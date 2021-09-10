Best business gas card 2021: Bank of America, Citi & more compared

There is no shortage of credit card rewards to choose from, but when you spend your life on the road in between businesses, a gas credit card for business could be the best way for you to save on what you buy the most. However, there are several factors to consider when searching for the best gas credit card for business, such as the APR and fees, as well as the available rewards structures. Before you hit the road for your next meeting, consider these picks for the best gas cards for business in 2021.
Here's a breakdown of our top picks for the best gas card for business:
Card
Best for
Regular APR
Annual fee
Intro bonus
Gas rewards rate
Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards Credit Card
Best introductory bonus
13.99% - 23.99% Variable
$0
$200
3%
American Express Blue Cash Preferred® Credit Card
Best for everyday purchases
13.99%-23.99% Variable
$0 first year, $95 thereafter
Up to $350
3%
Costco Anywhere Visa® Credit Card by Citi
Costco customers
15.24%
Variable
$0
N/A
4%
Discover it® Chrome Credit Card
Best first-year benefits
11.99% - 22.99% Variable
$0
Cashback Match™
2% (up to $1,000)
PenFed Platinum Rewards Visa Signature® Credit Card
Best credit union
13.49% - 17.99% Variable
$0
15,000 Points
5x points
Sam's Club® Mastercard®
Sam's customers
15.65% or 23.65% Variable
$0
N/A
5% (up to $6,000)
Shell Credit Card
Best gas station card
26.49%
Variable
$0
30 cents/ gallon for the first 5 gas purchases
10 cents/gallon, up to 20 gallons
Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards
Best introductory bonus
Bank of America lets you choose how you earn rewards with up to 3% cashback in your chosen category. Category options include not only gas but also online shopping, dining, travel, drug stores, home improvement, and furnishings. You also have the option to change your category choice each month in case your needs change. After you spend $1000 within your first ninety days, Bank of America will give you a $200 online cash rewards bonus offer. There is also a 0% introductory APR for the first 15 billing cycles with no annual fee to help you save even more. Plus, your rewards never expire.
Rewards
3% cashback in the category of your choice (or up to $2500 in combined purchases)
2% at grocery stores and wholesale clubs (up to $2500 in combined purchases)
Unlimited 1% on all other purchases
$200 online cash rewards bonus offer
Pros:
No annual fee
0% introductory APR
Rewards never expire
Cons:
Limited to $2500 in rewards
Balance transfer fees apply
Foreign transaction fee
American Express Blue Cash Preferred® Credit Card
Best for everyday purchases
The Blue Cash Preferred Card from American Express is an excellent choice for everyday spending. Save on your commute with transit rewards, plus 6% cashback on groceries. The card offers a solid 3% rewards for gas purchases, plus extra savings on Amazon purchases. There is no annual fee with an excellent introductory APR offer of 0% for your first year. You can also receive up to $150 in statement credits after your first $3000 in purchases within the first six months of having the card.
Rewards
6% cashback at U.S. supermarkets (up to $6000 per year in purchases, then 1%)
6% cashback on eligible streaming subscriptions
3% cashback for transit
3% cashback at U.S. gas stations
1% cashback on other purchases
Pros:
Highest rewards for groceries
Additional commuter rewards
Introductory 0% APR for 12 months, then a variable APR, 13.99% to 23.99%.
Cons:
Annual fee after the first year
Spending caps on rewards
Foreign transaction fee
Costco Anywhere Visa Card by Citi
Best for Costco customers
If you already shop at Costco, the Costco Anywhere Visa Card by Citi can give you extra rewards on the purchases you already make. There is 4% cashback on eligible gas purchases that are generously capped at $7000; after that, your rewards rate drops to 1% on further gas purchases. Plus, you receive 2% cashback on all purchases made either in Costco or via Costco.com. Your Costco membership is the only fee you need, with no annual fees or foreign transaction fees for the card. Annual rewards are distributed via a certificate that you can redeem for cash or use to make eligible purchases at Costco.
Rewards
4% cashback on gas (up to $7000 per year and 1% thereafter)
3% cashback on dining and travel
2% cashback on Costco and Costco.com purchases
1% cashback on all other purchases
Pros:
4% gas cashback
No annual fee
No foreign transaction fee
Cons:
Must be a Costco member
Only 2% on Costco purchases
No introductory offer
Discover It Chrome
Best first-year benefits
The Discover It Chrome Card only offers 2% cashback on gas and dining with a quarterly limit of $1000 per quarter. However, the first-year benefits are hard to beat with full cashback matching at the end of your first 12 months of having the card. There is also 1% cashback for all other purchases. There is no annual fee, and Discover offers a 0% introductory APR for the first 14 months, plus Discover cash rewards never expire.
Rewards
2% cashback for gas and dining (up to $1000 in quarterly combined purchases)
Unlimited 1% cashback on other purchases
Pros:
First-year cash back matching
No annual fee
No foreign transaction fee
Cons:
Limited 2% gas rewards
$1000 quarterly cashback limit
Penalty APR applies
PenFed Platinum Rewards Visa Signature Card
Best credit union
The Pentagon Federal Credit Union offers one of the best gas credit cards, offering five points for every dollar you spend on gas and three points for every dollar spent on groceries, dining, cable, and streaming. You can also receive 15 000 additional points when you spend $1500 in your first three months of having the card. There is no annual fee, nor any foreign transaction or cash advance fees, making it incredibly affordable. To apply for the card, you must be a Pentagon Federal Credit Union member, but membership is open to everyone.
