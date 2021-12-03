Why you can trust ZDNet
Best iPhone accessories 2021: Cases, chargers, and more

We've tested over 1,000 iPhone accessories, from cases to mounts to chargers. These are the best of the bunch.

There are a lot of accessories for the iPhone out there. And, to put it quite bluntly, a lot of them are junk.

But some are just amazing, elevating the iPhone experience in such a way that they become essentials. While I use many iPhone accessories, these three in particular are my must-haves.

dbrand skins for iPhone

dbrand-tear-down.jpg
dbrand

Exploring the depths of iPhone accessories, dbrand comes afloat among the sea of vinyl skins and stickers. While the company does offer a sturdy and grippy case option, it's the precisely-etched skins that sells to the masses.

Offering a catalog of different textures, colors, and finishes, dbrand skins are meant to give your iPhone a more eclectic appearance than the standard, naked, frosted matte glass. They don't provide case-level protection from drops and bumps, but will keep the back and sides of your iPhone scratch-free.

Personally, I'm a big fan of dbrand's Teardown line, which mimics the internals of your iPhone so you can get that 90s translucent tech look without voiding your warranty.

$15 at dbrand

Quad Lock case and car mount

Quad Lock

I've had a bit of a love/hate relationship with both iPhone cases and in-car holders. Then I made the switch to a Quad Lock case and car mount, and it left me wondering why I didn't do it years ago.

The Quad Lock iPhone case looks like any other case at first glance. On the back, however, there's a connector that attaches to a variety of accessories, such as car mounts, motorcycle mounts, a ring you can pop over your finger, and more.

I'd seen Quad Lock cases and mounts a few times in the past and dismissed them as a gimmick. But on my two-month trip to Scotland, I needed a reliable mount for in-car use (both from a legal and convenience point of view), so I gave the Quad Lock a try.

Now, Quad Lock is my go-to. The case is durable -- yes, I've dropped my phone plenty of times to test this out -- and the suction mount that I use in the car is rock solid. Simply put, it's the best that I've ever tested. 

Every Quad Lock product is well-built and stands up to daily use.

View now at Amazon

Anker PowerCore 10,000mAh Wireless Power Bank

anker-powercore.png
Anker

Power banks are always handy for when you're out and about, and short on outlets. Anker has been in the charging game for some time and continues to produce some of the most reliable power banks on the market.

This PowerCore offering comes with a 10,000mAh capacity (good enough for 2-3 iPhone charges) and supports wired and wireless output.

It's a durable and versatile power bank, perfect when you're on the go.

$36 at Amazon

SanDisk iXpand Luxe Lightning/USB-C flash drive

sandisk-64g-luxe.png
SanDisk

Who doesn't want more storage on their iPhone?

The SanDisk iXpand Luxe is here to save the day when you run out of space. With capacities ranging from 64GB to 256GB and a dual Lightning and USB-C connector, this is the perfect low-drag way to expand your iPhone's storage -- without having to give Apple hundreds of dollars more.

I like the way that one of these can become a single flash drive that I can use for my iPhone, iPad Pro, and my laptop, and it's speedy enough to not feel inconvenient during use.

 

$39 at Amazon

Spigen Glas.tR EZ Fit Screen Protector

spigen-ezfit-screen-protector.png
Spigen

Spigen is best known for making quality phone cases and its foray into the screen protector market carries the same standard. The Glas.tR EZ Fit -- as confusing as the branding is -- is a fool-proof, tempered glass screen protector offering that suits well with any iPhone.

There are thousands of screen protectors out there, so why does this get my recommendation? It comes in a bubble-free installation kit that's easy to apply, has a strong oleophobic coating that can sustain months of tapping and swiping, and is durable enough to take a drop.

$14 at Amazon

PhoneSoap 3 UV Sanitizer

phonesoap3.png
PhoneSoap

Besides washing your hands, keeping your phone clean is great habit, especially if you want to remain germ-free during this pandemic. While I wouldn't recommend rinsing your device with soap and water -- especially if it doesn't have an IP certification -- PhoneSoap has an alternative that's safe to use and effective.

The PhoneSoap 3 is a case that houses two scientifically-tested germicidal UV-C bulbs. All you need to do is place your iPhone inside the case, step away for a minute or two, and the UV lights will do the rest.

It's simple to use, keeps your phone germ-free, and makes for an awesome iPhone accessory.

$80 at Amazon

