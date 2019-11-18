Best Newegg Black Friday 2019 deals

(Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Tech lovers know Newegg as one of the leading online retailers for computers and components, so their Black Friday ad should be of interest to PC buyers.

As expected, there are numerous deals on computer parts, but those looking for readymade systems have plenty to choose from as well, as the following Black Friday specials make clear.

When is Newegg's Black Friday 2019 sale?

Like many retailers, Newegg is offering deals on tech and gadgets throughout the month of November and December, but its official Black Friday 2019 sale does not start until Nov. 25. And it will last until Nov. 30.

Black Friday 2019: Best Newegg deals

If these deals aren't yet available, they will be when Newegg's Black Friday sale goes live.

Portal Mini from Facebook for $79 ($50 off)

Newegg is slashing $50 off the price of Facebook's recently released smart device, which combines a camera that can pan and zoom automatically with an 8-inch display to allow you to make video calls via Facebook Messenger or WhatsApp. Amazon's Alexa voice assistant is built in to turn this into more than just a glorified webcam, answering voice commands and able to control compatible smart devices around the house.

Lenovo 100e Chromebook for $100 ($88 off)

Newegg gives us a different sub-$100 Chromebook deal than the Samsung one that we've seen from other retailers. The 100e also comes with 4GB of RAM rather than the 2 gigs these other Chromebook specials typically offer, though other specs are comparable (16GB of built-in storage, MTK MT8173C processor, 11.6-inch display).

ABS Rogue SE Gaming Desktop for $525 ($225 off)

Perfect for a gamer on a budget who doesn't need a neon light show emanating from every part of their rig, the understated Rogue SE comes with an AMD Ryzen 5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB solid-state drive. The Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 video card provides the graphics punch on the gaming front.

Acer Aspire 5 Laptop for $600

This Acer notebook is a solid midrange choice, especially at this price. It features an Intel Core i7-8565U processor, 8 gigs of RAM, a 512GB solid-state drive, and Nvidia GeForce MX250 graphics. Throw in a 15.6-inch full HD display, and you have yourself a good deal.

Asus GL10CS Gaming Desktop PC for $770 ($220 off)

If you need a little more oomph (and slightly more design flair) from a gaming desktop than the ABS mentioned above, this Asus delivers better specs for not much more than the Rogue SE. It packs a ninth-generation six-core Core i5-9400F instead of an eighth-generation one, and boosts the graphics prowess with a faster GeForce GTX 1660 card while matching the 8GB of RAM and 512GB SSD of the ABS.

MSI GL65 9SC-004 Gaming Laptop for $600 ($199 off)

For those who need to game on the go instead of being tied to their desk, Newegg has this MSI laptop with superior specs for the price. Those include a ninth-generation Core i5-9300H CPU, 8GB of memory, 512GB SSD, GeForce GTX 1650 graphics, and a 15.6-inch full HD display, all for under $600.

More Newegg Black Friday 2019 deals

Newegg's Black Friday deals don't end with the above specials. There have plenty of other sales in their Black Friday ad, especially if you are in the market for a new gaming PC. Here are several more highlights: