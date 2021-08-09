Best internet provider in New York 2021: Top ISPs

The Big Apple is host to some of the nation's biggest internet providers. Internet speeds certainly keep up with the hustle of New York, often reaching 940 Mbps. In many locations, New Yorkers will have several high-speed options to choose from. After months of researching the nation's largest internet providers, we found four of the best available in New York. In our research, we discovered each provider was very similar in starting cost, speed options, and contract structures. Though the exact offer you receive will depend on your address, we're confident you can find a provider that meets your priorities.

The four best internet providers in New York

Verizon FiOS — Best fiber internet // Best customer service

Spectrum — Best additional perks // Best contract perks// Best additional/promotional offers

RCN — Cheapest starting price

Optimum — Best for long-term price

The best New York internet providers: summed up

Verizon FiOS Spectrum RCN Optimum Connection type Fiber-optic Cable Cable Cable, Fiber-optic Download speeds (Mbps) 100 Mbps – 940 Mbps 60 Mbps – 940 Mbps 50 Mbps – 940 Mbps 20 Mbps – 940 Mbps Prices starting at $40 / mo. $45 / mo. $30 / mo. $30 / mo. Contract length Month-to-month, 1 year, 2 year None None None Data cap 1 TB None None None J.D. Power Customer Satisfaction Score 5/5 3/5 N/A 3/5

Verizon FiOS Best fiber internet Shutterstock Verizon's fiber-optic internet service has extremely exclusive availability. With about 82% coverage, New York is one of the lucky few states where residents can sign up — if Verizon services your address, it's worth consideration. Verizon FiOS offers a superfast and reliable internet connection powered by fiber-optic technology. Speed plans typically range from 100 Mbps to 940 Mbps at $40 to $80 per month. Verizon FiOS plans are best suited for larger households and frequent internet use. If your home is often streaming, gaming, uploading, or downloading, a FiOS plan can support more demanding activity. The provider also has a reputation for top-tier customer service. On the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI), Verizon FiOS outranks all other internet providers with a 70/100. Verizon also won J.D. Power's award for customer satisfaction. Within the internet industry, Verizon has a proven track record of offering reliable service, satisfactory customer care, and clear communication. View now at Verizon Fios

Spectrum Best additional perks Shutterstock Spectrum is the most popular provider, with 99% coverage in New York. Although Spectrum is a cable internet provider, its 940 Mbps speeds are fast enough to rival fiber-optic connections. Plans often start at $45 for 100 Mbps in cities like Syracuse, Albany, and Rochester. For most New York cities we compared plans in, customers will only have that one 100 Mbps internet plan option. It may be excessive for smaller households, but it comes at the same price as many lower speed plans from other providers. Spectrum's plans come without any caps on data usage too. Spectrum really shines when it comes to additional perks and enticing package structure. Spectrum comes with no contracts (therefore no termination fees), and a 30-day money-back guarantee. If you're ever unhappy with Spectrum's service, you can cancel or switch providers with ease. If you'd like to bundle multiple services (like TV or phone), there are additional perks like free installation and free DVR service. View now at Charter Spectrum

RCN Cheapest starting price Shutterstock RCN is a smaller cable company with most of its availability on the East Coast. It offers a range of fast internet options from 155 Mbps to 940 Mbps. Most customers will be perfectly satisfied with its smallest tier, often offered at just $30 a month. Many New York residents may receive an offer for free installation too. RCN's plans come without a contract and a 2-year price guarantee on some plans. Customers are free to leave or change providers without breaking a contract of incurring a fee. If you'd like to bundle your internet service with TV, RCN has two package options. You can pair either a 63+ basic channel package or a 297+ comprehensive package. It's a choice between two extremes, but the pricing is usually fair. On some offers, you can choose 940 Mbps and a 297+ channel bundle for $5 cheaper than purchasing the 940 Mbps internet service alone. Specific plans may vary by location, but we generally found RCN will offer customers significant value. View now at RCN

Optimum Best for long-term price Shutterstock Optimum by Atlice is likely an internet option for New Yorkers who live in Brooklyn, Bronx, Poughkeepsie, and Peekskill. The most common internet speed options we found were 200 Mbps, 300 Mbps, and 400 Mbps. Some neighborhoods will have access to Optimum's fiber-optic service that can deliver 940 Mbps. Optimum doesn't express any explicit data usage limit, but do note in fine print that there may be a fine for unreasonable usage. Unless you're streaming video 24/7 all month or running an internet-intensive business, it's unlikely you need to worry about data usage. Prices sometimes start at $30 per month and many packages come with free installation. The most unique and enticing detail about Optimum's service is that the provider promises those prices will be your monthly rate "for life." Optimum also offers customers a 30-day money-back guarantee. If you aren't thrilled with the quality of your service, you can get a full refund when requested within 30 days of signing up. Even if you become unsatisfied later down the line, Optimum's service comes without contracts. View now at Optimum

How did we select the best internet providers in New York? There are several key features we consider when evaluating internet providers. Coverage: Many Americans, 39% according to the Institute for Local Self-Reliance, have access to only one broadband internet provider. When consumers have choices they're more empowered to find the best fit for them, so we generally favored providers with a wider range of nationwide coverage. When comparing providers in New York, we consider the companies that cover the largest percentage of the state.

Many Americans, 39% according to the Institute for Local Self-Reliance, have access to only one broadband internet provider. When consumers have choices they're more empowered to find the best fit for them, so we generally favored providers with a wider range of nationwide coverage. When comparing providers in New York, we consider the companies that cover the largest percentage of the state. Value: Comparing prices amongst providers won't offer a comprehensive picture of the best. We had to go beyond price and evaluate what those packages included. For example, one company could offer 10 Mbps for only $20, while another offers 100 Mbps for $40. While the second package is double the price, the speed it offers is ten times faster (more value). We also considered additional package perks, contract lengths, and data caps.

Comparing prices amongst providers won't offer a comprehensive picture of the best. We had to go beyond price and evaluate what those packages included. For example, one company could offer 10 Mbps for only $20, while another offers 100 Mbps for $40. While the second package is double the price, the speed it offers is ten times faster (more value). We also considered additional package perks, contract lengths, and data caps. Customer Satisfaction: When it comes to customer service, internet providers have a pretty bad reputation. The best providers will have a track record for offering more impressive service. We used ratings from the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) and J.D. Power to get a sense of each company's customer satisfaction. Well-rated providers were evaluated on reliability, billing, value, and communication.





How fast is the internet in New York? All of New York's most popular providers are capable of super-fast internet speeds that reach 940 Mbps. That kind of internet connection can support a full household of smart devices, video streaming, gaming, and downloading.