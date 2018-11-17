Best HP Black Friday 2018 deals: Pavilion laptops, desktops, and more

They may be second in global PC shipments, but HP isn't playing runner-up to anyone when it comes to Black Friday deals on its systems. The manufacturer's ad for its online store is 16 pages worth of sales on a wide variety of laptops and desktops. To help make sense of them all, we've broken them down below by category:

Consumer Laptops

15z (AMD A9, 8GB RAM, 1TB hard drive, 15.6-inch display): $299.99

15t (Core i7, 8GB RAM, 1TB hard drive, 15.6-inch touchscreen): $499.99

2-in-1 Laptops

Envy x360 15t (Core i5, 8GB RAM, 1TB hard drive, 15.6-inch touchscreen): $599.99

Spectre x360 13t (Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 13-inch touchscreen): $849.99

Gaming Laptops

Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15t (Core i7, 8GB RAM, 1TB hard drive, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 graphics card, 15.6-inch display): $749.99

Omen Laptop 15t (Core i7, 8GB RAM, 1TB hard drive, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 graphics card, 15.6-inch display): $799.99

Omen Laptop 17t (Core i7, 8GB RAM, 1TB hard drive, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 graphics card, 17.3-inch display): $799.99

Omen Laptop 15t (Core i7, 8GB RAM, 1TB hard drive, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti graphics card, 15.6-inch display): $899.99

Chromebooks

Chromebook 11-v010nr (Celeron N3060, 4GB RAM, 16GB SSD, 11.6-inch display): $179.99

Chromebook 14-ca060NR (Celeron N3350, 4GB, 32GB SSD, 14-inch display): $219.99

Chromebook x360 11-ae010nr 2-in-1 (Celeron N3350, 4GB, 16GB SSD, 11.6-inch touchscreen): $269.99

Chromebook x360 14-da0021nr 2-in-1 (Core i3, 8GB, 64GB SSD, 14-inch touchscreen): $449.99

Chromebook x2 12 2-in-1 (Core m3, 4GB, 32GB SSD, 12.3-inch touchscreen): $549.99

Business Laptops

x2 210 G2 2-in-1 (Intel Atom x5, 2GB RAM, 32GB SSD, 10.1-inch display): $299.99

ProBook 640 G4 (Core i3, 4GB RAM, 500GB hard drive, 14-inch display): $549

EliteBook 850 G5 (Core i5, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD, 15.6-inch display): $818.79

Elitebook x360 1030 G2 (Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 13.3-inch display): $1,296.42

zbook 17 G5 (Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 17.3-inch display): $2,115.86

Consumer Desktops

All-in-One (Intel Celeron J400S, 4GB RAM, 1TB hard drive, 19.5-inch display): $299.99

Slimline Desktop (AMD A9, 8GB RAM, 1TB hard drive): $349.99

Pavilion Desktop (Core i5, 8GB RAM, 1TB hard drive): $499.99

All-in-One (AMD A9, 8GB RAM, 1TB hard drive, 23.8-inch display): $499.99

Pavilion Desktop (AMD Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM, 1TB hard drive, AMD Radeon RX 550 graphics card): $579.99

Pavilion All-in-One (Core i5, 12GB RAM, 1TB hard drive, 23.8-inch display): $699.99

Pavilion All-in-One (Ryzen 5, 12GB RAM, 1TB hard drive and 128GB SSD, 23.8-inch display): $699.99

Pavilion All-in-One (Ryzen 7, 16GB RAM, 1TB hard drive and 128GB SSD, 27-inch display): $999.99

Gaming Desktops

Omen Obelisk (Core i5., 8GB RAM, 1TB hard drive, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 graphics card): $769,99

Omen 880 (AMD Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM, 1TB hard drive, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060): $849.99

Pavilion Gaming Desktop (Core i5, 16GB RAM, 1TB hard drive, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti graphics card): $879.99

Omen 880 (Core i7, 8GB RAM, 1TB hard drive, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 graphics card): $1,249.99

Business Desktops

EliteDesk 800 G4 (Intel Pentium Gold, 4GB RAM, 500GB hard drive): $704.97

Z2 Mini G4 Workstation (Core i3, 4GB RAM, 500GB hard drive): $893.75

EliteOne 800 All-in-One (Pentium, 4GB RAM, 500GB hard drive, 23.8-inch display): $990.84

Z4 Workstation (Intel Xeon, 8GB RAM, 1TB hard drive): $1,862.25