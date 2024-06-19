'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
I've been a professional live streamer for 10 years. These are my favorite studio lights
Creating content from your very own makeshift studio is the new normal. And investing in quality equipment in your studio goes a long way in creating great-looking live streams and videos. Since you're using a camera, the most important piece of equipment in your creative puzzle (beyond the camera itself) is lighting.
There are several lighting options available to creators, which could potentially lead to confusion, as some lights are more expensive than others, and others lighting options may look identical, but really aren't. After being in the creative space and recording, streaming and broadcasting content for about 10 years, I've learned a lot regarding the various light kits available to all creators and streamers.
What is the best studio lighting kit right now?
There are many variables to consider when it comes to light kits for your studio: form factor of the light, build quality, output power and of course, pricing. My recommendations below are all based on those variables, my experience and what I look for when purchasing or renting lights for a shoot. My pick for the best studio lighting kit for live streaming overall is the Aputure 300d, thanks to its quality, color accuracy, and ultra-portable form. Read on for the rest of my picks for the best live stream lighting kits.
The best studio lights of 2024
- Build quality
- Color accuracy
- Ultra-portable
- Pricy
There are some names in the lighting industry that are synonymous with quality lighting. Aputure is one of those brands. Its Light Storm product SKU is tried and true. The Aputure 300d is a bright light with great color accuracy, perfect for using as a primary light on your subject in a live stream. If that subject is you, then you'll rest assured that your skin tone will look great, as the color accuracy is as close to daylight color as you'll get with COB lights today.
The 300d also touts great power management and special effects options for creative lighting. Granted, I wouldn't recommend strobe effects for your video, but the option is available. Regarding power management, you can fire up the 300d using A/C power or by utilizing the v-mount battery options on the power pack. The v-mount options allows you to be more portable with your lighting and not depend on running long power cords across your set into a power outlet.
The 300d also allows for connecting to your mobile device via bluetooth to manage effects and brightness within the Sidus Link mobile app. This is useful in the testing phase of your set. There's nothing more annoying than being a one-person crew and having to walk back and forth to change settings on your camera or light when setting up your test shot. The Sidus Link comes in handy in this scenario.
Aputure 300d features: >96 CRI | 5600K color temperature | Bluetooth | 4 different dimming curves
- Build quality
- Color accuracy at 5600K
- Ultra-portable
- Pricey for most creators
- Requires Bowens mount adapter
Light and Motion has several lines of products regarding lighting beyond the creator space. Its continuous lighting flagship light is one is that I use every week on my podcast as a key light for my co-host. The CLX10 is a continuous light that's unbelievable with regards to light output and flexibility.
Clocking in with a 10,000 lumens output, up to 800 minutes of battery life and IP65 rating, the CLX10 is one of a kind. I mention the IP65 rating because this light will not only look good for your live stream, but it can take a beating. Great build quality allows it to handle drops and falls up to one meter, or, if you have a hankering to shoot your live stream in a rain storm, you can because of the water resistance. Sounds crazy? Yep. Will someone try to live stream in the rain? This group does, quite regularly.
As previously mentioned, I use it for my podcast co-host. The flexibility of allowing this light to run on A/C power or its internal battery is stress free for a creator's set. With that said, at $699 price tag can be hefty for many.
Stellapro CLX10 features: 10,000 Lumens output | drop and water resistant | compact and ultra portable
- Build quality
- Reliable brand recognition
- Studio-grade pricing
Nanlite is a great brand in lighting, with high build quality and performance. I've not used the Forza line, but I do have a colleague who focuses on shooting ads for brands that swears by the Nanlite Forza for lighting his sets. This is a small COB monolight with up to 170W of power. The body of the Forza 150B is a metallic and carbon fiber composite. The portability is one of the main reasons my colleague enjoys this light kit as it allows you to connect a Vmount battery (with an additional adapter) or run it off of A/C power to light your scene. Also, the Forza 150B is compatible with Bowens mount so you easily attach modifiers such as soft boxes to it with ease. My colleague states that it's quite surprising to see how much power the small, unassuming Forza 150B can put out.
Nanlite Forza 150B features: Compact and lightweight | 2700K-6500K bi-color temperature | Bluetooth
- Low price
- Strong color accuracy
- Sidus Link app
- Build quality
- No native
- No v-mount battery option
If you loved the idea of the Aputure 300d, but found it to be out of your price range, I have another great option for you: the Amaran 100d COB video light. This light will handle most live streamer's lighting needs, and comes at a lower price.
The Amaran 100d S is an upgrade to the popular 100d. The newest model still touts great power for a 100W COB light source and great color accuracy at a significantly lower price point. At one point in time, less expensive lighting kits meant sacrificing on quality of light. Typically, the less expensive lights would cast a color hue onto the subject of your video. There's nothing worse than turning on a video light and the person in your video has skin with a slight green tint to it. That's not the case with the 100d S.
