart idea to outfit your new Z Flip 6 with a proper-fitting case to protect it from bumps, scratches, drops, and more, and to give it some personality. We've rounded up some of the best phone cases already available for the new Galaxy Z Flip 6 so you can get straight to sporting your new cell with care.
Also: I went hands-on with the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 and it's basically a high-tech fidget spinner
What is the best Galaxy Z Flip 6 case right now?
Our pick for the best Galaxy Flip 6 case overall is the Spigen Ultra Hybrid Pro, thanks to its moderate price point, sleek yet functional design, and several color options. Remember, these are some of the very first cases to hit the market for the new Flip 6, and more will start to launch or expand their color offerings as time passes. We'll be updating this list with all the best options as more cases become available, but check out how our other top picks stack up to the Spigen Ultra Hybrid Pro so far and find the best case for your new Flip 6.
The best Galaxy Z Flip 6 cases of 2024
The Spigen Ultra Hybrid Pro case is constructed of polycarbonate and thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU), making it great for protecting your phone against everyday wear and tear without being overly bulky. It features Air Cushion technology to create a durable yet slim profile, and has a sleek look thanks to a matte finish, along with scratch-resistant coating.
Tactile buttons are easy to press and make it easy to achieve solid feedback. Right now, Spigen is offering this case in four colors, including a clear option, and with a price tag under $45, we think this is a great case to outfit your new Z Flip 6.
Spigen Ultra Hybrid Pro case features: Material: Polycarbonate, Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) | 4 color options, including clear | Mid-range cost | Scratch resistant | Tactile Buttons | Slim profile | Matte finish
Casetify's Impact case is one of the brand's most tried-and-true designs, and now it's here for the new Z Flip 6. Although pricey, this case is 1x military-grade certified, offers 6.6 feet of drop protection, and features Casetify's EcoShock material. It has upgraded shock-absorbing material to help protect your new phone from all corners and a raised bezel design to protect your screen from cracks and scratches.
The case also supports Qi wireless charging for easy battery boosting and comes in a plethora of designs and color options, making it one of the most varied on this list. Like other Casetify offerings, it is made of recycled materials.
Casetify Impact case features: Materials: 65% Recycled, plant based material | 1x military grade | 6.6ft drop protection | Upgraded shock-absorbing EcoShock material | Raised bezel around screen | Supports Qi wireless charging
If you don't want to spend over $30 on a new case for your Flip 6, don't worry. Caseology has a brand new lineup of cases for the new phone. This case is constructed of polycarbonate and thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU), which makes it a great option for everyday use. Like other new Flip 6 cases, it has a slim and functional design that makes it easy to flip your phone open and closed but still maintains a fun, 3D design with enhanced ergonomics.
A TPU textured grip helps prevent accidental drops and shields from bumps, and an adhesive strip attached to the case provides more security -- don't worry about your case popping off. It's currently available in four color options.
Caseology Parrallax Z Flip 6 case features: Material: Polycarbonate and thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) | 3D design for ergonomics | Textured TPU grip | Adhesive strip for security | 4 color options
Samsung, of course, has its own lineup of case options for its new phone. The Samsung Silicone Z Flip 6 case comes in five punchy colorways, the most on this list: gray, blue, yellow, navy, and mint. Right now, it's also available for $30, a $10 savings on its typical price to celebrate the new Z Flip 6 launch.
The case features a silicone build for great grip and protection and includes a ring-style grip to ensure your phone stays in your hand at all times.
Samsung Silicone case features: Material: Silicone | 5 color options | Designed by Samsung | Includes a ring grip | Can purchase straight from Samsung
Which is the best Galaxy Flip 6 case?
The best case for you will ultimately be what works best for your lifestyle, so don't get too caught up in what we're recommending. While our top pick is the Spigen Ultra Hybrid Pro, all of the other options on this list are great. It's just about what you want.
|Best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Case
|Price (starting at)
|Spigen Ultra Hybrid Pro
|$40
|Casetify Impact
|$70
|Caseology Parrallax
|$25
|Samsung Silicone
|$40
*MRSP at the time of writing. Please note the prices may change with promotions, discounts, sales, and more.
Which is the right Galaxy Flip 6 case for you?
Choosing a new case can often feel onerous. Here's our breakdown of which of our recommended cases may work for particular desires and use cases. Keep in mind that more cases will hit the market soon, too.
|Choose this Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 case ...
|If you want ...
|Spigen Ultra Hybrid Pro
|A great everyday case that's moderately priced and offers a sleek profile.
|Casetify Impact Case
|A punchy, bold case that reflects your personal style while still offering protection.
|Caseology Parrallax
|A budget case that offers a pop of color.
|Samsung Silicone Case
|A soft, silicone case designed by Samsung.
Factors to consider when choosing a Galaxy Flip 6 case
We've spent many hours testing phone cases, from big names like Casetify and Samsung to lesser-known brands, to show you that you have many options. The phone case your grandma recommends you try might be the worst phone case you've ever had, which is why it's essential to consider these factors before you buy:
- Durability: Many people may only care about the aesthetic of a phone case, but if you're looking for a case that's meant to protect your phone from drops, cracks, and scratches, then you'll want to level up to a durable option.
- Material: Phone cases have, no doubt, come a long way. With time, companies have been able to source the best materials, including silicone, leather, plastic, metal, and even recyclables such as cardboard or paperboard (each with pros and cons). If you have a strong preference for your case's material, keep that in mind when you shop.
- Features: Phone cases these days have come a long way, and they sometimes offer extra features like screen protectors, stands, stylus holders, and more. If you want a specific feature on your case, consider making that one of your top priorities as you search, and be prepared to pay a higher price, too, potentially.
- Design: Just like your eyes eat first when eating, you could say the same about phone cases. When choosing a phone case, it's also important to consider its style and design; after all, you're most likely carrying it around with you 24/7.
How we test phone cases
The ZDNET team spends weeks with a phone case, using it in many environments like the office, outdoors, grocery stores, or at home. We do so to test how well a phone case can perform in various environments, as each environment tests its durability and protection.
Although you can test phone cases with just a simple drop from various heights, you should conduct your own testing in your frequented environments to see how they hold up. At the end of the day, the only way to know if a phone case works for you is to try it on your own phone.
Will a Galaxy Z Flip 5 case fit a Z Flip 6?
Maybe. The Z Flip 5 has dimensions of 85.1mm x 71.9mm x 15.1mm when folded (HxWxD). The new Flip 6 is just slightly smaller, with dimensions of 85.1mm x 71.9mm x 14.9mm when folded. While the difference appears pretty minuscule and it may be possible to reuse Flip 5 cases on the new Flip 6, ZDENT always recommends outfitting a new device with a case specifically designed for the proper measurements for maximum protection and the best fit.
What is the point of a folding smartphone?
While Samsung has a whole page dedicated to trying to convince you to make the switch to a folding smartphone, the biggest draw is what made flip-phones so ubiquitous in the late '90s and early '00s: They're easier to fit into your pocket. A folding smartphone is a unique solution to the demand for bigger and better screens on our mobile devices while balancing screen size with portability and practicality.
A foldable phone also lets you take selfies and group pictures without contorting yourself into uncomfortable angles for the perfect shot or asking strangers to take family photos. With the larger, unfolded screen, you can also multitask in several apps to streamline your workflow.
And a foldable phone brings back the satisfaction of snapping your phone shut to end an irritating call.