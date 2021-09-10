Best business gas card 2021: Bank of America, Citi & more compared

There is no shortage of credit card rewards to choose from, but when you spend your life on the road in between businesses, a gas credit card for business could be the best way for you to save on what you buy the most. However, there are several factors to consider when searching for the best gas credit card for business, such as the APR and fees, as well as the available rewards structures. Before you hit the road for your next meeting, consider these picks for the best gas cards for business in 2021.

Here's a breakdown of our top picks for the best gas card for business:

Card Best for Regular APR Annual fee Intro bonus Gas rewards rate Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards Credit Card Best introductory bonus 13.99% - 23.99% Variable $0 $200 3% American Express Blue Cash Preferred® Credit Card Best for everyday purchases 13.99%-23.99% Variable $0 first year, $95 thereafter Up to $350 3% Costco Anywhere Visa® Credit Card by Citi Costco customers 15.24% Variable $0 N/A 4% Discover it® Chrome Credit Card Best first-year benefits 11.99% - 22.99% Variable $0 Cashback Match™ 2% (up to $1,000) PenFed Platinum Rewards Visa Signature® Credit Card Best credit union 13.49% - 17.99% Variable $0 15,000 Points 5x points Sam's Club® Mastercard® Sam's customers 15.65% or 23.65% Variable $0 N/A 5% (up to $6,000) Shell Credit Card Best gas station card 26.49% Variable $0 30 cents/ gallon for the first 5 gas purchases 10 cents/gallon, up to 20 gallons

Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards Best introductory bonus Bank of America Bank of America lets you choose how you earn rewards with up to 3% cashback in your chosen category. Category options include not only gas but also online shopping, dining, travel, drug stores, home improvement, and furnishings. You also have the option to change your category choice each month in case your needs change. After you spend $1000 within your first ninety days, Bank of America will give you a $200 online cash rewards bonus offer. There is also a 0% introductory APR for the first 15 billing cycles with no annual fee to help you save even more. Plus, your rewards never expire. Rewards 3% cashback in the category of your choice (or up to $2500 in combined purchases)

2% at grocery stores and wholesale clubs (up to $2500 in combined purchases)

Unlimited 1% on all other purchases

$200 online cash rewards bonus offer Pros: No annual fee

0% introductory APR

Rewards never expire Cons: Limited to $2500 in rewards

Balance transfer fees apply

Foreign transaction fee View now at Bank of America

American Express Blue Cash Preferred® Credit Card Best for everyday purchases American Express The Blue Cash Preferred Card from American Express is an excellent choice for everyday spending. Save on your commute with transit rewards, plus 6% cashback on groceries. The card offers a solid 3% rewards for gas purchases, plus extra savings on Amazon purchases. There is no annual fee with an excellent introductory APR offer of 0% for your first year. You can also receive up to $150 in statement credits after your first $3000 in purchases within the first six months of having the card. Rewards 6% cashback at U.S. supermarkets (up to $6000 per year in purchases, then 1%)

6% cashback on eligible streaming subscriptions

3% cashback for transit

3% cashback at U.S. gas stations

1% cashback on other purchases Pros: Highest rewards for groceries

Additional commuter rewards

Introductory 0% APR for 12 months, then a variable APR, 13.99% to 23.99%. Cons: Annual fee after the first year

Spending caps on rewards

Foreign transaction fee View now at American Express

Costco Anywhere Visa Card by Citi Best for Costco customers Citi If you already shop at Costco, the Costco Anywhere Visa Card by Citi can give you extra rewards on the purchases you already make. There is 4% cashback on eligible gas purchases that are generously capped at $7000; after that, your rewards rate drops to 1% on further gas purchases. Plus, you receive 2% cashback on all purchases made either in Costco or via Costco.com. Your Costco membership is the only fee you need, with no annual fees or foreign transaction fees for the card. Annual rewards are distributed via a certificate that you can redeem for cash or use to make eligible purchases at Costco. Rewards 4% cashback on gas (up to $7000 per year and 1% thereafter)

3% cashback on dining and travel

2% cashback on Costco and Costco.com purchases

1% cashback on all other purchases Pros: 4% gas cashback

No annual fee

No foreign transaction fee Cons: Must be a Costco member

Only 2% on Costco purchases

No introductory offer View now at Citi

Discover It Chrome Best first-year benefits Discover It The Discover It Chrome Card only offers 2% cashback on gas and dining with a quarterly limit of $1000 per quarter. However, the first-year benefits are hard to beat with full cashback matching at the end of your first 12 months of having the card. There is also 1% cashback for all other purchases. There is no annual fee, and Discover offers a 0% introductory APR for the first 14 months, plus Discover cash rewards never expire. Rewards 2% cashback for gas and dining (up to $1000 in quarterly combined purchases)

