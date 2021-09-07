Best home security monitoring companies

When a bump in the night is more than just the sound of the house settling, home security monitoring companies save the day. And the best alarm monitoring companies don't even cost an arm and a leg. We've narrowed down some of the best security systems for your home using criteria like price, false alarm reduction, customer service, and brand recognition.

How did we choose the best home security systems for renters?

Here at Reviews.com, it's our mission to evaluate consumer services and recommend the best ones for our readers. We do the research and hard work so choosing the service that's right for you is as easy as possible. When we evaluate home security systems we look for companies with a good reputation, quality equipment and competitive pricing. To choose our top renters' security systems providers we use a formula that considers monthly pricing, equipment costs, ease of installation, the flexibility of the contracts and customer satisfaction.

ADT Best for name recognition Shutterstock ADT is great for people seeking a fast professional setup and multiple levels of service. Mobile features are available, letting users easily set and monitor their home security systems from their phone. Pros Trusted national name brand

Large network of trusted agents

Monitoring starts at under $40 per month

Users can store video clips with the Complete plan Cons Customer service reputation isn't the best

No DIY option Pricing ADT has three levels of monitoring service, with the Complete plan offering the most value. Users have the smartest features with this plan, and the equipment pricing is comparable to other plans. Plans Secure – Monitoring from $35.99/month, equipment starts at $99

Smart – Monitoring from $47.99/month, equipment starts at $129

While the company has an A rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB), its overall customer rating is just over 1 star out of 5. And in the 2020 J.D. Power Home Security Satisfaction Survey, ADT had the second-lowest score among professionally installed systems with 834/1000. Installation options When it comes to setting up your new systems, ADT offers professional installation for $99. DIY isn't available, unless you opt for Blue by ADT. Ultimately, ADT's biggest advantage is brand recognition, making these systems a solid deterrent for potential criminal activity.

Frontpoint Best for DIY security systems Shutterstock Frontpoint is the best option for people who want to avoid a professional installation. The DIY setup and custom equipment plans give users more control, and Frontpoint makes it easy to bring your equipment with you if you move. Pros Plans include multiple cameras and signage

30-day money-back guarantee on all plans Cons Doesn't offer professional installation — everything is DIY

Equipment costs are higher than average Pricing With Frontpoint, 24/7 monitoring is charged per day — its two monitoring options cost about $44 and $49 per month. Price Safe Home Starter – $256 for equipment and setup

Safe Home Everyday – $296 for equipment and setup

Safe Home Plus – $320 for equipment and setup

Safe Home Select – $384 for equipment and setup

Easy installation is what sets Frontpoint apart from the competition. From sensors and glass break detection to smart cameras, the company prides themselves in the simple installation of their components, but if you need installation help, it's just a click away with the Frontpoint app.

Vivint Best for active crisis response Shutterstock Home security monitoring systems with Vivant offer automation and integration, letting users monitor every sensor from a single app. Customers can expect a fast response from garage door monitors, Smart locks, cameras, and more. Pros Well-trained call agents

Protection extends to porches and yards Cons Poor customer service ratings

Not easy to compare prices without calling Pricing Vivint offers three smart home plans, all of which require professional installation. The video monitoring plan is the most comprehensive, but an agent will assess your best bet based on what you tell them about your property. Plans Smart Security Monitoring – Monitoring is $29.99 per month, equipment starts at $599

Smart Home Monitoring – Monitoring is $39.99 per month, equipment starts at $599

Smart Home Video Monitoring – Monitoring is $44.99 per month, equipment starts at $799 Customer service Vivint is not BBB accredited and has a C- rating from the BBB, sporting just over 1 star out of 5 based on customer reviews. It ranks second on the J.D. Power survey. Installation options Vivint doesn't offer DIY installation or monitoring options. While you can monitor cameras and sensors from the Vivint app and change key system settings, all monitoring is handled by Vivint's 24/7 support.

