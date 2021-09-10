Our editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, ZDNet may earn a commission.

Best business gas card 2021: Bank of America, Citi & more compared

A breakdown of the best gas credit cards that could suit your business. We compare seven of our top picks doing all the hard work to help simplify all of their characteristics and put you in the best position to choose the best gas credit card for business.

There is no shortage of credit card rewards to choose from, but when you spend your life on the road in between businesses, a gas credit card for business could be the best way for you to save on what you buy the most. However, there are several factors to consider when searching for the best gas credit card for business, such as the APR and fees, as well as the available rewards structures. Before you hit the road for your next meeting, consider these picks for the best gas cards for business in 2021.

Here's a breakdown of our top picks for the best gas card for business:

Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards Credit Card

Best introductory bonus

13.99% - 23.99% Variable 

$0

$200

3%

American Express Blue Cash Preferred® Credit Card

Best for everyday purchases

13.99%-23.99% Variable

$0 first year, $95 thereafter

Up to $350

3%

Costco Anywhere Visa® Credit Card by Citi

Costco customers

15.24% 

Variable

$0

N/A

4%

Discover it® Chrome Credit Card

Best first-year benefits

11.99% - 22.99% Variable

$0

Cashback Match™

2% (up to $1,000)

PenFed Platinum Rewards Visa Signature® Credit Card

Best credit union

13.49% - 17.99% Variable

$0

15,000 Points

5x points

Sam's Club® Mastercard®

Sam's customers

15.65% or 23.65% Variable

$0

N/A

5% (up to $6,000)

Shell Credit Card

Best gas station card

26.49%

Variable

$0

30 cents/ gallon for the first 5 gas purchases

10 cents/gallon, up to 20 gallons

Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards

Best introductory bonus

bank-of-america-customized-cash-rewards.png
Bank of America

Bank of America lets you choose how you earn rewards with up to 3% cashback in your chosen category. Category options include not only gas but also online shopping, dining, travel, drug stores, home improvement, and furnishings. You also have the option to change your category choice each month in case your needs change. After you spend $1000 within your first ninety days, Bank of America will give you a $200 online cash rewards bonus offer. There is also a 0% introductory APR for the first 15 billing cycles with no annual fee to help you save even more. Plus, your rewards never expire.

Rewards

  • 3% cashback in the category of your choice (or up to $2500 in combined purchases)

  • 2% at grocery stores and wholesale clubs (up to $2500 in combined purchases)

  • Unlimited 1% on all other purchases

  • $200 online cash rewards bonus offer

Pros:

  • No annual fee

  • 0% introductory APR 

  • Rewards never expire

Cons:

  • Limited to $2500 in rewards

  • Balance transfer fees apply

  • Foreign transaction fee

View now at Bank of America

American Express Blue Cash Preferred® Credit Card

Best for everyday purchases

blue-cash-preferred-card-from-american-express.jpg
American Express

The Blue Cash Preferred Card from American Express is an excellent choice for everyday spending. Save on your commute with transit rewards, plus 6% cashback on groceries. The card offers a solid 3% rewards for gas purchases, plus extra savings on Amazon purchases. There is no annual fee with an excellent introductory APR offer of 0% for your first year. You can also receive up to $150 in statement credits after your first $3000 in purchases within the first six months of having the card.

Rewards

  • 6% cashback at U.S. supermarkets (up to $6000 per year in purchases, then 1%)

  • 6% cashback on eligible streaming subscriptions

  • 3% cashback for transit 

  • 3% cashback at U.S. gas stations

  • 1% cashback on other purchases

Pros:

  • Highest rewards for groceries

  • Additional commuter rewards

  • Introductory 0% APR for 12 months, then a variable APR, 13.99% to 23.99%.

Cons:

  • Annual fee after the first year

  • Spending caps on rewards

  • Foreign transaction fee

View now at American Express

Costco Anywhere Visa Card by Citi

Best for Costco customers

costco-anywhere-visa-card-by-citi.png
Citi

If you already shop at Costco, the Costco Anywhere Visa Card by Citi can give you extra rewards on the purchases you already make.  There is 4% cashback on eligible gas purchases that are generously capped at $7000; after that, your rewards rate drops to 1% on further gas purchases. Plus, you receive 2% cashback on all purchases made either in Costco or via Costco.com. Your Costco membership is the only fee you need, with no annual fees or foreign transaction fees for the card.  Annual rewards are distributed via a certificate that you can redeem for cash or use to make eligible purchases at Costco.

Rewards

  • 4% cashback on gas (up to $7000 per year and 1% thereafter)

  • 3% cashback on dining and travel

  • 2% cashback on Costco and Costco.com purchases

  • 1% cashback on all other purchases

Pros:

  • 4% gas cashback

  • No annual fee

  • No foreign transaction fee

Cons:

  • Must be a Costco member

  • Only 2% on Costco purchases

  • No introductory offer

View now at Citi

Discover It Chrome

Best first-year benefits

discover-it-chrome.png
Discover It

The Discover It Chrome Card only offers 2% cashback on gas and dining with a quarterly limit of $1000 per quarter. However, the first-year benefits are hard to beat with full cashback matching at the end of your first 12 months of having the card. There is also 1% cashback for all other purchases. There is no annual fee, and Discover offers a 0% introductory APR for the first 14 months, plus Discover cash rewards never expire. 

