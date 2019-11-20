Best gifts: Tech gadgets for non-techies

It may come as a bit of a surprise to some, but not everyone out there is as in love with technology as we techies. But that doesn't mean non-techies won't find tech gifts useful. And who knows, next year they too may be converted into a stalwart tech-head!

Non-techie gifts

Disclosure: ZDNet may earn a commission from some of the products featured on this page.

Jackery Explorer 500 for $500

See it now: Amazon

Ideal for those who experience regular power outages, or those who like to go into the nature of the wilderness and still take power with them. The Jackery Explorer 500 contains a massive 518Wh of power, so it's like having a generator, without all the hassles of gasoline and fumes.

It features a 12V power outlet, three USB ports, and an AC outlet rated for 500 watt (or surge loads of 1000W). It can be recharged from a power outlet, or for off-grid use, you can charge it up using the optional Jackery SolarSaga 100W solar panel.

Amazon Echo Dot with Built-in Clock for $60

See it now: Amazon

Here is one of those bits of technology that can do a lot, but isn't intimidating for the non-techie. Not only does this Echo Dot do all the things you expect -- such as play music, audiobooks, read out news, and much more -- but it features a nice and stylish built-in clock.

Fire 7 Tablet for $50

See it now: Amazon

The perfect tablet for those who don't think they need a tablet, for those who are hip-deep in the Amazon ecosystem, or who just don't need the power -- or price tag -- of an iPad. These tablets are also great for situations where an iPad would be overkill (kitchen use, or in the garage).

Kids also love them.

Apple TV for $179

See it now: Apple

This is probably one of the easiest and best entertainment and home automation hubs, especially for those who already use iPhones, iPads, and Macs. It's small, discreet, yet offers a window into a massive entertainment and app ecosystem that Apple has to offer. And now, you get a year of Apple TV+ subscription service.

Backblaze

See it now: Backblaze

Backblaze is a powerful and reliable backup made easy. It's the perfect gift for someone who either doesn't feel there's value in backing up their data (but would be devastated if they lost data) or who needs a simple solution that sits in the background and just works.

NOCO GB150 for $100

See it now: Amazon

A super-powerful, ultra-safe vehicle jump starter that can handle gasoline and diesel engines up to 10 liters in size. It's big and hefty and enclosed in a rugged and water-resistant enclosure rated at IP65. But there's a twist -- it also doubles as a power bank for recharging smartphones, tablets, and other devices such as drones.

And there's also a handy 500 lumens LED light.

Tile Pro for $25

See it now: Amazon

Know someone who is always misplacing keys and other things? Get them a Tile Pro, and not only can they use their smartphone to make the Tile ring, but they can also use the Time to find a lost phone.

And best of all, the battery is user-replaceable, which is just awesome.

Nest Protect for $120

See it now: Best Buy

This is one bit of home tech that you hope just sits there and does nothing. However, you also hope that if it is needed, it will do its job, and do it well. The Nest Protect is a sentinel that watches over your home, keeping its digital eyes and ears open for fire, smoke, and carbon monoxide.

Quick and easy to install and set up, this is a gift that gives peace of mind.

Kindle Paperwhite for $90

See it now: Amazon

Yes, you can read ebooks on smartphones and tablets, but nothing beats the Kindle Paperwhite for a distraction-free experience that comes close to reading words off a page. The never Kindle Paperwhite devices have amazing battery life, masses of capacity, and is even waterproof (so you can read in the bath or pool!).

Philips Hue Starter Kit for $200

See it now: Amazon

Smart bulbs are a great entry into home automation. But be aware, you get someone a few bulbs, and pretty soon their homes are packed with smart bulbs, thermostats, doorbells and much more!

DJI Mavic Mini for $400

See it now: Amazon

Drones are a great toy, and also a fantastic gift for a photographer or videographer who wants to try something new. And the DJI Mavic Mini is a superb way to get into drone piloting -- not only is it cheap-ish, it's also a dream to fly, and the photos and videos are captured are simply stunning.

RAVPower PD Pioneer 20000mAh 3-Port Power Bank for $50

See it now: RAVPower

This is the perfect power bank for someone who isn't a techie. Why? Because you can charge it with pretty much any cable you have -- MicroUSB, USB-C and even a Lightning connector. This versatility, combined with the easy-to-read digital display and huge 20000mAh, makes this a winner.