Best mouse in 2020: From SteelSeries to Logitech, the top mice compared

COVID-19 has done more for working from home in a few months than I expected to see happen in a decade.

People have left -- or been pushed out of -- their offices and have had to set up home office spaces, whether it's a simple desk in a spare room or a full-blown converted shed. Having the right equipment is essential for remote workers, as it can boost productivity and comfort. A good mouse, along with a good keyboard, makes a huge difference.

Here are some of the top mice to buy. Most of them are great for all you left-handed people out there, too.

11 customizable buttons and a wireless charging system Logitech G903 Lightspeed Need buttons? Lots of buttons? The Logitech G903 Lightspeed offers an amazing 11 -- yes, 11! -- buttons that you can customize to your heart's content. It's also wireless, but to eliminate all the hassles associated with charging, this features the world's first and only wireless gaming mouse charging system to keep you in the game -- or working -- for longer. There are endless features to tweak and play with -- from lighting to weight -- so you can truly make this mouse your own! Logitech has designed the G903 Lightspeed to be ambidextrous, so it's great for everyone! $123 at Amazon

Lightweight gaming mouse that's corded SteelSeries Sensei 310 A high-performance, ambidextrous gaming mouse that's also perfectly at home in the office, and it comes with a price tag that is very reasonable for a regular mouse -- let alone a gaming one. This is a corded mouse, so there is no charging hassles involved, but there are eight customizable buttons allowing you to set it up as simply or as complicated as you want it to be. It's also very lightweight, so you can use it for hours without feeling it in your neck, shoulders, and wrists. $46 at Amazon