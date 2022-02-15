Best Marriott credit card 2022: Enjoy extra travel perks

When you are a road warrior, you need the right travel credit card to meet your commuter needs. Many different companies have stepped up to offer credit cards, but some of the best options for hotel credit cards are Marriott credit cards.

Marriott has co-branded several credit cards specifically intended for travel with exclusive programs designed to help save you money on the road, whether it is welcome rewards or free nights at a Marriott hotel. With more than 7,000 participating hotels and resorts, you have more than enough places to lay your head and enjoy the extra travel perks that your new card brings.

These are the best Marriott credit cards for 2022.

Marriott Bonvoy Bold Best for no annual fee Card Highlights Intro Bonus For a Limited Time Only! Earn 50,000 Bonus Points after you spend $1,000 on purchases in your first 3 months from your account opening. APR15.99% - 22.99% Variable Recommended Credit Excellent/Good Reward Rates Earn up to 14X total Bonvoy points per $1 spent at over 7,000 hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy® with the Marriott Bonvoy Bold® Card.

2X Bonvoy points for every $1 spent on other travel purchases (from airfare to taxis and trains).

1X point for every $1 spent on all other purchases. With the Marriott Bonvoy Bold credit card, you will receive 30,000 bonus points after spending $1,000 in purchases within the first three months of having the account. The regular perks are just as attractive. You will receive unlimited Marriott Bonvoy™ points with 14x points for every dollar you spend at participating hotels. This includes up to 10x points for being a Marriott Bonboy member, as well as 3x points for every $1 spent at over 7,000 participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels. Other travel purchases earn you 2x points for every dollar spent, including taxi and train fares. As a Marriott Bonvoy member, you also get 1x points and 15 Elite Night Credits, thanks to automatic Silver Elite Status. There is also 1x point for all other purchases you make with your card. Points never expire as long as you make timely payments, and there are no annual or foreign transaction fees, either, to eat into your savings. Pros Excellent travel rewards

Elite Status included

No annual fee Cons Rewards structure can be confusing

Limited redemption options

No annual bonus nights

Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Best welcome bonus Card Highlights Intro Bonus For a Limited Time Only! Earn 100,000 Bonus Points after you spend $3,000 on purchases in your first 3 months from your account opening. APR15.99% - 22.99% Variable Recommended Credit Excellent/Good Reward Rates Earn up to 17X total Bonvoy points per $1 spent at over 7,000 hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy® with the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Card.

New Benefit! Earn 3X Bonvoy points per $1 on the first $6,000 spent in combined purchases each year on grocery stores, gas stations, and dining.

2X Bonvoy points for every $1 spent on all other purchases. The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless credit card comes with 10x total points on gas stations, groceries, and dining, up to $2,500, within the first six months of having the card. There are three free nights, each with a value of up to 50,000 points, awarded after you spend $3,000 within the first three months of having the card. To really max out on your rewards, you can use your card at participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels to earn up to 17x points per dollar spent. It includes 6x rewards for every dollar spent at more than 7,000 different Marriott Bonvoy hotels. There are also 10x points just for being a Marriott Bonvoy member, as well as up to 1x additional for included Elite status. There are rewards on other purchases, too. You can use your card for gas, groceries, and restaurants up to $2,500 annually for 10x points. There is an annual fee costing $95, so while it is not quite as high as American Express, it still outnumbers other cards that skip the fees. There also are not any foreign transaction fees. Pros Free night annually

Extended travel rewards

Easy access to Gold status Cons Annual fee

Best for Marriott hotels

Limited rewards

Marriott Bonvoy Business American Express Best business card See Rates and Fees | Terms Apply Card Highlights Intro Bonus Welcome Offer: Earn 75,000 bonus Marriott Bonvoy points after you use your new Card to make $3,000 in eligible purchases within the first 3 months of Card Membership. Plus, earn up to $150 back in statement credits on eligible purchases made on your new Card within the first 3 months of Card Membership. APR15.74% - 24.74% Variable Recommended Credit Excellent/Good Reward Rates 6x points at hotels participating in the Marriott Bonvoy™ program.

4x points at U.S. restaurants, at U.S. gas stations, on wireless telephone services purchased directly from U.S. service providers and on U.S. purchases for shipping.

2x points on all other eligible purchases. There are 6x points per dollar spent at participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels with 4x points on gas, dining, and shipping providers, as well as your wireless phone service when you pay your bill with your Marriott Bonvoy Business American Express Card. All other eligible purchases receive 2x points. For each anniversary, your account will receive a free night award. If you spend more than $6,000 in purchases annually, you could earn two free nights valued at 35,000 Marriott Bonvoy points. Your points are redeemable at more than 7,000 participating hotels. There are also 15 Elite Night Credits given each year toward the next Elite status level. With the Marriott Bonvoy Air+Car Transfer Program, you can redeem your points for both flights and car rentals worldwide when you book with Marriott travel partners. With complimentary silver Elite status, you can receive priority late checkout with 10% bonus points on stays. There are no foreign transaction fees for your global travels, but there is an annual fee of $125 you will need to pay each year. Pros Extended rewards

Anniversary night

Marriott Bonvoy Elite status Cons Annual fee applies

Mediocre non-Marriott rewards

Limited acceptance worldwide Terms apply to American Express benefits and offers. Enrollment may be required for select American Express benefits and offers. Visit americanexpress.com to learn more.

