The iPad Pro is arguably the best iPad model thanks to its powerful M2 chip that can be used from graphic design to entertainment. However, it's also the most expensive iPad—by a long shot—and you should protect your investment as much as you can from the many hazards out there.
iPad Pro cases do more than just protect your iPad. They can also add extra bonuses and features, like a kickstand for easier viewing or a keyboard for better productivity.
We've rounded up the best iPad Pro cases in different colors and designs so you can protect your tablet in style.
Tech specs: Colors: 6 color options | Dimensions: 10.83" x 7.32" x 0.59" | Weight: 14.1 ounces
The Apple Smart Folio is our pick for the best iPad Pro case overall. With an easy magnetic connection, it is easy to take on and off based on your daily needs. It will protect both the front and back of your iPad with a foldable design that easily adjusts to your comfort. Plus, it will automatically wake your iPad when opening it and go to sleep when you close it.
It fits several different models, from the 4th Generation iPad Air to the 2nd Generation iPad Pro.
Tech specs: Colors: 2 color options | Dimensions: 10.12" x 7.68" x 0.89" | Weight: 1.34 pounds
The Logitech Combo Touch Keyboard Case is one of the most popular keyboard iPad Pro cases, and it is easy to see why. The precision trackpad and adjustable kickstand give easy accessibility, while the backlit keyboard makes use easy at night.
Also included are iOS shortcut keys that pair easily in one click, thanks to the Smart Connector. It's compatible with the iPad Pro 4th through 6th generations.
Tech specs: Colors: 9 color options | Dimensions: 12.01" x 9.25" x 1.18" | Weight: 7.9 ounces
The MoKo Tablet Sleeve Bag Carrying Cover brings versatility as one of the best iPad Pro cases. It carries not only your iPad Pro but also other important items like your cell phone and charger in the incorporated pockets. Fitting most 11-inch tablets, it is compatible with a series of different iPad devices, from the iPad Pro 11 to the 3rd Generation iPad Air.
Tech specs: Colors: Black | Dimensions: 12.2" x 9.61" x 1.34" | Weight: 1.96 pounds
If you want an iPad Pro case that is built for a life on the go, the OtterBox Defender case is the best iPad Pro case for protection. With a polycarbonate build, the ports are extra resistant to harmful particles like dirt, dust, and lint that can all creep into your ports and affect performance. However, this iPad Pro case has limited compatibility, fitting just a 12.9" screen.
Tech specs: Colors: Black | Dimensions: 7.73" x 9.98" x 0.89" | Weight: 1.48 pounds
The Zagg Pro Keys Bluetooth Keyboard does not sacrifice features for price, making it the best budget iPad Pro case you can buy. The case has a lightweight build that still manages to incorporate a magnetic stand and keyboard, so you can work that much faster and more efficiently.
If you like to work at night, you are sure to be delighted by a choice of seven different colors for your backlighting, giving the opportunity to add a little personality to your iPad Pro case.
The best iPad Pro case overall is the Apple Smart Folio, thanks to its easy and efficient use. To see how it stacks up, here is a bird's eye view of the best iPad Pro cases.
iPad Pro case
Cost
Compatible models
Apple Smart Folio
$79
11", 12.9"
Logitech Combo Touch Keyboard Case
$135
10.5"
MoKo Tablet Sleeve Bag Carrying Cover
$17
11"
OtterBox Defender
$91
12.9"
Zagg Pro Keys Bluetooth Keyboard
$82
10.2", 10.9", 12.9"
Based on our research, our expert suggestions can help you find the best iPad Pro case for your needs.
Choose this iPad Pro case...
If you want...
Apple Smart Folio
Overall performance and quality without a keyboard
Logitech Combo Touch Keyboard Case
A convenient iPad Pro case with a built-in keyboard
MoKo Tablet Sleeve Bag Carrying Cover
A versatile pick that can also carry other must-have items
OtterBox Defender
A rugged case built for an active lifestyle
Zagg Pro Keys Bluetooth Keyboard
A budget-friendly iPad Pro case
In choosing the best iPad Pro cases, we took several factors into account.
Protection: It is critical that your iPad Pro case protects your device, so we looked for cases that boast a durable, reliable build.
Features: From backlit keyboards to magnetic kickstands, there are several different features that can be incorporated into your iPad Pro case to simplify life.
Compatibility: We looked for iPad Pro cases that suit not only the most current iPad model but also older generations of the iPad Pro for wider availability.
Cost: We kept price in mind when searching for the best iPad Pro cases, looking for options that suit a variety of budgets.
You can use your iPad Pro without a case, but it is not recommended that you do so because you leave your tablet at risk of damage. The best iPad Pro cases can protect your iPad from a series of risks, including dirt, dust, and even light damage.
The best iPad Pro cases are able to fit a series of different sizes, matching many different iPad Pro dimensions and generations. Before you buy a new case, make sure it is actually the best iPad Pro case for your specific iPad by checking the compatibility and measurements.
The best iPad Pro cases range in cost from under $20 to about $135, depending on the model you choose.
