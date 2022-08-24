'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
When you are weary from travel, the last thing you want is a complicated app or busy website. All you want is a safe, comfortable place to lay your head, but deciding where to sleep while traveling can be tricky. That is where hotel apps can help: they provide vetted properties at often-discounted rates to help save you money.
However, not all hotel apps are created the same, and you may find yourself worrying about the legitimacy and effectiveness of these apps. That is why we did the legwork, reviewing today's apps to find the best hotel apps for your next trip.
Features: Developer: Booking.com B.V. | Compatibility: Android, iPhone, iPad, iPod touch | App Store rating: 4.8 | Google Play rating: 4.6
With over 27 million properties to choose from and 135 million guest reviews, Booking.com is the best hotel app you can use today. It works for several different types of rental properties, including hotels, vacation rentals, homes, and apartments. It is like Airbnb but also includes hotels and other larger properties with access to properties all around the world. It is easy to search whether it is by city, attraction, or the name of a specific hotel. You can also filter by several different factors, including price, amenities, and rating to find the right property that is equipped for all of your needs.
It is up to you whether you book way in advance or last minute. Either way, Booking.com can help. Even if you do not have a trip in mind, you can sign up for daily deals so you can be the first to hear of exclusive offers. When you are ready to book, you can enjoy the ability to make changes to your reservation and benefit from 24/7 customer service that is available in over 40 languages. There are also no booking or credit card fees with free cancellation on most rooms to give you an added advantage.
Pros:
Cons:
Features: Developer: Airbnb, Inc. | Compatibility: Android, iPhone, iPad, iPod, Mac, Apple TV | App Store rating: 4.8 | Google Play rating: 4.5
Airbnb has exploded in recent years, taking an unconventional approach to the conventional hotel. There is the ability to book directly from property owners themselves, giving you the opportunity to communicate directly with your Host. Available is everything from a villa to a room, it all depends on what you need. Airbnb Categories help you find the right type of rental for your trip. Appropriate for both short-term and long-term stays, you can even opt for Split Stays, which lets you break your reservation up across two properties. It is an option available to those booking a week or longer.
At any time, you can message your Host for clarification, help, or even rate negotiation. There is AirCover for free comprehensive protection, so you can rest easy knowing your trip is secure. You will also receive easy-to-access reservation information and check-in details, plus help on what to do and where to go.
Pros:
Cons:
Features: Developer: Web Reservations International | Compatibility: Android, iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV | App Store rating: 4.9 | Google Play rating: 3.9
Hostelworld is the best app for hostels, giving a budget-friendly option to travelers who do not have a lot to spend. You will have access to over 16,500 hostels in 180 countries, giving you plenty of options for your future travel. One of the best parts about Hostelworld is the social connection it provides. It is a fun social stay that even gives you the opportunity to connect with like-minded travelers before your departure.
As soon as you book, you can begin chatting and making new friends with local chat groups matched to your interests. There is a dedicated focus on social features, encouraging the fostering of relationships among its users. You can even search to see who will be at your hostel when you travel with the ability to create a travelers profile, showing off your travels, both past and present.
Pros:
Cons:
Features: Developer: Hotels.com, L.P. | Compatibility: Android, iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV | App Store rating: 4.8 | Google Play rating: 4.5
Hotels.com is a mainstay among booking apps and is the best hotel app for cheap hotels. When you sign up, you receive exclusive deals and savings on hotels that you will not find anywhere else with Secret Prices that take 10% off popular properties, as well as Tonight's Local Deals for those last-minute bookings. Hotels.com has expanded to include other types of properties, as well, whether they are resorts, vacation homes, and apartments. In total, Hotels.com has over 1,000,000 properties all over the world. There are other benefits, too. When you become a Hotels.com® Rewards member, you can earn a free night when you use the app to book ten hotel stays. If you are a Silver or Gold member, you are eligible for special rewards and travel benefits. There is free cancellation on many hotels, too.
Pros:
Cons:
Features: Developer: Hotel Tonight Inc | Compatibility: Android, iPhone, iPad, iPod touch | App Store rating: 4.9 | Google Play rating: 4.4
In addition to the U.S., HotelTonight delivers properties in Europe, Latin America and Asia. There is an excellent selection of hotels, motels, and resorts, as well as boutique properties like quaint little inns and bed and breakfasts. Properties are sorted into three categories. You can search by filters like Basic, Hip, and Luxe to find the right kind of property you want. You can also search by location, attraction, or pet-friendly hotels, plus view real customer reviews to be sure that your chosen property is, in fact, the best one for you.
When you are ready to book, you have the ability to book same-day or even up to 100 days in advance. With Geo Rates, you can receive special discounts based on your location, so you only get the deals you need. You can also join the HT Perks program for extra discounts and rewards. Either way, there is 24/7 customer service to help at any time.
Pros:
Cons:
The best hotel app is Booking.com, thanks to its wide availability and verified reviews. You can find all different types of properties, plus extensive customer service to help if you hit a snag.
For comparison purposes, here is an overview of the best hotel apps.
App Store rating
Google Play rating
Booking.com
4.8
4.6
Airbnb
4.8
4.5
Hostelworld
4.9
3.9
Hotels.com
4.8
4.5
HotelTonight
4.9
4.4
To help you find the best hotel app for you, consider our expert recommendations based on our study.
Choose this hotel app...
If you...
Booking.com
Want the most options for your hotel stay
Airbnb
Want to stay in a privately-owned property
Hostelworld
Are on a budget or prefer hostels
Hotels.com
Want discounts on your stay
HotelTonight
Don't have the luxury of planning ahead
There are several factors we considered when choosing the best hotel apps.
Availability: When using a hotel app, you need to know that there are not only properties available but the right kind of properties. We chose hotel apps with a variety of properties so that you can find the perfect property for your stay.
Price: The best hotel apps offer special deals and discounts to lower the price of your nightly stay and save you some money.
Guest reviews: No one knows a property like the people who have stayed there, so we considered thousands of real customer reviews for each app.
Customer service: The best hotel apps have strong customer service departments, so there is someone there to help if you need it.
Be sure to carefully review an app's services and reviews before selecting the best hotel app for you.
A hotel app can be better than booking directly through a hotel because there may be special discounts that you may receive by using an app like Booking.com. Some apps will even negotiate lower rates that you cannot find anywhere else.
Hotel apps are generally free to download and use, but there may be fees associated with your reservation, such as a booking fee. Before you book, be sure to carefully review the terms and conditions, so you understand how your reservation works.
In our search, we also found some alternative hotel apps that may be a good fit for you.