Chase Sapphire Reserve Best for flexibility Card Highlights Intro Bonus Earn 50,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards® APR16.99%-23.99% Variable Recommended Credit Excellent Credit Reward Rates Earn 10x total points on hotels and car rentals when you purchase travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.

Earn 5x total points on air travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards®

Earn 3x points on other travel and dining.

1 point per $1 spent on all other purchases With the Chase Sapphire Reserve, you get not only excellent travel perks but many other types of rewards, too, earning our pick for the best Marriott credit card for flexibility. Upon account opening, you will receive 50,000 bonus points when you spend $4,000 or more in purchases within your first 90 days of having the card. There is also a $300 travel credit awarded in statement credits on your anniversary each year. The travel benefits are fantastic after you spend your first $300 in annual purchases. You receive elevated rewards points when you use signature Chase services, like 5x points on flights and 10x points on hotels and car rentals when you purchase through Chase Ultimate Rewards. However, you still earn points when you purchase your travel through other channels, receiving 5x points on flights, 3x points on worldwide travel, and 3x on dining, including delivery and takeout where eligible. For all other purchases, there is 1 point per dollar awarded. If you redeem your points for Chase Ultimate Rewards, you can earn 50% more points in rotating categories, serving as an extra bonus under the Pay Yourself Back program. Pros 10x hotel rewards points

Intro rewards offer

Annual travel credit Cons High annual fee

Annual fee per extra user

Excellent credit required

How did we choose these credit cards? With so many travel credit cards out there, we focused on what Marriott credit cards do best. The hotel conglomerate offers a series of credit cards, but it can quickly get confusing not only trying to tell them apart but also in trying to determine which card is best for you. Annual fee : Marriott credit card may assess a special fee for an annual membership. While some cards may offer $400 or more fees, others may not charge a fee at all, saving you extra cash each year.

: Marriott credit card may assess a special fee for an annual membership. While some cards may offer $400 or more fees, others may not charge a fee at all, saving you extra cash each year. Travel : Marriott credit cards are most ideal for those who frequent Marriott properties. If you do not like to stay at Marriott hotels, this credit card is likely not a good option for you.

: Marriott credit cards are most ideal for those who frequent Marriott properties. If you do not like to stay at Marriott hotels, this credit card is likely not a good option for you. Redemption : While some rewards are redeemable as cash, others may only be redeemable for travel or dining rewards. Be sure to check how you can redeem your rewards to ensure it works with your financial goals before signing up for a new Marriott credit card.

: While some rewards are redeemable as cash, others may only be redeemable for travel or dining rewards. Be sure to check how you can redeem your rewards to ensure it works with your financial goals before signing up for a new Marriott credit card. Credit score: Like many other credit cards, Marriott travel credit cards have requirements regarding the type of credit you must have. For example, while the Chase Sapphire card requires excellent credit, making it harder to qualify, you only need good credit to qualify for the Marriott Bonvoy Bold card. Take your time shopping and comparing credit cards to make sure you find the best fit for you.

Which is the right credit card for you? Here are several options for Marriott credit cards, but each one has very different terms and rewards. It is important to understand these key details in order to find a card that works for your financial situation. These are expert recommendations from the ZDNet editorial team to help you find the right credit card for you. Choose this product... When you... Chase Sapphire Reserve Want to book any hotel Marriott Bonvoy Bold credit card Don't want to tie up your money in annual fees Marriott Bonvoy Boundless credit card Want extra intro rewards Marriott Bonvoy Business American Express Card Need a card for corporate travel

How does a Marriott credit card work? A Marriott credit card is a special type of credit card that bears the Marriott brand and includes rewards or perks designed for frequent Marriott guests.

What is the Marriott Bonvoy program? The Marriott Bonvoy program is Marriott's exclusive rewards program. When you use your Marriott credit card to earn points, you can redeem them at participating Marriott properties, like Sheraton and Renaissance hotels, as well as popular luxury brands like Ritz-Carlton, St. Regis, and JW Marriott. credit cards from the Marriott Bonvoy program may also be eligible for other benefits like discounted rates, preferred late checkout, and free Wi-Fi.

What Marriott credit card is the best? There are several different Marriott credit cards, each designed for a different purpose. To find the best Marriott credit card for you, consider your spending and travel habits to see which rewards program and financing will work best for your unique needs.