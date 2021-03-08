Our editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, ZDNet may earn a commission.

Best Mac apps in 2021: Antivirus, security, and productivity

A selection of the best performance, security, and productivity apps to help you get the most from your Mac.

CleanMyMac X

Scans your mac and remove junk and malware

$29 at MacPaw See details

Authy

2FA app that works on almost every device and platform

View Now at Authy See details

Parallels Toolbox

All-in-one solution with 30+ tools for MacOS (and Windows 10)

$19 at Parallels See details

SnagIt 2021

The ultimate screen-capture tool

$49 at TechSmith See details

iStat Menus

Geek out on everything going on with your Mac

$11 at Bjango See details
If, like me, your main work machine is a Mac, you need it to be ready for anything life and work can throw at it. This means that having the right performance, security, and productivity apps.

CleanMyMac X

Scans your mac and remove junk and malware

CleanMyMac X is the best way to rid your Mac of the digital detritus that it accumulates, allowing you to free up storage space and even speed things up. It scans your Mac to remove malware, large hidden files, old archives, and unused apps. I'm always amazed by its capacity to seek out digital junk that's otherwise buried deep within the bowels of the operating system.

$29 at MacPaw

Authy

2FA app that works on almost every device and platform

I used to be a Google Authenticator user, but its 2FA (2-Factor Authentication) app is old and has a number of limitations, so I made the move to Authy. Authy is great because it works on almost every device and platform and allows me to keep a backup of my codes, which comes in real handy when swapping devices. 

Best of all, it's free!

View Now at Authy

Parallels Toolbox

All-in-one solution with 30+ tools for MacOS (and Windows 10)

Parallels Toolbox is a suite of easy-to-use tools that streamlines all routine computing chores that you do many times a day and turns them into actions you can carry out with a click or two, massively boosting productivity. This suite allows you to do a variety of tasks, from creating animated GIFs to batch resizing images.

$19 at Parallels

SnagIt 2021

The ultimate screen-capture tool

My job involves taking countless screen captures every week, and of all the tools and utilities I've tried -- even the tools built into macOS -- nothing comes close to the power and flexibility of SnagIt. I've used it to take literally thousands of screen captures across a whole range of systems. 

Not only does this tool allow me to capture all sorts of screenshots -- from simple captures to complex stuff like scrolling windows and such -- it also features powerful editing tools to help me get those screen captures ready for posting on the web or putting into publications.

$49 at TechSmith

iStat Menus

Geek out on everything going on with your Mac

I love this app because it allows me to geek-out on a massive amount of system information! iStat Menus is an advanced Mac system monitor, covering an enormous range of stats, from system temperatures to CPU performance. It puts an awful lot of important and useful information right at your fingertips.

$11 at Bjango

Backblaze

Cloud backup made easy

While Time Machine is good for carrying out local backups, it's also a good idea to have an up-to-date offsite backup, and I've found that Backblaze offers the best combination of value, storage space, and performance.

$6 at Backblaze

Parallels Access

Fast, simple, and reliable remote access tool

After trying many different solutions, Parallels Access is my favorite method for accessing my systems remotely. With Parallels Access I can connect to my Mac (or PC) from pretty much any device, and work with the applications and files on that system as though I'm sitting at it. This has been an absolute lifesaver for those times when I've left an important file on my computer at home or the office.

$20 at Parallels

Freedome VPN

Secure your internet connection

Browsing the web without a VPN leaves a digital footprint that others can use to track you down. A VPN can allow you to step over the geographical fences that some want to put around content. On top of that, a good VPN can keep you safe when accessing the web using wired and wireless networks that are not under your control. Having tested many VPN offerings, I settled on Freedome, because it offered good security and high levels of reliability at a reasonable price.

$34 at F-Secure

The Unarchiver

File compression and decompression made easy

While the tool built into MacOS can do a reasonable job with some compressed file archives, the Unarchiver has you covered no matter what crazy file format. It will open common formats such as Zip, RAR, 7-zip, Tar, Gzip, and Bzip2, and it will open more obscure formats such as StuffIt, DiskDoubler, LZH, ARJ, and ARC. It can extract files from ISO and BIN images, too. It can also extract files from some Windows .EXE files.

It's an excellent tool that I use regularly!

View Now at The Unarchiver

Amphetamine

The small app that does an important job

Amphetamine is a little app that lives in your menu bar and allows you to quickly and easily override your energy saver settings and keep your Mac awake. If you need a simple on/off switch for the power settings, this is your app. Need more control over power-saving features? This is also your app!

View Now at Mac App Store

