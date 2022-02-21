Best monitor stand 2022: Raise it up

A monitor stand can be a great, affordable way to create a more ergonomic setup for your work desk: They raise your screen to eye level, reducing strain on your neck and shoulders during long days at the desk. Some stands and risers also double as organizers, with built-in caddies, shelves, and drawers to hold things like pens and highlighters, notebooks, and sticky notes. Many stands with simpler designs also have space under them for tucking away your phone, tablet, charging pad, or keyboard when you aren't using them to help create more space on your desk. I've gathered up the best monitor stands available and broken down their features to help you decide which is the right fit for your setup.

Also: Best 4K monitor 2022: Not just for gamers

Vivo dual monitor desk mount Best overall Vivo Dimensions: 24.2 x 12.5 x 5.3 inches | Weight limit: 22 pounds, each arm | Materials: Aluminum This dual-arm monitor mount from Vivo is a great way to not only elevate your screens for more ergonomic viewing, but to also create more space on your work desk. Each arm can accommodate a monitor up to 27-inches in size and 22 pounds, as well as both portrait and landscape modes for multitasking in different programs. The armature attaches to your desk with a heavy-duty c-clamp so you don't have to worry about drilling any holes, and the c-clamp is easy to move when you want to try a new configuration. The body of the armature also has integrated cable management clips for keeping your workspace neat and organized. Pros: Compatible with screens up to 27-inches

VESA mounting

Easy to move Cons: Somewhat low weight limit

Not suited for curved monitors

Huano monitor stand with drawer Best for organizing Huanuo Dimensions: 17 x 11.7 x 5.4 inches | Weight limit: 44 pounds | Materials: Metal This monitor stand doubles as a desk organizer, featuring a pull-out drawer as well as two side pockets. The drawer is perfect for stowing notebooks and tablets while the side pockets are great for organizing small office supplies like sticky notes, pens, and highlighters. The whole monitor stand is made of a metal mesh that not only adds durability and strength without adding tons of weight, but it also allows for better airflow if you use the stand with a laptop; improved airflow may help prevent your laptop from overheating while working under heavy loads like photo or video editing. Pros: Storage drawer and pockets

Mesh design for airflow Cons: No cable management features

Not a lot of space under drawer for keyboard storage

AmazonBasics adjustable computer monitor riser Best budget pick Amazon Dimensions: 16.1 x 4.88 x 11 inches | Weight limit: 22 pounds | Materials: Plastic This monitor stand by AmazonBasics is a great choice for when you want to set your screen up a bit without having to spend a ton of money to do so. It comes with extra legs so you can choose between three heights for a custom setup. The legs have anti-skid rubber pads to help keep everything securely in place while the top of the stand is textured to keep your monitor or laptop from sliding around. The entire stand is lightweight enough for easy placement and adjustments while still being sturdy and strong enough to hold monitors up to 32-inches wide. Pros: 3 height placements

Lightweight

Affordable Cons: Highest placement is still on the short side

Height adjustment may be finicky

Superjare dual monitor stand Best for multi-screen setups Superjare Dimensions: 45.6 x 10.6 x 4.6 inches | Weight limit: 70 pounds | Materials: P2 particleboard If you regularly work with two screens, this stand from Superjare is a perfect upgrade for your desk. When fully extended, it measures over 45-inches in length, meaning you can easily fit two 24-inch monitors on top; the ends also angle in for better viewing and screen placement. The center section is perfect for keeping your phone, tablet, calculator, or charging pad handy, while the three spaces beneath the riser mean you can tuck away frequently used supplies and keyboards when you aren't using them. It also comes in 4 colors to show off your personal style or blend into your office decor. Pros: Adjustable length

