'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
iPads are one of Apple's most popular devices today, merging advanced technology with easy usability that keeps us coming back again and again. iPads come in many forms and a variety of models that evolve from one year to the next. It can be hard to tell them apart, much less decide which one to buy.
That's where we come in. We studied the specs and features of each iPad to find the very best iPad for your child. If you are in the market for a new tablet, these are the top iPads you can gift your child this holiday season.
Also: What are the best phones for kids and which location tracking?
Tech Specs: Screen size: 10.9 inches | Capacity: 64 GB, 256 GB | Colors: Blue, pink, silver, yellow
We still consider the original iPad as the best overall iPad for kids. Available with 64 gigabytes of memory, you get a 10.9-inch screen that offers great visibility. The excellent Liquid Retina display offers a resolution of 2360 x 1640 pixels, and it incorporates Apple's True Tone technology. There are both front and back cameras for excellent photography, plus the extra safety of Touch ID to secure your personal data. It is compatible with Wi-Fi 6 and works with both the Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard Folio for extra convenience.
Read more: Apple iPad reviews
Tech Specs: Screen size: 10.9 inches | Capacity: 64 GB, 256 GB | Colors: Space gray, blue, pink, purple, starlight
The iPad Air is Apple's most lightweight iPad model, so it's easy to carry and transport. Plus, it doesn't sacrifice on quality or abundance of features. It packs the same memory as other iPad models, offering a choice of 64 or 256 gigabytes.
The 10.9-inch Liquid Retina screen uses True Tone and has a display resolution of 2360 x 1640 pixels, just like the flagship iPad. The iPad Air features the Apple M1 chip for fast processing, front and rear cameras for all your photography needs, as well as an anti-reflective coating for consistent visibility.
Read the review: Apple iPad Air review
Tech Specs: Screen size: 8.3-inch | Capacity: 64 GB, 256 GB | Colors: Space gray, pink, purple, starlight
If you want the smallest iPad available, the iPad Mini is for you. With an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, it's the perfect size for little hands that need something more compact to handle. Memory options remain the same, but this model also incorporates an A15 Bionic chip and Touch ID for better performance. For your display, you also receive a display resolution of 2266 x 1488 pixels, and sound is excellent with landscape stereo speakers.
Read the review: iPad Mini review
Tech Specs: Screen size: 12.9 inches | Capacity: 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB, 1 TB, 2 TB | Colors: Space gray, silver
The iPad Pro is Apple's most powerful iPad, so it's a great fit for older children. It employs the Apple M1 chip for super-fast processing. It has a 12.9-inch display, making it the biggest iPad, and it boasts professional-level cameras and a LiDAR scanner for easy content management. The all-day battery life helps your children complete their tasks without trouble, and they have the option of connecting to an Apple Pencil for easier navigation.
Read the review: iPad Pro review
We love the original iPad as the best iPad for kids. It's the most affordable model, and it comes with a medium-sized screen that's easy to manage and see.
This is how the original iPad compares to the other iPad models.
Best iPad for kids
Starting cost
Display size
Colors
iPad
$449
10.9 inches
Blue, pink, silver, yellow
iPad Air
$599
10.9 inches
Space gray, blue, pink, purple, starlight
iPad Mini
$459
8.3 inches
Space gray, pink, purple, starlight
iPad Pro
$799
12.9 inches
Space gray, silver
Here we offer our expert recommendations to help you find your family's best iPad for kids.
Choose this iPad for kids...
If you want...
iPad
A well-rounded tablet for the whole family
iPad Air
To splurge for a lightweight tablet
iPad Mini
The perfect device for little hands
iPad Pro
An advanced iPad for older kids
In search of the best iPads for kids, we considered several factors.
The iPad is a device created by Apple. It is basically Apple's version of a tablet with a touchscreen and signature features like the M1 chip and Touch ID.
There are four iPad models: The original iPad, the iPad Mini, the iPad Pro, and the iPad Air.
An iPad ranges in cost from $449 to $799 but can cost more, depending on the options you choose.
Apple isn't the only company producing high-quality tablets suitable for children. In searching for the best tablets for kids, we also found these great options from Amazon, Samsung, and Lenovo that may be worth your consideration.
You can also check out our review on the best tablets, the best computers, and the best laptops, if you need more shopping advice this year.