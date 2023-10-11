'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The 65 best October Prime Day laptop deals available now
It's the final day of Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale, the second Prime Day event of the year. Just like last time around, you'll find discounts and flash deals on tons of items across the entire site -- including laptops you need for school, work, and gaming.
During the October Prime Day sale, we've found deep discounts on laptops from Razer, HP, and other brands on Amazon, but also from retailers like Best Buy and Newegg. You can also find great deals on storage devices, memory solutions, and home office accessories, too. Read on for the best laptop and laptop accessory deals you can find during Prime Big Deal Days sale.
Best October Prime Day laptop deals
- MacBook Pro 13 M2: $1049 (save $250 at Best Buy on this ZDNET expert-tested MacBook Pro)
- Razer Blade 15: $1800 (save $1200 at Best Buy on ZDNET's pick for the best gaming laptop)
- Microsoft Surface Pro 9: $1799 (save $800 on this ZDNET expert-tested 2-in-1 laptop)
- Asus Zenbook Pro Duo 15: $2080 (save $920 at Best Buy on this ZDNET expert-tested dual-screen laptop)
- Asus ROG Flow Z13: $800 (save $500 at Amazon)
- Lenovo ThinkPad P16 Gen 2 workstation: $4969 (save $4970 on this premium mobile workstation)
- Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8: $1325 (save $1325)
- Current price: $1799
- Regular price: $2600
The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is an ultra-portable 2-in-1 laptop that's built for mobile and creative professionals. The 13-inch display produces 2880x1920 resolution for better detailing while editing photos or creating digital art. And with up to 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD, you'll have plenty of power and storage for everything from virtual meetings and work calls to editing videos or digital painting.
- Current price: $1800
- Regular price: $3000
The Razer Blade 15 is a powerhouse of a laptop, built for content creation, gaming, and digital art. It's equipped with an Nvidia 3070Ti GPU, a 12th generation Intel Core i9 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. The 15-inch OLED display gives you 1440p resolution as well as a 240Hz refresh rate.
- Current price: $2615
- Regular price: $3250
The Alienware X16 R1 is a high-end gaming laptop, and you can save over $600 right now during the Amazon Big Deal Days event. This laptop is built with an Intel Core i98-13900HK processor, 32GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card. The 16-inch display gives you a 240Hz refresh rate as well as support for Nvidia G-Sync VRR technology, 1080p resolution, and up to 100 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut.
- Current price: $1000
- Regular price: $1500
While LG might be more well-known for their TV offerings, the LG Gram 15 laptop is a great choice for office workers and students. And you can saved $500 on one right now during the Prime Big Deal Days event. It's built with a 13th gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics.
- Current price: $800
- Regular price: $1300
The Asus ROG Flow Z13 is a gaming laptop disguised as an ultra-portable tablet. The 13.4-inch display gives you 1920x1200 resolution as well as a 120Hz refresh rate. You can choose either an Intel Core i5/i7 or AMD Ryzen 9 CPU, and you'll get up to 9 hours of use on a full charge.
More top October Prime Day laptop deals
Top Best Buy laptop deals
- Razer Blade 15 for $1800 (save $1200)
- Asus Zenbook Pro Duo 15 for $2080 (save $920)
- HP Omen 16 for $1000 (save $700)
- Alienware m16 for $1400 (save $600)
- Dell Inspiron 16 for $1000 (save $500)
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ for $600 (save $330)
- HP Victus 15 for $580 (save $320)
- HP Envy 2-in-1 for $500 (save $350)
- MacBook Pro 13 M2 for $1049 (save $250)
Best Newegg laptop deals
- Asus ROG Flow Z13 for $900 (save $900)
- MSI Vector GP66 for $1449 (save $800)
- MSI Raider GE76 for $1049 (save $550)
- MSI Katana GF66 for $850 (save $550)
- Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 for $3000 (save $500)
- HP Omen 16 for $1400 (save $475)
- Asus TUF Gaming A17 for $1400 (save $400)
- MSI Creator Z16P for $1299 (save $400)
- Acer Predator Helios 300 for $1200 (save $396)
- Lenovo LOQ 16 for $1399 (save $460)
Best B&H Photo laptop deals
- HP ZBook Studio G9 mobile workstation with Wolf Pro security: $1549 (save $1450)
- Apple MacBook Pro 16 M1: $2399 (save $1100)
- Razer Blade 17: $1699 (save $1500)
- HP Omen 17: $1549 (save $1350)
- MSI Raider GE68: $1399 (save $900)
- Lenovo Legion Pro 7i: $2099 (save $650)
- Lenovo Yoga 7i: $629 (save $491)
- HP Envy x360: $549 (save $400)
- LG Gram 16: $1297 (save $400)
- MSI Summit E13 Flip: $1099 (save $400)
Best Lenovo laptop deals
- ThinkPad P16 Gen 2 Intel: $4969 (save $4970)
- ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8 Intel: $1325 (save $1325)
- ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 Intel: $1077 (save $2002)
- ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 Intel: $429 (save $1410)
- ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 Intel: $1160 (save $1160)
- Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 Intel: $2850 (save $750)
- LOQ 15 Intel: $998 (save $400)
- Slim Pro 7 AMD: $1085 (save $365)
Best Dell laptop deals
- Precision 3581 Workstation: $1739 (save $1740)
- Latitude 7430: $1149 (save $1154)
- Latitude 5540: $1349 (save $1100)
- Alienware m18: $3300 (save $1000)
- XPS 17: $2599 (save $700)
- Alienware m16: $1400 (save $600)
- XPS 15: $1999 (save $500)
- Dell G15: $950 (save $450)
Best HP laptop deals
- Spectre x360 2-in-1: $1200 (save $500)
- Omen 16 gaming laptop: $1200 (save $500)
- HP Envy 17: $830 (save $470)
- Victus 16 gaming laptop: $900 (save $400)
- HP Chromebook 14: $200 (save $110)
How long does Amazon's October Prime Day last?
Amazon's Big Prime Deal Days 2023 runs Tuesday October 10 through Wednesday October 11, ending Wednesday evening.
The exclusive deals for Prime members officially launch on October 10 at 3 a.m. EDT, and new deals drop as often as every 30 minutes during the two-day event.
How did we choose these Amazon Prime Day deals?
While sifting through Amazon's Prime Day deal offerings as well as deals from competitors like Best Buy and Newegg, I kept these criteria in mind:
- Brand trust: It may be tempting to snap up that ultra-cheap laptop or accessory from an unfamiliar brand, but it's important to at least find the company's website before purchasing from them. If a cursory Google search only turns up Amazon links, chances are what you'll actually get isn't going to be what you paid for.
- Discounts and coupons: We've all scrolled through a retailer's deals page and scoffed at "markdowns" of 5% or just a few dollars. I made sure that each deal I featured on this list was marked down at least 15%, though I was able to find a few that were marked down by more than half.
- Exclusive, lightning, and invite-only deals: Amazon is slowly rolling out early deals in waves, with some being available only to Prime members, Prime members with a specific invitation link, or for a very short time. I've made sure that exclusive, lightning/flash, and invite-only deals are clearly labeled.
What is the best laptop?
My pick for the best laptop is the MacBook Pro M2. The updated CPU provides faster, more efficient processing as well as more power for rendering digital art or editing videos and photos. You can configure the MacBook Pro M2 with up to 96GB of RAM and up to 8TB of storage. And on a full charge, you'll get up to 22 hours of use so you can go all day and night before you need to plug in.
What are the best October Prime Day 2023 deals?
