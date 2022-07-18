Most computer work done today happens on a laptop. And if you're only using the screen on your laptop instead of a separate monitor, you could be experiencing neck and back strain.
Laptops aren't designed in an ergonomic manner. But you can overcome that problem by using a laptop stand. As simple as it sounds, instead of placing your laptop on your desk, you put it on your laptop stand and adjust the height of your laptop so you can look straight ahead at the screen instead of bending your neck or hunching your shoulders.
Some laptop stands are set in one place, while others are adjustable. They can raise your laptop from 4.7 to 20 inches off your desk. In addition to allowing you to work in an ergonomic manner, they can also give you additional real estate on your desk, which can be especially helpful if you have a small workspace. And, because your laptop is no longer sitting on a hard surface, it will get better airflow, which could keep it from overheating.
The UPRYZE Ergonomic Laptop Stand is easily adjustable and can be used whether you're sitting or standing. It can reach a height of 20 inches. When placed on top of a desk with a standard height of 30 inches, this laptop stand has a total height of over four feet. That makes it perfect when you have to stand to deliver an in-person presentation.
If you like to alternate between sitting and standing while you work, but you don't want to buy a standing desk, this laptop stand has you covered. You can also close it to a flat position to carry in your bag along with your laptop. But, while it's easy to adjust the stand to your perfect vantage point, it is sturdy and can support the weight of multiple laptops.
If you want to set up your laptop in a more permanent spot on your desk, the Mount-It! Laptop Desk Mount may be the way to go. Using either the C-clamp or grommet, you attach the laptop stand to your desk. The pole reaches a height of 17.7 inches and your laptop can be adjusted up or down the pole, allowing you to place it at the best spot for your eye level.
On a standard desk with a height of 30 inches, your laptop screen can come close to a height of four feet. The stand's arm can swivel 360 degrees, making it easy for you to share your screen with someone else. The pole has an integrated cable management design, which can help you keep your space clean and the cables organized. Since the only part of the stand touching your desk is the C-clamp, you'll have additional surface space on your desk.
Made with a solid plastic body, the Besign Adjustable Laptop Stand is designed with a triangular structure to provide maximum stability and can support laptops weighing up to 44 lbs. It has eight preset angles, with its height adjusting from 4.7 inches to 6.69 inches.
With rubber pads on the top and bottom of the platform, your laptop will be secured in place without worrying about it getting any scratches. Weighing only 1.39 lbs, it's easy to carry it in your laptop bag to use when on the go. The Besign Adjustable Laptop Stand comes with a fold-out stand to prop up your mobile device.
Made of thickened aluminum alloy, the Soundance Laptop Stand is the most sturdy stand on the list. It raises your laptop six inches off your desk; however, the height and angle cannot be adjusted. It can be disassembled into three parts so you can pack it up and carry it with your laptop in your bag.
Designed to be used independent of a desk, the Holdoor Projector Stand Laptop Tripod Stand is a versatile tool that can be used for laptops, projectors and other electronic equipment. It's great when you need to give a presentation or simply set up a workstation in a small space. The platform can rotate 180 degrees. It comes with a gooseneck and phone holder so you can attach your mobile device to the side of the platform. It also comes with its own carrying case, making it extremely portable.
The UPRYZE Ergonomic Laptop Stand is the best and most versatile laptop stand we looked at. Whether you're sitting or standing, this laptop stand can be raised or lowered so it's at the ideal height for you. And it can support the largest laptops on the market. It can quickly be folded down, making it portable enough for you to take when you're on the go.
Laptop stand
Maximum Height
Weight
UPRYZE Ergonomic Laptop Stand
20 inches
4.38 lbs
Mount-It! Laptop Desk Mount
17 inches
11.75 lbs
Besign Adjustable Laptop Stand
6.69 inches
1.39 lbs
Soundance Laptop Stand
6 inches
2.15 lbs
Holdoor Projector Stand Laptop Tripod Stand
47.2 inches
5.9 lbs
Each laptop stand has a set of features and benefits to suit the needs of anyone using a laptop. Among the factors to consider are its weight and whether it can easily be folded down. This is important if you want to take it with you from your home to your office or other locations.
You may want to alternate between sitting and standing at your desk. If that's the case, you'll need a laptop stand that can adjust to a height that will keep your laptop at eye level when you're standing. You may just want to raise your laptop off your desk or have a more permanent solution. This may entail freeing space underneath your laptop without needing to make further adjustments.
Or you may need a laptop stand that's versatile enough for in-person presentations. Once you determine how you'll be using your laptop stand, you'll be able to make the best selection to suit your needs.
Choose this laptop stand …
If you want or are …
UPRYZE Ergonomic Laptop Stand
The most versatility in your stand
Mount-It! Laptop Desk Mount
A more permanent connection on your desk and you don't want to change its location frequently
Besign Adjustable Laptop Stand
On a budget and need an easily portable stand
Soundance Laptop Stand
The most sturdy stand and don't need to adjust its height
Holdoor Projector Stand Laptop Tripod Stand
Do a lot of presentations and need a stand independent of your desk
In selecting the best laptop stands, I looked at the price in relation to the stand's value. I wasn't looking for the cheapest or most expensive laptop stand, but instead at how they were priced based on their features and specifications.
I also looked for laptop stands that would match the varying ways you might want to use them, knowing that some people don't touch them once they're set up, while other people take them with them when they're traveling and still others need them for presentations.
The quick answer is a resounding yes. Laptops are designed to be portable, but by their very design, they can create problems with your neck and back. A laptop stand can raise the height of the laptop's screen and keyboard so you can use it without causing neck or back strain.
They can also free up space on your desk, which is particularly helpful if you have a small workspace. Additionally, depending on which laptop stand you choose, you may be able to adjust it to a standing height without having to buy an adjustable desk.
No. Most laptop stands have padding on the platform, so the laptop doesn't get scratched. Most also have air vents, so the laptop doesn't overheat.
Yes. With an adjustable laptop stand, you can set the height of your laptop so you can look directly at the screen without having to bend your neck. This will take the strain off your neck and back.
Although there are some laptop stands that are in a fixed position, with a set angle and height, more laptop stands are adjustable. This allows you to set the height and angle that's best for your height and the way you're using it.
A quick search for laptop stands on Amazon brings up more than 1,000 results. They range in price from $15 to $3,610. In addition to Amazon, you'll find a variety of laptop stands at Walmart, Office Depot, Best Buy, Home Depot, Newegg, Ebay and other online stores.