The build quality is more of a plastic composite than the Aputure SKU of products. So you'll have to be careful with handling this light kit. Drops and bumps could potentially crack the lighting case or cause more serious damage. Getting the price point down meant sacrificing build materials. Fortunately, it still performs well and offers the convenience of mobile app power management via the Sidus Link app. Unfortunately, the 100d S will need to be connected to an A/C power source, else buy an adapter to allow connecting the light to a v-mount battery solution.
Amaran 100d S features: CRI >95 | 5600K color temperature | Bluetooth | Lighting FX
- Flexible mounting options
- Variable color temperature
- Manage via computer
- Requires A/C power
Elgato has become a big name in the live streaming space. This lighting kit offers an LED panel that's a great lighting option for streamers wanting to connect to their audience. During the 2020 pandemic, these lights took off in popularity. Four years later, they're still one of the best options live streaming creators can use for lighting.
The panel offers great control in color temperature, brightness and fair flexibility. Managing the light panel is handled via your computer or mobile device. This allows you to adjust brightness or color temperature. Color temperature ranges from 2900-7000K. Granted, in most instances, shooting around 5500k or 5600K is ideal for more accurate skin tones.
The power option is limited. The Elgato Key Light requires an A/C power outlet, so make sure your wall-jack is close to your desk. This isn't a deal breaker, but is worth mentioning.
Elgato Key Light features: Up to 7000K color temperature | A/C Power | 160 OSRAM LEDs | USB
What is the best studio lighting kit for live streamers?
The Aputure 300d is the best you can get for your lighting your live stream or content creation set. But, it comes at a high price. The 300d is a well-crafted piece of kit for your studio touting a metallic, premium build. This makes sense as it's commonly used in the field on video production sets of some of your favorite commercials, television shows and movies.
It's the best of the lot, but is it the better value? Coming in at $199, I believe the Amaran 100d S is a great dollar-for-dollar value. The build quality is not a good as the Aputure option, but it's a noteworthy option for lighting your live stream set. I use this light quite regularly in my setup.
Elgato is a strong entry-level purchase with a great price point that many in the live stream space can pick up on a whim and not be disappointed in the performance. The added option to manage the light kit with your computer is quite the carrot for some creators.
Lighting kit
Price
Build quality
Brightness/Output
Wireless Capable
Form factor
Aputure 300d
$949
Metallic
300W
Bluetooth
COB cylinder
StellaPro CLX10
$699
Plastic composite
100W
N/A
COB cylinder
Amaran 100d S
$199
Plastic composite
100W
Bluetooth
COB cylinder
Elgato Key Light
$159
Plastic panel
<100W
WiFi
Flat rectangular
Nanlite Forza 150b
$539
Metallic
170W
Bluetooth
COB cylinder
Which is the right studio light kit for you?
I've shared three solid options regarding the best light kit for your live stream set. Let's break down which may be the best option for you.
Choose this live stream light kit...
If you want...
Aputure 300d
Nothing but the best, and are willing to pay for it. Portable, durable build quality which will last for many years.
StellaPro CLX10
Compact and ultra-portable capable of withstanding small falls and is water resistant.
Amaran 100d S
Something a step above entry-level. Easy on the wallet.
Nanlite Forza 150b
Compact and portable enough to be handheld for use.
Elgato Key Light
Entry-level pricing with quality, clean light.
Factors to consider when choosing the best studio light kit
When you decide to step up your live stream lighting, you should consider a few items in this process.
- Form factor: Many people overlook the light form factor. The best light in the world may not work for you if the form factor doesn't fit in your live stream set properly and safely. Consider how big the light kit is in comparison to your set.
- Build quality: Once you've found a light kit that will fit into your set, consider the build quality. Will it withstand moving around the set a few times a month? Will the nobs snap off over time because the housing is weak and plastic-like? Some materials are better than others regarding durability.
- Price: Can you afford the light kit? If it's not affordable, the better option may be to use something less expensive until you can upgrade. There's no pressure, but if you can save up for a better light kit, save up.
How we test lighting kits
I chose these lights based on my own personal experience as a professional freelance creator. The lights have been utilized either on my own set or on sets I've been a part of in a creative collaboration. After many years of experience, I've learned what works best in my scenario as well as what works best for most others in the creative space. I've also considered the opinions of other professionals in the creative space regarding light kits.
Are light stands required for live stream light kits?
Light stands are required for most live steam light kits, but not all. The Elgato Key Light includes a mount which attaches to your desk. The Aputure and Amaran lights require a light stand. Light stands vary in pricing, but I don't recommend spending less than $40 for light stands because of build quality and durability.
Will these light work with soft boxes?
The Elgato Key Light is not compatible with soft box use. The Aputure and Amaran models include a Bowens mount to attach most soft boxes and create diffused, flattering, soft light.
Will these lights be too noisy for recording audio?
Good question. Most live stream light kits include an internal fan for active cooling. Some fans can be noisy, but with the Aputure and Amaran brand, you're getting quiet fans which are safe for recording audio while these lights are on your set. The Elgato Key Light does not use any cooling as the LEDs aren't hot.
Are there alternative studio light kits worth considering?
There are so many lighting options available today, ranging in price and quality. These are two light kits that come to my mind as alternatives. I've used one of these in my own studio before, and the other, a colleague of mine has used.