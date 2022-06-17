/>
The best early Prime Day deals on Kindle: Get your next e-reader on sale

What is the best early Prime Day deal on Kindle e-readers? The base-model Amazon Kindle is $30 off ahead of Amazon's annual sale. But it's not the only e-reader on sale. Finding an affordable e-ink tablet for reading is easier than ever this July.
dsc-0175-editbw.jpg
Written by Rebecca Isaacs, Staff Writer on
Reviewed by Elyse Betters Picaro

ZDNet Recommends

E-readers have been making traveling much lighter and bedtime reading much brighter since their introduction. With Amazon Prime Day coming up on July 12 and 13, the retail giant has promised to drop the prices on many of its signature devices -- and Kindles are definitely on that list.

Early deals begin June 21, but right now, Kindle deals exist, and they're heavily discounted. If you're in the market for a simple e-reader, be sure to check out the list below. We've also included some great alternatives to ensure that you get an e-reader that you'll be happy with for quite some time.

Amazon Kindle (Save $30)

Best early Prime Day deal on Kindle e-readers
Amazon Kindle - Basic with Back Light
Amazon
  • Current Price: $59
  • Original Price: $89

If you're looking for a no-frills option, the basic version of Kindle is only $59. It's got 8GB of storage to hold thousands of ebooks for reading, and the handy backlight and adjustable fonts help make reading easier for those that need larger font sizes. Keep in mind that this is not the waterproof version, which is not on sale at the moment, but it's still a great option if you spend a lot of time traveling or at home. You can also purchase an ad-free version of this e-reader.

The lowest price we've seen is $49, but with the chip shortage, we think this is the lowest price we'll see for the foreseeable future.

View now at Amazon

Kindle Paperwhite (2018 model) (Save $30)

Best early Prime Day deal on an older-generation Kindle
Kindle 2018 Paperwhite
Amazon
  • Current Price: $129
  • Original Price: $159

It's the older generation of model, but the 2018 Kindle Paperwhite is still a worthy e-reader. Read at the pool, and you can read worry-free thanks to its waterproofing features. Additionally, it comes with a handy backlight and a thicker bezel for easy gripping. The price reflects a massive 32GB of storage, so you can listen to Audible audiobooks while on the go, too, but it's also great for holding e-readers.

The lowest price we've seen is $85 back in October 2021.

View now at Amazon

Amazon Kindle Kids (Save $45)

Best early Prime Day deal on a Kindle for kids
Amazon Kindle Kids edition
Amazon
  • Current Price: $64
  • Original Price: $109

The Kindle Kids edition is the basic e-reader we listed up above designed specifically for children, and it's perfect for kids. While they will have access to thousands of their favorite books sans any games or ads, you'll have access to tight parental controls but will also have the option to track their reading to make sure they're actually reading the books.

View now at Amazon

Kobo Clara HD (Save $30)

Best early Prime Day deal on a Kindle alternative
Kobo Clara Bundle
Amazon
  • Current Price: $119
  • Original Price: $149

The closest competitor to the Amazon Kindle in the US is the Kobo line, and the Kobo Clara HD offers impressive specs for the price. The Clara was one of the first e-readers to offer blue light filtering with alongside the 300ppi screen for crisp text on its 6-inch screen. While you can buy books in the Kobo Store, you can also opt to borrow hit titles from the accompanying OverDrive app that comes built-in. Because it's a bundle deal, you also get a handy protective case in case of any accidental drops.

This is a great option if you're looking for a great e-reader that isn't Amazon Kindle.

View now at Amazon

What is the best early Prime Day deal on Kindle e-readers?

The classic Kindle from Amazon is currently $59 ahead of Prime Day 2022. That's $30 from its usual price of $89.

When is Prime Day 2022?

Amazon announced Prime Day will be on July 12 and July 13. It kicks off at 3 am EDT and runs for 48 hours.

What else is currently on sale at Amazon?

There are plenty of early deals to be found on Amazon ahead of Prime Day in July. For instance, see: 

ZDNet Recommends

