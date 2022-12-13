/>
Protect your tablet: These are the best iPad Pro cases

Life can be hectic, so you need to protect your iPad Pro with a case built for a life on the go. Whether it is an added keyboard or an entire carrying case, these are the best iPad Pro cases.
Written by Lena Borrelli, Contributing Writer on
Reviewed by Allison Murray

The iPad Pro is arguably the best iPad model thanks to its powerful M2 chip that can be used from graphic design to entertainment. However, it's also the most expensive iPad—by a long shot—and you should protect your investment as much as you can from the many hazards out there. 

ZDNET Recommends

iPad Pro cases do more than just protect your iPad. They can also add extra bonuses and features, like a kickstand for easier viewing or a keyboard for better productivity.  

We've rounded up the best iPad Pro cases in different colors and designs so you can protect your tablet in style. 

More:

Apple Smart Folio

Best iPad Pro case overall
Apple Smart Folio
Pros & Cons
pros
  • Versatile design
  • Built-in trackpad
  • Reliable kickstand
cons
  • Pricey
  • No backlighting on keyboard
More Details

Tech specs: Colors: 6 color options | Dimensions: 10.83" x 7.32" x 0.59" | Weight: 14.1 ounces

The Apple Smart Folio is our pick for the best iPad Pro case overall. With an easy magnetic connection, it is easy to take on and off based on your daily needs. It will protect both the front and back of your iPad with a foldable design that easily adjusts to your comfort. Plus, it will automatically wake your iPad when opening it and go to sleep when you close it. 

It fits several different models, from the 4th Generation iPad Air to the 2nd Generation iPad Pro. 

View now at AmazonView now at Best BuyView now at Bhphotovideo

Logitech Combo Touch Keyboard Case

Best keyboard iPad Pro case
Logitech Combo Touch Keyboard Case
Pros & Cons
pros
  • Built-in keyboard
  • Adjustable keystand
  • Backlit keyboard
cons
  • Expensive
More Details

Tech specs: Colors: 2 color options | Dimensions: 10.12" x 7.68" x 0.89" | Weight: 1.34 pounds

The Logitech Combo Touch Keyboard Case is one of the most popular keyboard iPad Pro cases, and it is easy to see why. The precision trackpad and adjustable kickstand give easy accessibility, while the backlit keyboard makes use easy at night. 

Also included are iOS shortcut keys that pair easily in one click, thanks to the Smart Connector. It's compatible with the iPad Pro 4th through 6th generations. 

View now at AmazonView now at Logitech

MoKo Tablet Sleeve Bag Carrying Cover

Best versatile iPad Pro case
MoKo Tablet Sleeve Bag Carrying Cover
Pros & Cons
pros
  • Incredibly versatile design
  • Cushioned interior
  • Tons of colors
cons
  • Missing Apple Pencil holder
  • Bulky design
More Details

Tech specs: Colors: 9 color options | Dimensions: 12.01" x 9.25" x 1.18" | Weight: 7.9 ounces

The MoKo Tablet Sleeve Bag Carrying Cover brings versatility as one of the best iPad Pro cases. It carries not only your iPad Pro but also other important items like your cell phone and charger in the incorporated pockets. Fitting most 11-inch tablets, it is compatible with a series of different iPad devices, from the iPad Pro 11 to the 3rd Generation iPad Air.  

View now at AmazonView now at Walmart

OtterBox Defender

Best iPad Pro case for protection
OtterBox Defender
Pros & Cons
pros
  • Extremely durable design
  • Excellent protection for your device
  • Dirt- and dust-resistant
cons
  • Pricey
  • On the heavier side
More Details

Tech specs: Colors: Black | Dimensions: 12.2" x 9.61" x 1.34"  | Weight: 1.96 pounds

If you want an iPad Pro case that is built for a life on the go, the OtterBox Defender case is the best iPad Pro case for protection. With a polycarbonate build, the ports are extra resistant to harmful particles like dirt, dust, and lint that can all creep into your ports and affect performance. However, this iPad Pro case has limited compatibility, fitting just a 12.9" screen. 

View now at AmazonView now at Best BuyView now at Walmart

Zagg Pro Keys Bluetooth Keyboard

Best affordable iPad Pro case
Zagg Pro Keys Bluetooth Keyboard
Pros & Cons
pros
  • Multiple device pairing
  • Apple Pencil storage
  • Solid construction
cons
  • No charging cable included
  • Mediocre backlighting
More Details

Tech specs: Colors: Black | Dimensions: 7.73" x 9.98" x 0.89" | Weight: 1.48 pounds

The Zagg Pro Keys Bluetooth Keyboard does not sacrifice features for price, making it the best budget iPad Pro case you can buy. The case has a lightweight build that still manages to incorporate a magnetic stand and keyboard, so you can work that much faster and more efficiently. 

If you like to work at night, you are sure to be delighted by a choice of seven different colors for your backlighting, giving the opportunity to add a little personality to your iPad Pro case. 

View now at AmazonView now at Best BuyView now at Walmart

What is the best iPad Pro case?

The best iPad Pro case overall is the Apple Smart Folio, thanks to its easy and efficient use. To see how it stacks up, here is a bird's eye view of the best iPad Pro cases.

iPad Pro case

Cost

Compatible models

Apple Smart Folio

$79

11", 12.9"

Logitech Combo Touch Keyboard Case

$135

10.5"

MoKo Tablet Sleeve Bag Carrying Cover

$17

11"

OtterBox Defender

$91

12.9"

Zagg Pro Keys Bluetooth Keyboard

$82

10.2", 10.9", 12.9"

Which is the right iPad Pro case for you?

Based on our research, our expert suggestions can help you find the best iPad Pro case for your needs.

Choose this iPad Pro case...

If you want...

Apple Smart Folio

Overall performance and quality without a keyboard

Logitech Combo Touch Keyboard Case

A convenient iPad Pro case with a built-in keyboard

MoKo Tablet Sleeve Bag Carrying Cover

A versatile pick that can also carry other must-have items

OtterBox Defender

A rugged case built for an active lifestyle

Zagg Pro Keys Bluetooth Keyboard

A budget-friendly iPad Pro case

How did we choose these iPad Pro cases?

In choosing the best iPad Pro cases, we took several factors into account. 

  • Protection: It is critical that your iPad Pro case protects your device, so we looked for cases that boast a durable, reliable build.

  • Features: From backlit keyboards to magnetic kickstands, there are several different features that can be incorporated into your iPad Pro case to simplify life.

  • Compatibility: We looked for iPad Pro cases that suit not only the most current iPad model but also older generations of the iPad Pro for wider availability.

  • Cost: We kept price in mind when searching for the best iPad Pro cases, looking for options that suit a variety of budgets.

Does my iPad Pro need a case?

You can use your iPad Pro without a case, but it is not recommended that you do so because you leave your tablet at risk of damage. The best iPad Pro cases can protect your iPad from a series of risks, including dirt, dust, and even light damage.

What size do I need for my iPad Pro case?

The best iPad Pro cases are able to fit a series of different sizes, matching many different iPad Pro dimensions and generations. Before you buy a new case, make sure it is actually the best iPad Pro case for your specific iPad by checking the compatibility and measurements.

How much does the best iPad Pro case cost?

The best iPad Pro cases range in cost from under $20 to about $135, depending on the model you choose. 

Are there alternative iPad Pro cases worth considering?

In our search, we also found these great options that may be worth a second look.

Editorial standards
Show Comments