Rewards
5x points for gas purchases at the pump
5x points for electric vehicle charging stations
3x points for groceries, restaurants, and dining
3x points for cable, satellite and other television/radio/streaming services
1x point on all other purchases
Pros:
5x points for gas at the pump
Extra rewards for EV charging stations
Bonus introductory rewards
Cons:
Must be a member of PenFed
Points can be worth less than one cent
Five-year expiration for rewards
Sam's Club Mastercard
Best for Sam's Club customers
With the Sam's Club Mastercard, you can receive 5% cashback on gas purchases, totaling up to $6000 per year. As a bonus, Sam's Club members also get special rewards on digital or in-club purchases, plus a $30 bonus statement credit when you open your account and spend $30 within the first 30 days. You will need to be a member of Sam's Club to apply, but the 5% cashback rewards structure is among the strongest available with gas credit cards today.
Rewards
5% cashback on gas (up to $6000)
3% cashback on eligible Sam's Club purchases with the Sam's Club Mastercard and 2% cashback from Sam's Club membership, for up to 5% combined rewards on eligible purchases.
3% cashback on dining and takeout
1% cashback on all other eligible purchases
Pros:
High 5% rewards structure
A high spending cap for gas purchases
No annual fee
Cons:
Must be a Sam's Club member
Rewards redeemable at Sam's Club
Rewards redeemed only once per year
Shell Credit Card
Best gas station card
Shell offers two gas credit cards, the Shell Fuel Rewards card and the Shell Fuel Rewards Mastercard. However, you only have to apply once, and then you are approved for one or the other. When you use your card, you immediately save at the pump with discounted gas prices. There is no annual fee, but the APR does fall along the higher end when compared to other cards.
Rewards
30 cents/ gallon for the first 5 gas purchases
10 cents per gallon per fill-up (up to 20 gallons)
10% Shell rebates (up to $1200)
2% Shell rebates on groceries and dining
1% Shell rebates on all other purchases
Pros:
Save immediately at the pump
No annual fee
Rewards are easy to redeem
Cons:
Rewards limited to Shell gas stations
Rewards may expire
You cannot choose the card you receive
How did we choose these products?
To find the best gas cards for business, we consider a number of features, such as these:
Rewards structure
The rewards structure for gas purchases can vary from card to card, generally ranging from 2% to 4% for eligible purchases. Most cards offer additional rewards, like cashback on dining or travel. Be sure to carefully review the rewards structure for each card to see which option best suits your normal spending habits.
Annual fee
The annual fee for a business gas card can vary, as well, with annual fees easily topping a few hundred dollars, depending on the provider you choose. Some companies may waive the annual fee with your membership, such as Costco, while other cards may skip the fee altogether.
Sign-up bonus
To further entice you, some gas card providers may offer additional sign-up rewards for your business. From a few thousand points at account opening to annual bonuses, there are many different types of introductory offers that could prove quite lucrative for your new gas card for business.
First-year rewards
Instead of a sign-up bonus, some credit card companies may offer extra bonuses after your first year of having the card. The rewards can vary significantly, with some meeting your needs more than others. For example, while PenFed gives 15 000 points for your first-year bonus, the Discover it chrome card will match you dollar for dollar in first-year spending. Consider which rewards and perks are best for you based on your spending habits.
Which is the right one for you?
With so many gas credit cards to choose from, it can be intimidating trying to find the right card for you. We can help.
Choose this card...
For...
Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards
Sign-up bonuses
Blue Cash Preferred Card from American Express
Gas and groceries
Costco Anywhere Visa Card by Citi
Costco members
Discover it chrome
First year rewards
PenFed Platinum Rewards Visa Signature Card
Credit union members
Sam's Club Mastercard
Sam's Club members
Shell Credit Card
Shell gas customers
FAQs
What is a gas credit card?
A gas credit card is a type of credit card that offers special incentives or rewards based on your gas-related purchases. It may be issued by a credit card provider or a gas station, depending on the card that you choose.
How do you get a gas credit card?
You will need to apply to get a new credit card. Each business gas card will have its own requirements to qualify, such as a minimum credit score or minimum annual income, so be sure to consider eligibility requirements before you begin the application process.
Which is the best gas credit card?
The best gas credit card for business depends on your specific needs. Consider your spending habits to help determine which rewards structure will most effectively save you money on your everyday purchases, like gas, dining, and travel.
Are there alternatives worth considering?
These gas cards for business are far from the only options available today. Other gas credit cards for business include:
Citi Premier Card: Citi gives a handsome introductory bonus of 80 000 points, but watch out for the $95 annual fee.
US Bank Business Triple Cash Rewards World Elite Mastercard: Earn up to 3% limited cashback with 0% introductory APR for your first 15 months.
ExxonMobil Smart Card: This card will help you save money at the pump, but rewards vary based on local gas prices.
No matter which gas card for business you choose, be sure to carefully review the terms and conditions for the card, as well as eligibility requirements, to find the best fit for you.