X
Tech
Why you can trust ZDNET : ZDNET's expert staff finds the best discounts and price drops from reputable sellers on a regular basis. If you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Tech Smartphones

The best 4th of July phone deals

Ahead of July 4th, you can buy some of the latest phones for less than retail price. Here are the best deals we found on iPhones, Samsung Galaxy phones, Google Pixels, Motorolas, and more.
Written by Kerry Wan, Senior Reviews Editor
Apple iPhone 15 | Save up to $799
iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus on table
Apple iPhone 15
Save up to $799
View now View at Apple
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra | Save $200
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Camera
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Save $200
View now View at Amazon
OnePlus Open | Save $300
OnePlus Open folded open on energy yellow background
OnePlus Open
Save $300
View now View at OnePlus
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max | Save $1,000
iphone-15-pro-in-front-apple-store
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
Save $1,000
View now View at AT&T
Motorola Moto G 5G (2023) | Save $100
Person holding the Moto G 5G smartphone showing its front screen display
Motorola Moto G 5G (2023)
Save $100
View now View at Amazon

Three things are certain during the 4th of July: Fireworks (with a suspiciously high chance of rain), barbeques (with overcooked steaks), and deals -- lots of deals. Specifically, if you're in the market for a new phone, there's a plethora of offers this week that will make your shopping journey a little less expensive.

I've rounded up the best phone deals ahead of Independence Day below, including discounts on the latest iPhones, Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel, and more. While I don't expect these deals to last, I also don't expect them to drop any lower later this week, so grab them while they're hot.

Also: Best 4th of July sales of 2024: TVs, laptops, Apple products, and more

Best phone deals of July 4th

Also: Best 4th of July TV sales

Apple iPhone 15

Save up to $799
iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus on table
Kerry Wan/ZDNET
  • Current price: $0 with trade-in on Verizon or T-Mobile
  • Original price: $799

I reviewed Apple's latest non-Pro iPhone for about six months and found it to be more premium and capable than previous generations. Features like the 48MP main sensor, A16 Bionic chip, USB-C charging, and Dynamic Island make the iPhone 15 a very competent device for most users, including professionals. And right now, the Apple Store is offering a free iPhone 15 with an eligible trade-in for Verizon and T-Mobile customers.

View now at Apple

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Save $200
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Camera
Kerry Wan/ZDNET
  • Current price: $1,099
  • Original price: $1,299

In contention for the best phone of the year, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra flaunts a large 6.8-inch AMOLED display, a reliable Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, and a reliable set of cameras, capable of capturing distant subjects. The Samsung flagship carries all the bells and whistles, including a built-in S Pen that graphic designers, artists, and even students can enjoy. Right now, it's discounted by $200 on Amazon.

View now at Amazon

OnePlus Open

Save $300
OnePlus Open folded open on energy yellow background
Kerry Wan/ZDNET
  • Current price: $1,399
  • Original price: $1,699

Foldable phones are only slightly cheaper than when they first debuted, but that means they're also more accessible than ever. Of all the foldable phones we've tested, the OnePlus Open is the best option available, with a compact form factor that makes the phone-to-tablet device surprisingly easy to use, a fantastic triple-camera setup at the rear, and OnePlus' signature 65W fast charging. You can save more when you trade in an eligible device, bringing the OnePlus Open down to as low as $599. 

View now at OnePlus

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

Save $1,000
iphone-15-pro-in-front-apple-store
Jason Hiner/ZDNET
  • Current price: $200
  • Original price: $1,200

If you're one of the many who bought and own a phone under a carrier like AT&T and Verizon, there's a good chance it offers a decent trade-in deal for the latest devices. Case in point: AT&T is currently discounting up to $1,000 off the iPhone 15 Pro Max when you trade in an eligible phone and are on a qualifying unlimited plan, bringing the total down to $200. 

The payments must be divided across 36 months, meaning part of the catch is for you to remain an AT&T customer for three years, but if you don't see yourself switching anytime soon, then the offer is worth considering.

View now at AT&T

Motorola Moto G 5G (2023)

Save $100
Person holding the Moto G 5G smartphone showing its front screen display
Allison Murray/ZDNET
  • Current price: $149
  • Original price: $249

For a budget option, consider the Motorola Moto G 5G (2023). It rolls right off the tongue, I know. For the money, you're getting a sizable 6.5-inch display that refreshes at 120Hz, 5G support for T-Mobile and Verizon customers, and a 5,000mAh battery that should last you up to two days of usage. Will the phone best the latest Google Pixel in a camera shootout? Definitely not. But it'll suffice for anyone looking for a decent handset that won't break the bank.

View now at AmazonView now at Walmart

Best refurbished phones deals of July 4th

How did we choose these 4th of July deals?

ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops. 

We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter. 

What is the best phone?

Right now, ZDNET's pick for the best phone overall is the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. It features everything you could want from a smartphone, including a large display, four cameras that can shoot 200MP photos and 8K video, up to 1TB of storage, a built-in S Pen for writing and drawing, and a 5,000mAh battery powering the system.

Factors to consider when choosing a phone

The process of making our phone selections includes real-world testing and researching about the phones for weeks, consulting with colleagues, industry experts, and analysts who also have hands-on experience with the smartphones, and then selecting the best from all of the available choices. 

Ultimately, we weigh in the following aspects when curating this list:

  • Design: There's only so much you can do with a slab design, but size differences, material choices, color options, and even the ability to bend a screen in half give shoppers enough diversity to have a preference. That's why we have a recommendation for every form factor.
  • Performance: For many, smartphones are the center of our lives, which means the best ones are performant and can handle most, if not all, tasks you throw at them.
  • Camera: Arguably the most valuable feature of a smartphone; the consistency and reliability of a camera system can make or break the overall mobile experience. We test every device in broad daylight and in the darkest of nights when finalizing this list.
  • Battery: Every option in this guide should last you at least a day of moderate use. We also consider what devices support fast charging and/or wireless charging.
  • Value: Price points are noted, but the most important thing with buying a phone is getting your money's worth. With these picks, you can rest assured that you're getting the best bang for your buck. 

How much storage should my phone have?

Most smartphones have a base storage capacity of 128GB, which is plenty of space for average users to download apps and music, take photos, and shoot videos. However, if you're a mobile or creative professional, you'll need more space. Many smartphones have expanded storage options up to 512GB or even 1TB, and you can always sync your phone to your preferred cloud storage service to free up local storage space.

When will these deals expire?

Deals are subject to sell out or expire at any time, though ZDNET remains committed to finding, sharing, and updating the best product deals for you to score the best savings. Our team of experts regularly checks in on the deals we share to ensure they are still live and obtainable. We're sorry if you've missed out on a deal, but don't fret -- we're constantly finding new chances to save and sharing them with you at ZDNET.com

Editorial standards
Show Comments

Related

Holding up an iPhone on iOS 17

The best iPhone deals of 2024: Free iPhone 15s, cheap iPads, budget-friendly accessories

zdnet-image-instructions

The best 4th of July TV sales

t-mobile-revvl7pro4

The best cheap Android phone I've used this year can be had for free