Best Instant Pot deals: March 2022

Cooking can take a long time between the prep and the time it takes to cook all the components of a meal. But an Instant Pot can literally shave off hours of cooking time if you have the right cooker and know how to use it.

We've rounded up the best deals on Instant Pots available right now, so you can cook more efficiently.

Instant Pot 8 Quart Crisp Multi-Cooker + Air Fryer, 9-in-1 for $94 Save $55 Instant Pot This Instant Pot can accomplish nine different tasks: pressure cooking, steaming, slow cooking, sautéing, air frying, baking, broiling, roasting, and warming. The pressure cooker function promises to cook meals up to 70% faster than traditional cooking methods. You can cook up to eight servings with this Instant Pot, making it an excellent choice for larger families.

Instant Pot Duo Crisp Large 6 Quart 11-in-1 for $88 Save $61 Instant Pot While this Instant Pot is smaller, it makes up for that with 11 functionalities. In addition to the features on the Instant Pot above, this one can dehydrate foods and make yogurt. You can also sous vide with this Instant Pot. With its 15 built-in smart programs, this Instant Pot allows you to simply press a button -- and it cooks your food at precisely the right temperature for the right amount of time.

Instant Pot 6 Quart Max 9-in-1 for $74 Save $75 Instant Pot This Instant Pot functions like the others, but it also has NutriBoost technology. The brand says the tech works by creating a boiling motion during pressure cooking to break down food while adding nutrition, flavor, and taste to meals like soups, bone broth, and risotto. In addition, it has a larger LCD screen than the previous models. The screen features a pressure indicator, overheating protection, position sensors for the lid and float valve, on-screen error display, closed lid detection, and more.

Instant Pot Duo 6 Quart 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker for $52 Save $37 Instant Pot This versatile multi-cooker has more than 10 safety features built-in, like overheating protection and a safe locking lid. Even though it performs only seven cooking functions, it's easy to clean and is dishwasher safe. You can cook for up to six people and instantly make chili, stews, rice, yogurt, and more.

Insignia 6 Quart Multi-Function Pressure Cooker for $39 Save $20 Insignia While not the Instant Pot brand, this Insignia pressure cooker is worth mentioning for being the cheapest option at $39. This product mainly focuses on pressure cooking, and you can choose from 10 preset cooking functions like soup, poultry, fish, veggies, quinoa, and cake. There are also included accessories such as a soup ladle, condensation collector, measuring cup, and a rice scoop.

What features should you look for in an Instant Pot? Instant Pots come with many different features depending on the device itself, but some of the most useful ones are a pressure cooker, air fryer, slow cooker, and steamer. If your Instant Pot has at least those things, you can make almost any meal with ease.

What can you cook with an instant pot? With an Instant Pot, you can make air-fried chicken wings with less oil, cook perfect rice, make your grandmother's stew recipe with ease, or even make your own yogurt for your morning parfaits. In addition, there are plenty of Instant Pot recipes online you can use for inspiration.