You don't need to wait until Amazon launches the Prime Early Access Sale to snag a great deal on a laptop. While Amazon's new sales event is right around the corner, right now there are great deals to consider on a range of PCs for work and play.
Whether you need a new day-to-day laptop, gaming rig, machine for remote work, or a Chromebook, we have been keeping an eye on sales that can save you time and money today.
ZDNET rounded up our top picks for early laptop deals ahead of the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale. Plus, we're keeping watch for more laptop deals, and we'll update this roundup accordingly -- so check back often.
If you're on the hunt for a portable, convertible laptop, we spotted an early Amazon deal for the Acer Chromebook Spin 311. This laptop can be used as a traditional laptop, or as a tablet thanks to the hinge. As a Chromebook, it runs on ChromeOS and comes with an 11.6" touchscreen display, an Intel Celeron N4000 processor, 4GB RAM, and 64GB eMMC storage.
The Lenovo Flex 5i is another Chromebook currently discounted on Amazon. This 2-in-1 laptop comes equipped with a 13.3" FHD touchscreen display, 360-degree hinge, an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 64GB SSD storage, and Intel UHD Graphics. This device runs on ChromeOS, and you can save $160 by adding it to your cart today.
The Acer Aspire 5 is also on sale ahead of Amazon's sales event. This Windows 11 laptop offers users a 15.6" Full HD (1920 x 1080) display, an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB RAM, AMD Radeon Graphics, and 256GB SSD storage. Whether you need it for work or play, the specs on this device have you covered for daily use.
In October, Amazon will kick-off its newest sales event called the Prime Early Access Sale. It's designed to give shoppers early access to thousands of deals. Although it's not officially branded a "Prime Day" sale, the event has a number of similarities, including the 48 hour-length. Also, it's restricted to Prime subscribers (or those who sign up for a free 30-day trial).
Amazon's Prime Day-like sale, the Prime Early Access Sale, will take place ahead of Black Friday and other seasonal shopping events. The new sale will start on October 11 (Tuesday) and last through October 12 (Wednesday).