Ends angle for screen placement

Three storage spaces Cons: Need a huge desk for full extension

Can't place open laptop between two monitors

Hemudu tempered glass riser Best heavy duty Hemdu Dimensions: 15 x 3.4 x 9.5 inches | Weight limit: 88 pounds | Materials: Glass, metal If you use larger monitors or want to set heavy office equipment like printers up off your desk, the Hemudu tempered glass stands are your best bet. They come in a pack of two, which is perfect for dual monitor setups, and each riser is able to support up to 88 pounds. The metal legs are height adjustable up to 4.9 inches for custom configurations, and the 15-inch glass top can accommodate laptops, printers and scanners, and monitors up to 32 inches. The legs also allow you to tilt the stand up to 15 degrees to eliminate glare from overhead lights or create the perfect, and most comfortable, viewing angle. Pros: 88 pound capacity

Height and tilt adjustable

Sturdy materials Cons: Glass requires frequent cleaning to prevent dirt build-up

No small supply storage

Satechi aluminum monitor stand Best for Macs Satechi Dimensions: 10.04 x 8.82 x 2.17 inches | Weight limit: 50 pounds | Materials: Aluminum This monitor stand has been designed from the ground-up to work with Mac displays and all-in-one desktops. The sleek, silver design blends perfectly with Mac products like the Magic Keyboard and Magic Mouse, while the USB-C, USB 3.0, and SD card reader expand your connectivity options for transferring files. It also has a 3.5mm audio jack for connecting a headset when you need to jump into virtual meetings and video calls. The compact footprint works well with just about any Mac display pedestal foot, giving you an ergonomic boost as well as stability to keep your screen in place. Pros: USB-C/USB 3.0/SD card reader slots

Audio jack

Sleek design Cons: Doesn't support external disk readers

Doesn't support USB charging

Workspace monitor stand Most stylish Anthropologie Dimensions: 20 x 9 x 4.25 inches | Weight limit: N/A | Materials: Laminated ash plywood This monitor stand from Anthropologie is perfect for anyone who wants their desk to be as stylish as it is functional. The laminated ash plywood gives the stand strength and durability, while the mid-century design adds a touch of retro flair to your office. It has two spaces for storing supplies like your phone, pens, and sticky notes, letting you keep them close at hand without getting in the way. You can also use the stand as a dedicated supply organizer by standing it on end, so it's like having two products at once. Pros: Fun retro design

Wood construction

Storage space Cons: No weight limit available in product info

The back of the stand isn't exactly appealing to the eye

How did we choose these monitor stands? Aside from price, I chose monitor stands that could handle either multiple screens or very large, heavy displays. I also chose stands that could double as desk organizers or storage to help keep everything at-hand without adding to the clutter. I looked at materials as well, opting for heavier-duty construction over lightweight designs.

Which monitor stand is right for you? If you use a single monitor or laptop, a smaller, more lightweight stand is your best bet; and you also want to make sure that it has either a mesh construction or ventilation holes to allow airflow to prevent your laptop from overheating. If you use multiple screens, you'll want a longer riser or dual mounting arms to give you enough space for your displays. Be sure to check your mounting arm or stand weight and size restrictions before setting everything up; nothing feels worse than having your very expensive monitors come crashing down because your mount or stand wasn't strong enough to hold them.

Is a monitor stand worth it? They're a great way to boost the ergonomics of your desk setup without having to spend a fortune on a standing desk or chair. They're also helpful for organizing and storing small supplies, since many offer built-in caddies or drawers for things like pens and sticky notes or have enough space underneath for storing keyboards, tablets, laptops, or phones.

Can I use any monitor with a mounting arm? As long as your monitor is rated for VESA mounting, chances are you can use it with a mounting arm. However, you do want to make sure the arm's VESA rating matches your monitor and is rated to hold the weight of your screens.

Can you mount a curved monitor? You can, but it requires either a special mount or extra steps. Since a curved monitor has a different shape, not all VESA mounting arms and brackets will work. Fortunately, there are options like the AVLT dual monitor arm mount that are specifically designed to work with curved screens.