SimpliSafe Best for false alarm reduction Shutterstock SimpliSafe is great for customers who want to choose between DIY and professional installation and enjoy the benefits of a well-known name in security — which can help deflect would-be thieves looking for an easy target. Pros Installation flexibility

Long trial period lasting 60 days

No contract required Cons Some plans don't have professional monitoring

Better for homes with an existing smart tech set up Pricing SimpliSafe provides three plans that offer either DIY installation or professional installation. The Standard Plan offers professional monitoring at $15 per month. Something to keep in mind: The self-monitored plan offers no monitoring support, meaning tripped alarms make noise but won't connect with local emergency services. Plans Self-Monitored – $0/month for DIY monitoring

Standard – $14.99/month for professional monitoring

Interactive – $24.99/month for professional monitoring Customer service SimpliSafe has been accredited with the BBB since 2013 and enjoys an A+ rating with 1.5 stars out of 5 based on customer reviews. The company is ranked first in the DIY category of the J.D. Power Home Security Satisfaction Survey with a score of 899/1000. Installation options SimpliSafe offers substantial plan flexibility which allows you to choose the equipment, installation, and monitoring options that best fit your needs and budget. You can opt for professional installation services or do it yourself. Customized equipment packages come with anywhere between 3 to 12 devices including base stations and keypads, entry sensors, motion sensors, and sirens.

Brinks home security Best customer service Shutterstock Brinks requires a lot of equipment investment, but customers benefit from a national brand that may intimidate unwanted visitors. HD cameras are available, for those who are worried about video quality. Pros Professional and DIY installation options

30-Day trial with money-back guarantee Cons Limited contract options

Hefty equipment costs up front Pricing While the Brinks Smart Security Essential plan is cheaper than some competing plans, it only offers a smart hub, wireless motion sensor, and wireless door sensor. The Ultimate Plan is the best long-term investment. Plans Brinks Smart Security Essential – $29/month for monitoring, plus $499 for equipment

Brinks Smart Security Complete – $39/month for monitoring, plus $799 for equipment

Brinks Smart Security Ultimate – $39/month for monitoring, plus $1,099 for equipment Customer service Brinks gets an A+ rating from the BBB and has been accredited since 2011, however they only rated a 1 out of 5 stars on customer reviews. However, it ranks third-highest for professional installed home security systems in the J.D. Power survey with a score of 842. Installation options You can choose to install a Brinks Home Security system yourself or have Brinks professionals take care of the setup. While the DIY option comes at no cost, professional install pricing isn't quite as consistent and isn't clearly laid out on its website.

How to select the best home security system

You want a home security monitoring system that is reliable, affordable, yet built for the long haul. After reviewing available options, here are some of the top factors we recommend looking into before you make your choice.

Long-Term Investment: Check out the quality and customer reviews of equipment so you're not replacing cameras often.

Check out the quality and customer reviews of equipment so you're not replacing cameras often. Coverage: A good home security monitoring system should offer 24/7 coverage and support.

A good home security monitoring system should offer 24/7 coverage and support. Reliability: Look for an alarm system that isn't known for false alarms.

Look for an alarm system that isn't known for false alarms. Installation: If you aren't comfortable with technology, avoid a DIY system.

If you aren't comfortable with technology, avoid a DIY system. Transparency: Be on the lookout for hidden fees or installation costs that aren't advertised prominently on the website.

Pro-installed vs. DIY home security systems

A DIY installation saves hundreds of dollars in most cases, and many systems are manageable for anyone comfortable with Smart tech. On the other hand, professional installations may result in fewer errors and a labor warranty that won't leave you on the hook for a poorly installed camera or sensor issues.

Can I install my own security system? It depends on your provider. Some offer professional installation only, while others are entirely DIY and yet some companies let homeowners choose what works best for their budget.

How much does home security cost? The average cost for home security monitoring typically falls between $20 and $40/month, but this price varies based on the equipment you have installed and the monitoring package you choose.