Unlimited 1% cashback on other purchases Pros: First-year cash back matching

No annual fee

No foreign transaction fee Cons: Limited 2% gas rewards

$1000 quarterly cashback limit

Penalty APR applies View now at Discover It

PenFed Platinum Rewards Visa Signature Card Best credit union PenFed The Pentagon Federal Credit Union offers one of the best gas credit cards, offering five points for every dollar you spend on gas and three points for every dollar spent on groceries, dining, cable, and streaming. You can also receive 15 000 additional points when you spend $1500 in your first three months of having the card. There is no annual fee, nor any foreign transaction or cash advance fees, making it incredibly affordable. To apply for the card, you must be a Pentagon Federal Credit Union member, but membership is open to everyone. Rewards 5x points for gas purchases at the pump

5x points for electric vehicle charging stations

3x points for groceries, restaurants, and dining

3x points for cable, satellite and other television/radio/streaming services

1x point on all other purchases Pros: 5x points for gas at the pump

Extra rewards for EV charging stations

Bonus introductory rewards Cons: Must be a member of PenFed

Points can be worth less than one cent

Five-year expiration for rewards View now at PenFed

Sam's Club Mastercard Best for Sam's Club customers Sam's Club With the Sam's Club Mastercard, you can receive 5% cashback on gas purchases, totaling up to $6000 per year. As a bonus, Sam's Club members also get special rewards on digital or in-club purchases, plus a $30 bonus statement credit when you open your account and spend $30 within the first 30 days. You will need to be a member of Sam's Club to apply, but the 5% cashback rewards structure is among the strongest available with gas credit cards today. Rewards 5% cashback on gas (up to $6000)

3% cashback on eligible Sam's Club purchases with the Sam's Club Mastercard and 2% cashback from Sam's Club membership, for up to 5% combined rewards on eligible purchases.

3% cashback on dining and takeout

1% cashback on all other eligible purchases Pros: High 5% rewards structure

A high spending cap for gas purchases

No annual fee Cons: Must be a Sam's Club member

Rewards redeemable at Sam's Club

Rewards redeemed only once per year View now at Sam's Club

Shell Credit Card Best gas station card Shell Shell offers two gas credit cards, the Shell Fuel Rewards card and the Shell Fuel Rewards Mastercard. However, you only have to apply once, and then you are approved for one or the other. When you use your card, you immediately save at the pump with discounted gas prices. There is no annual fee, but the APR does fall along the higher end when compared to other cards. Rewards 30 cents/ gallon for the first 5 gas purchases

10 cents per gallon per fill-up (up to 20 gallons)

10% Shell rebates (up to $1200)

2% Shell rebates on groceries and dining

1% Shell rebates on all other purchases Pros: Save immediately at the pump

No annual fee

Rewards are easy to redeem Cons: Rewards limited to Shell gas stations

Rewards may expire

You cannot choose the card you receive View now at Shell

How did we choose these products?

To find the best gas cards for business, we consider a number of features, such as these:

Rewards structure

The rewards structure for gas purchases can vary from card to card, generally ranging from 2% to 4% for eligible purchases. Most cards offer additional rewards, like cashback on dining or travel. Be sure to carefully review the rewards structure for each card to see which option best suits your normal spending habits.

Annual fee

The annual fee for a business gas card can vary, as well, with annual fees easily topping a few hundred dollars, depending on the provider you choose. Some companies may waive the annual fee with your membership, such as Costco, while other cards may skip the fee altogether.

Sign-up bonus

To further entice you, some gas card providers may offer additional sign-up rewards for your business. From a few thousand points at account opening to annual bonuses, there are many different types of introductory offers that could prove quite lucrative for your new gas card for business.

First-year rewards

Instead of a sign-up bonus, some credit card companies may offer extra bonuses after your first year of having the card. The rewards can vary significantly, with some meeting your needs more than others. For example, while PenFed gives 15 000 points for your first-year bonus, the Discover it chrome card will match you dollar for dollar in first-year spending. Consider which rewards and perks are best for you based on your spending habits.

Which is the right one for you?

With so many gas credit cards to choose from, it can be intimidating trying to find the right card for you. We can help.

Choose this card... For... Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards Sign-up bonuses Blue Cash Preferred Card from American Express Gas and groceries Costco Anywhere Visa Card by Citi Costco members Discover it chrome First year rewards PenFed Platinum Rewards Visa Signature Card Credit union members Sam's Club Mastercard Sam's Club members Shell Credit Card Shell gas customers

FAQs

What is a gas credit card? A gas credit card is a type of credit card that offers special incentives or rewards based on your gas-related purchases. It may be issued by a credit card provider or a gas station, depending on the card that you choose.

How do you get a gas credit card? You will need to apply to get a new credit card. Each business gas card will have its own requirements to qualify, such as a minimum credit score or minimum annual income, so be sure to consider eligibility requirements before you begin the application process.

Which is the best gas credit card? The best gas credit card for business depends on your specific needs. Consider your spending habits to help determine which rewards structure will most effectively save you money on your everyday purchases, like gas, dining, and travel.