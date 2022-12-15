/>
X
Innovation
Home Innovation

Best last-minute tech gifts: ZDNET livestream at 1:30pm ET on Thursday

The ZDNET team will help you find the best deals on awesome tech products for everyone on your shopping list.
Written by Jason Hiner, Editor in Chief on

While Black Friday gets all the hype as one of the busiest shopping days of the year, the week before Christmas is always where a lot of the actual buying happens. So don't feel bad if you're still figuring out last-minute gifts for people on your shopping list.

ZDNET has you covered. We're hosting a YouTube livestream on Thursday, December 16 at 1:30pm ET where our team of experts will run through the best deals we've found on the tech products we like from 2022. We'll help you find the best deals you can get right now on smartphones, tablets, headphones, robot vacuums, smart home gear, TVs, gaming equipment, laptops, and more.

Come join us on the livestream. You'll also be able to watch the replay afterward on YouTube. The links below round up the research our team has been doing over the last month to find the best deals. On the livestream, you'll hear their picks for the best of the best products and deals.

Top deals

Best laptop deals you can buy right now
Best TV deals on sale for the holidays 2022
Best iPad deals for the holidays 2022
Best headphone deals for the holidays 2022
Best gaming laptop deals for the holidays 2022
Best robot vacuum deals
Best security camera deals
Best Apple deals
Best Samsung deals
Best Amazon deals
Best deals at Walmart
Best deals at Best Buy

Editorial standards
Show Comments

Related

Why your iPad, MacBook, or even iPhone might stop charging this winter
6-1296

Why your iPad, MacBook, or even iPhone might stop charging this winter

Space junk is falling from the sky. We are still not doing enough to stop it
people along a river pull out a large piece of space debris

Space junk is falling from the sky. We are still not doing enough to stop it

We found the best gaming SSDs to level-up your PC, Xbox, or PS5
Two Samsung 980 PRO SSDs and a PS5 controller on a three-tiered display.

We found the best gaming SSDs to level-up your PC, Xbox, or PS5