Best gifts under $25: Stocking stuffers and more

Stocking stuffers are easy to pull off.

It's not hard to find little gifts to stuff in the old socks hanging over the fireplace. They're usually more of the appetizer to the main course, anyway. We all want those big presents waiting underneath the tree. So, you're stocking gifts don't need to be super expensive, but that doesn't mean they still can't be awesome. To help you out, we've rounded up the best stocking stuffer gifts under $25. These are all neat ideas that won't break your bank and will actually be used by your loved one.

Bondic LED UV liquid plastic welding kit Fix phone chargers, toys, glasses, jewelry, more Not gonna lie... This is a neat little tool that went viral on TikTok. The incorporated LED UV light has an easy press button, and when the included liquid is exposed to the UV light, it cures in seconds to form a permanent bond. It dries clear and can be sanded or painted after. Use it on plastic, wood, metal, PVC, steel, rubber, wiring, ceramic, figurines, vinyl, Kevlar, polypropylene, leather, and so much more. $19 at Amazon

Electric lighter Light candles, barbecues, and more Here's another "TikTok made me buy it" item. Ever wish you could reach the bottom of a candle? Or maybe you can't find a light or a match? That's never a problem with this rechargeable lighter that can fit into hard-to-reach-places. It uses a lithium-ion battery -- and one charge can discharge hundreds of times. $17 at Amazon

Trendoux winter gloves Touchscreen-friendly gloves The age-old dilemma of not being able to use your phone while wearing gloves is easily solved with a pair of touchscreen-friendly winter mitts, such as these from Trendoux, which are a best seller on Amazon. $7 at Amazon

Moleskin notebook A notebook has endless uses A classic Moleskin notebook is a stocking stuffer that you just know will be appreciated and well-used, especially by the A-types in your life who loves to be organized and journal. $19 at Amazon

Fire TV Stick Lite Give the gift of entertainment The Fire TV Stick Lite is the cheapest version of Amazon's streaming stick, though Amazon's other models are only a few dollars more if you have extra cash to spend. They all let you stream all your favorite apps in HD, and with its easy setup, your loved ones can start binging in no time. $17 at Amazon

Car trash can with lid Fits into a cupholder or car door Have you ever carpooled or gotten a ride from someone who has a disgusting car? Like, they can't seem to keep the inside clean? Maybe help them out and get them this handy trash can for their vehicle. It can fit into a cup holder or car door pocket. It's also great next to a computer. $7 at Amazon

Kasa multicolor smart LED bulb A perfect smart home starter bulb This is a multicolor smart bulb that comes with a wide range of colors and dimming capabilities. Your loved one can choose a light for everything from a dinner party to a late-night study session. No hub required. Plus, it works with Google Assistant or Alexa voice commands. $17 at Amazon

Smartish magnetic cable manager Keep messing cords organized Everyone has a cord problem. Most of us have them sprawled all over our desks. Why not help a loved one out this Christmas and get them a stylish magnetic device that will keep all their cables tidy and neat? $20 at Amazon

PCS Car Side View Mirror waterproof film Handy when it's wet outside This one is a bit random, but c'mon, we've all had that moment where we couldn't easily see our side-view mirrors on a rainy day. This four-pack sticks on your mirrors and is waterproof, rainproof, anti-reflective, and anti-oil stain. It can solve all your loved one's troubles, especially if they commute or travel a lot. $9 at Amazon

Kahioe toothbrush Four-pack of amazing toothbrushes I mean, these toothbrushes have 1,000 bristles each. What in the world? Give them to someone who is really into oral hygiene. They'll definitely get a kick out of them. Personally, I just want to see what they feel like! $10 at Amazon

