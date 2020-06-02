The seven best Google Chrome extensions you need in 2020

Google Chrome is the world's most popular web browser, and for good reason. Despite the annoyances related to hogging system resources, it's a very capable platform. And one of its strong points is the abundant extensions ecosystem. There are thousands of extensions. If you can imagine it, there's an extension for it. (And if there isn't, get making one!)

There's another rub: You can install so many extensions that you can bring the browser to a creaking halt under the weight of the system resources that the extensions themselves consume. So, I set myself a challenge -- a shortlist of the seven must-have extensions. Here's the list I came up with.

Got one you think I missed off the list? Let me know in the comments below!

Tab Wrangler Closes tabs that have been languishing open for too long, but keeps them close to hand for when you need them. If you are a tab hog, this is a must-have, and it allows me to keep dozens of tabs open without the performance hit. View Now at Google Web Store

The Great Suspender Another must-have for tab hogs. This is a little different to Tab Wrangler in that it takes tabs that have not been idle for a specified period and "automagically" suspends them, freeing up the RAM and CPU resources. Without this extension, my Mac would grind to a halt! View Now at Google Web Store

FoxClocks If you roll in different timezones, then having clocks in the browser's status bar will help keep you on track. Alternatively, just click on the FoxClocks icon next to your address bar for quick access to your clocks, without leaving the current web page. As an added bonus, FoxClocks deals with daylight saving time so you don't have to! View Now at Google Web Store

LastPass: Free Password Manager I don't know how I would manage without LastPass as my password manager. It's on every device I own, and thanks to extensions, built into the browsers I use. After years of flitting from one password manager to another, I finally found the one that worked for me. The extension not only gives me access to my passwords, but also allows me to do things like create new strong passwords and manage my account. If you're not using a password manager -- and you really should be! -- then I suggest you take LastPass for a spin. Highly recommended. View Now at Google Web Store

Evernote Web Clipper Most of the time I'm keeping tabs open because there's some snippet of information in them that I need. Evernote Web Clipper allows me to grab that information, save it somewhere far more sensible than an open tab, and allows me easy access to it when I need it. View Now at Google Web Store

Ghostery – Privacy Ad Blocker What does Ghostery do? Put simply, it blocks ads, stop trackers, and speed up websites. The built-in Enhanced Anti Tracking also anonymizes your data to further protect your privacy. View Now at Google Web Store