Rewards

  • 2% cashback for gas and dining (up to $1000 in quarterly combined purchases)

  • Unlimited 1% cashback on other purchases

Pros:

  • First-year cash back matching

  • No annual fee

  • No foreign transaction fee

Cons:

  • Limited 2% gas rewards

  • $1000 quarterly cashback limit

  • Penalty APR applies

View now at Discover It

PenFed Platinum Rewards Visa Signature Card

Best credit union

penfed-platinum-rewards-visa-signature-card.png
PenFed

The Pentagon Federal Credit Union offers one of the best gas credit cards, offering five points for every dollar you spend on gas and three points for every dollar spent on groceries, dining, cable, and streaming. You can also receive 15 000 additional points when you spend $1500 in your first three months of having the card. There is no annual fee, nor any foreign transaction or cash advance fees, making it incredibly affordable. To apply for the card, you must be a Pentagon Federal Credit Union member, but membership is open to everyone.  

Rewards

  • 5x points for gas purchases at the pump 

  • 5x points for electric vehicle charging stations

  • 3x points for groceries, restaurants, and dining

  • 3x points for cable, satellite and other television/radio/streaming services

  • 1x point on all other purchases

Pros:

  • 5x points for gas at the pump

  • Extra rewards for EV charging stations

  • Bonus introductory rewards

Cons:

  • Must be a member of PenFed

  • Points can be worth less than one cent

  • Five-year expiration for rewards

View now at PenFed

Sam's Club Mastercard

Best for Sam's Club customers

sams-club-mastercard.png
Sam's Club

With the Sam's Club Mastercard, you can receive 5% cashback on gas purchases, totaling up to $6000 per year. As a bonus, Sam's Club members also get special rewards on digital or in-club purchases, plus a $30 bonus statement credit when you open your account and spend $30 within the first 30 days. You will need to be a member of Sam's Club to apply, but the 5% cashback rewards structure is among the strongest available with gas credit cards today.

Rewards

  • 5% cashback on gas (up to $6000)

  • 3% cashback on eligible Sam's Club purchases with the Sam's Club Mastercard and 2% cashback from Sam's Club membership, for up to 5% combined rewards on eligible purchases.

  • 3% cashback on dining and takeout

  • 1% cashback on all other eligible purchases

Pros:

  • High 5% rewards structure

  • A high spending cap for gas purchases

  • No annual fee

Cons:

  • Must be a Sam's Club member

  • Rewards redeemable at Sam's Club

  • Rewards redeemed only once per year

View now at Sam's Club

Shell Credit Card

Best gas station card

shell-credit-card.png
Shell

Shell offers two gas credit cards, the Shell Fuel Rewards card and the Shell Fuel Rewards Mastercard. However, you only have to apply once, and then you are approved for one or the other. When you use your card, you immediately save at the pump with discounted gas prices. There is no annual fee, but the APR does fall along the higher end when compared to other cards. 

Rewards

  • 30 cents/ gallon for the first 5 gas purchases

  • 10 cents per gallon per fill-up (up to 20 gallons) 

  • 10% Shell rebates (up to $1200)

  • 2% Shell rebates on groceries and dining

  • 1% Shell rebates on all other purchases 

Pros:

  • Save immediately at the pump

  • No annual fee

  • Rewards are easy to redeem

Cons:

  • Rewards limited to Shell gas stations

  • Rewards may expire

  • You cannot choose the card you receive

View now at Shell

How did we choose these products?

To find the best gas cards for business, we consider a number of features, such as these:

Rewards structure

The rewards structure for gas purchases can vary from card to card, generally ranging from 2% to 4% for eligible purchases. Most cards offer additional rewards, like cashback on dining or travel. Be sure to carefully review the rewards structure for each card to see which option best suits your normal spending habits.

Annual fee

The annual fee for a business gas card can vary, as well, with annual fees easily topping a few hundred dollars, depending on the provider you choose. Some companies may waive the annual fee with your membership, such as Costco, while other cards may skip the fee altogether.

Sign-up bonus

To further entice you, some gas card providers may offer additional sign-up rewards for your business. From a few thousand points at account opening to annual bonuses, there are many different types of introductory offers that could prove quite lucrative for your new gas card for business.

First-year rewards

Instead of a sign-up bonus, some credit card companies may offer extra bonuses after your first year of having the card. The rewards can vary significantly, with some meeting your needs more than others. For example, while PenFed gives 15 000 points for your first-year bonus, the Discover it chrome card will match you dollar for dollar in first-year spending. Consider which rewards and perks are best for you based on your spending habits. 

Which is the right one for you?

With so many gas credit cards to choose from, it can be intimidating trying to find the right card for you. We can help.

Choose this card...

For...

Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards

Sign-up bonuses

Blue Cash Preferred Card from American Express

Gas and groceries

Costco Anywhere Visa Card by Citi

Costco members

Discover it chrome

First year rewards

PenFed Platinum Rewards Visa Signature Card

Credit union members

Sam's Club Mastercard

Sam's Club members

Shell Credit Card

Shell gas customers

FAQs

What is a gas credit card?

A gas credit card is a type of credit card that offers special incentives or rewards based on your gas-related purchases. It may be issued by a credit card provider or a gas station, depending on the card that you choose.

How do you get a gas credit card?

You will need to apply to get a new credit card. Each business gas card will have its own requirements to qualify, such as a minimum credit score or minimum annual income, so be sure to consider eligibility requirements before you begin the application process.  

Which is the best gas credit card?

The best gas credit card for business depends on your specific needs. Consider your spending habits to help determine which rewards structure will most effectively save you money on your everyday purchases, like gas, dining, and travel.

Are there alternatives worth considering?

These gas cards for business are far from the only options available today. Other gas credit cards for business include:

No matter which gas card for business you choose, be sure to carefully review the terms and conditions for the card, as well as eligibility requirements, to find the best fit for you.

