Best knife sharpener 2021: Safety first

You may not remember to sharpen your knives often, but just a few minutes can return even your most well-loved knives to their former glory. And if you regularly cook, experts recommend sharpening your knives two to three times a year.

A powerful knife sharpener can cut down prep time and enhance your safety, as dull knives can quickly prove dangerous. However, finding the best knife sharpener is easier said than done. Today, there are countless models available from many manufacturers, and it can be challenging to discern which is the best fit for your household.

You'll want a reliable and durable knife sharpener, especially if you've invested in a great chef's knife. With that in mind, consider one of our picks for the best knife sharpeners in 2021.

Chef'sChoice Trizor 15XV EdgeSelect Electric Sharpener Best performance Chef'sChoice At a glance The Chef'sChoice Trizor 15XV EdgeSelect is one of the highest-rated and most popular knife sharpeners available. Using an impressive three-stage system, it begins by sharpening your knife using patented medium diamond abrasives, then honing it, and finally polishing it with patented stropping disks to deliver a clean finish. With its 15-degree fine edge, it allows you to convert regular 20-degree edges for improved performance. Using single-sided double bevels, the Trizor XV works with both straight-edge and serrated knives. It is much heavier than most sharpeners -- weighing in at over four pounds -- and also pricier. That said, its advanced technology delivers consistent results with an industry-leading, three-stage system. Pros Cons Three-stage process

Convertible blades

Long-lasting effects Expensive

Heavier than most sharpeners

Only fine grit type

KitchenIQ 50881 Edge Grip 2-Stage Knife Sharpener Best budget sharpener KitchenIQ At a glance The KitchenIQ 50881 Edge Grip 2-Stage Knife Sharpener pulls double-duty, using a coarse grit for dull and damaged knives and a fine grit for polishing and touch-ups. Comfort is a top priority with its Patented Edge Grip, and the non-slip base allows you to use the sharpener on either a countertop or table edge. Its compact size makes it easy to store it in even the smallest kitchens. This knife sharpener is suitable for daily use, but it's especially useful for dull and damaged knives. The interior slots incorporate carbide blades with preset angles, and the fine slot is perfect for quick and easy touch-ups to keep your knives in tip-top shape. Made of stainless steel, this knife sharpener is created to accommodate straight-edge, double-beveled knives but not Asian knives. For added confidence, it includes a limited three-year warranty. Pros Cons Very affordable option

Two-stage sharpening system

Convenient, compact design May not work with all premium knives

Edges are not always refined

Not recommended for kitchen scissors

Lansky DLX 5 Stone System Best sharpening stone Lansky At a glance The Lansky DLX 5 Stone System offers the greatest versatility of our picks for 2021's best knife sharpeners. Made of ceramic, it's simple to use and includes several guide rods to match your needs. The multi-angle clamp secures the blade, accommodating thicker blades with extra-long knife clamp screws. With its Controlled-Angle System, this is a knife sharpener that is suitable for both beginners and more advanced users. Despite its larger size, it still manages to weigh less than 1.5 pounds. Safety is prioritized through color-coated safety holders with built-in finger grooves. The 5 Stone System supports five grit types with a color-coded system for easy use. The set also includes special honing oil with a custom storage and carrying case to hold all system components. Pros Cons All-in-one kit

5 Stone System for greater power

Multiple grit types Guide rods susceptible to bending

May require some practice

Must purchase stand separately

Presto 08800 EverSharp Electric Knife Sharpener Best electric sharpener Presto At a glance The Presto 08800 EverSharp Electric Knife Sharpener is capable of both a fine and coarse grit, with a two-stage system that works with non-serrated blades and sport knives. Because it is electric, it means less work for you and quicker sharpening times. It is also simple to use, so it's perfect for users who are new to knife sharpening, The 120-volt sharpener uses a precision blade system for perfect positioning with sapphirite wheels for sharpening. Its non-slip base incorporates three suction cups for use either on a countertop or table's edge. Professional-grade materials offer high performance with a grinding and then honing process for exact polishing. This knife sharpener works with different materials, including alloy, carbon, and stainless steel. It also comes with a one-year limited warranty that protects against defects. Pros Cons Premium sapphirite wheels

Easy to operate

Little maintenance required Limited knife compatibility

Cannot sharpen Japanese knives

Motor may stall

Shenzhen Electric Diamond Knife Sharpener Best ceramic sharpener Shenzhen At a glance The Shenzhen Electric Diamond Knife Sharpener features a diamond sharpening wheel grinding stone, which produces both fine and coarse grit for your ceramic and stainless steel knives. Working with most V-edge kitchen knives, it uses a two-stage process to sharpen and has the ability to remove chips up to one millimeter. Universal knife guide slots offer greater precision for thorough sharpening from the handle to the tip. This is an electric knife sharpener that still has plenty of power, despite its compact size. It also makes it very easy to store, since it takes up so little real estate in your kitchen. As an added bonus, it's very easy to clean thanks to a removable diamond wheel cartridge and cover. Pros Cons Superior MicroForge technology

Simple One-Touch programming

Three-year warranty Does not sharpen serrated knives

Limited durability

Best for casual home use

How did we choose these products?

To find the best knife sharpeners in 2021, we considered several factors:

Type: There are lightweight manual options, motorized electric sharpeners, and whetstones that are sharpening stones designed for greater flexibility.

Composition: The type of material matters for long-term durability, with diamond stones among the top choices for sharpeners.

Grit: Knife sharpeners are available in different grit levels, from fine to coarse grit.

Edges: Different knives require different degrees of edging.

Functionality: Some sharpeners have extra features to help improve functionality, such as built-in finger grips or an easy-grip handle.

Price: The cost of a knife sharpener is an important consideration for any consumer, with costs ranging from less than $10 to more than $100.

Which knife sharpener is the right one for you?

Our picks for 2021's best knife sharpeners are all a great place to start. You'll also want to consider the factors above while choosing the best knife sharpener for your home.





What does a knife sharpener do? A knife sharpener is a tool designed to sharpen, file, and hone a wide assortment of kitchen knives.

What types of knife sharpeners are available? Multiple types of knife sharpeners are available, including both manual and electric sharpeners, handheld models, and sharpening stones. These can be made from a variety of materials, such as steel or ceramic.

How much does a knife sharpener cost? The cost of a knife sharpener typically ranges from $10 to several hundred dollars, but it all depends on the model you choose and the features included.

