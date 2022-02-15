Best Marriott credit card 2022: Enjoy extra travel perks

When you are a road warrior, you need the right travel credit card to meet your commuter needs. Many different companies have stepped up to offer credit cards, but some of the best options for hotel credit cards are Marriott credit cards.
Marriott has co-branded several credit cards specifically intended for travel with exclusive programs designed to help save you money on the road, whether it is welcome rewards or free nights at a Marriott hotel. With more than 7,000 participating hotels and resorts, you have more than enough places to lay your head and enjoy the extra travel perks that your new card brings.
These are the best Marriott credit cards for 2022.
- Earn up to 14X total Bonvoy points per $1 spent at over 7,000 hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy® with the Marriott Bonvoy Bold® Card.
- 2X Bonvoy points for every $1 spent on other travel purchases (from airfare to taxis and trains).
- 1X point for every $1 spent on all other purchases.
With the Marriott Bonvoy Bold credit card, you will receive 30,000 bonus points after spending $1,000 in purchases within the first three months of having the account. The regular perks are just as attractive. You will receive unlimited Marriott Bonvoy™ points with 14x points for every dollar you spend at participating hotels. This includes up to 10x points for being a Marriott Bonboy member, as well as 3x points for every $1 spent at over 7,000 participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels. Other travel purchases earn you 2x points for every dollar spent, including taxi and train fares. As a Marriott Bonvoy member, you also get 1x points and 15 Elite Night Credits, thanks to automatic Silver Elite Status. There is also 1x point for all other purchases you make with your card.
Points never expire as long as you make timely payments, and there are no annual or foreign transaction fees, either, to eat into your savings.
Pros
- Excellent travel rewards
- Elite Status included
- No annual fee
Cons
- Rewards structure can be confusing
- Limited redemption options
- No annual bonus nights
- Earn up to 17X total Bonvoy points per $1 spent at over 7,000 hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy® with the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Card.
- New Benefit! Earn 3X Bonvoy points per $1 on the first $6,000 spent in combined purchases each year on grocery stores, gas stations, and dining.
- 2X Bonvoy points for every $1 spent on all other purchases.
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless credit card comes with 10x total points on gas stations, groceries, and dining, up to $2,500, within the first six months of having the card. There are three free nights, each with a value of up to 50,000 points, awarded after you spend $3,000 within the first three months of having the card. To really max out on your rewards, you can use your card at participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels to earn up to 17x points per dollar spent. It includes 6x rewards for every dollar spent at more than 7,000 different Marriott Bonvoy hotels. There are also 10x points just for being a Marriott Bonvoy member, as well as up to 1x additional for included Elite status.
There are rewards on other purchases, too. You can use your card for gas, groceries, and restaurants up to $2,500 annually for 10x points. There is an annual fee costing $95, so while it is not quite as high as American Express, it still outnumbers other cards that skip the fees. There also are not any foreign transaction fees.
Pros
- Free night annually
- Extended travel rewards
- Easy access to Gold status
Cons
- Annual fee
- Best for Marriott hotels
- Limited rewards
- 6x points at hotels participating in the Marriott Bonvoy™ program.
- 4x points at U.S. restaurants, at U.S. gas stations, on wireless telephone services purchased directly from U.S. service providers and on U.S. purchases for shipping.
- 2x points on all other eligible purchases.
There are 6x points per dollar spent at participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels with 4x points on gas, dining, and shipping providers, as well as your wireless phone service when you pay your bill with your Marriott Bonvoy Business American Express Card. All other eligible purchases receive 2x points. For each anniversary, your account will receive a free night award. If you spend more than $6,000 in purchases annually, you could earn two free nights valued at 35,000 Marriott Bonvoy points. Your points are redeemable at more than 7,000 participating hotels. There are also 15 Elite Night Credits given each year toward the next Elite status level.
With the Marriott Bonvoy Air+Car Transfer Program, you can redeem your points for both flights and car rentals worldwide when you book with Marriott travel partners. With complimentary silver Elite status, you can receive priority late checkout with 10% bonus points on stays. There are no foreign transaction fees for your global travels, but there is an annual fee of $125 you will need to pay each year.
Pros
- Extended rewards
- Anniversary night
- Marriott Bonvoy Elite status
Cons
- Annual fee applies
- Mediocre non-Marriott rewards
- Limited acceptance worldwide
- Earn 10x total points on hotels and car rentals when you purchase travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.
- Earn 5x total points on air travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- Earn 3x points on other travel and dining.
- 1 point per $1 spent on all other purchases
With the Chase Sapphire Reserve, you get not only excellent travel perks but many other types of rewards, too, earning our pick for the best Marriott credit card for flexibility. Upon account opening, you will receive 50,000 bonus points when you spend $4,000 or more in purchases within your first 90 days of having the card. There is also a $300 travel credit awarded in statement credits on your anniversary each year.
The travel benefits are fantastic after you spend your first $300 in annual purchases. You receive elevated rewards points when you use signature Chase services, like 5x points on flights and 10x points on hotels and car rentals when you purchase through Chase Ultimate Rewards. However, you still earn points when you purchase your travel through other channels, receiving 5x points on flights, 3x points on worldwide travel, and 3x on dining, including delivery and takeout where eligible. For all other purchases, there is 1 point per dollar awarded. If you redeem your points for Chase Ultimate Rewards, you can earn 50% more points in rotating categories, serving as an extra bonus under the Pay Yourself Back program.
Pros
- 10x hotel rewards points
- Intro rewards offer
- Annual travel credit
Cons
- High annual fee
- Annual fee per extra user
- Excellent credit required
How did we choose these credit cards?
With so many travel credit cards out there, we focused on what Marriott credit cards do best. The hotel conglomerate offers a series of credit cards, but it can quickly get confusing not only trying to tell them apart but also in trying to determine which card is best for you.
- Annual fee: Marriott credit card may assess a special fee for an annual membership. While some cards may offer $400 or more fees, others may not charge a fee at all, saving you extra cash each year.
- Travel: Marriott credit cards are most ideal for those who frequent Marriott properties. If you do not like to stay at Marriott hotels, this credit card is likely not a good option for you.
- Redemption: While some rewards are redeemable as cash, others may only be redeemable for travel or dining rewards. Be sure to check how you can redeem your rewards to ensure it works with your financial goals before signing up for a new Marriott credit card.
- Credit score: Like many other credit cards, Marriott travel credit cards have requirements regarding the type of credit you must have. For example, while the Chase Sapphire card requires excellent credit, making it harder to qualify, you only need good credit to qualify for the Marriott Bonvoy Bold card.
Take your time shopping and comparing credit cards to make sure you find the best fit for you.
Which is the right credit card for you?
Here are several options for Marriott credit cards, but each one has very different terms and rewards. It is important to understand these key details in order to find a card that works for your financial situation.
These are expert recommendations from the ZDNet editorial team to help you find the right credit card for you.
Choose this product...
When you...
Chase Sapphire Reserve
Want to book any hotel
Marriott Bonvoy Bold credit card
Don't want to tie up your money in annual fees
Marriott Bonvoy Boundless credit card
Want extra intro rewards
Marriott Bonvoy Business American Express Card
|Need a card for corporate travel
How does a Marriott credit card work?
A Marriott credit card is a special type of credit card that bears the Marriott brand and includes rewards or perks designed for frequent Marriott guests.
What is the Marriott Bonvoy program?
The Marriott Bonvoy program is Marriott's exclusive rewards program. When you use your Marriott credit card to earn points, you can redeem them at participating Marriott properties, like Sheraton and Renaissance hotels, as well as popular luxury brands like Ritz-Carlton, St. Regis, and JW Marriott. credit cards from the Marriott Bonvoy program may also be eligible for other benefits like discounted rates, preferred late checkout, and free Wi-Fi.
What Marriott credit card is the best?
There are several different Marriott credit cards, each designed for a different purpose. To find the best Marriott credit card for you, consider your spending and travel habits to see which rewards program and financing will work best for your unique needs.
Are there alternative credit cards worth considering?
In searching for the best Marriott credit cards, we found a few cards that may also be worthy of your consideration.
Some other Marriott credit cards you may want to consider include these options.
- Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant American Express
- American Express Platinum Card
- Chase Sapphire Preferred
While you are exploring your options for credit cards, check out our latest picks for the best small business credit cards, best crypto credit cards, and the most exclusive credit cards for 2022!
