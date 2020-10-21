The best office chairs in 2020

Choosing the "best office chair" is really subjective. Not everyone wants the same chair. Some people prioritize being comfy, while others want something that looks striking behind their desk. Then there are people who focus on price. Either they want the cheapest, best-value chair out there, or they want the creme de la creme. That's where our list comes in handy.

We've hand-picked 14 office chairs that will satisfy a range of wants and needs. We first looked at all the top brands, then combed through hundreds of chair listings at different price points across several retailers, absorbed what the user reviews had to say, and ultimately landed on this bunch, which we believe are among the absolute best office chairs you can buy right now.

Secretlab Omega 2020 Series Best gaming chair The Omega from Secretlab is one of the most popular desk chairs for PC gaming, but we think it's also great for video editors. It's made out of a type of leather that is four times more durable than regular leather. It has two pillows for extra comfort -- one designed to rest your head upon and another to support your lower back. It's fully adjustable, too, making it the perfect chair for long gaming sessions. Max weight capacity: 240lbs $419 at Secretlab

Herman Miller Sayl Chair Best designer chair Herman Miller's chairs are known for their looks. This particular model is a great choice if you're looking for something comfortable yet still stylish. The Sayl has a "3D intelligent" back design that gives the chair it's unique look while providing support. It's actually frameless, with the back following the curve of your spine, which should make it easier to stay seated for long periods while keeping a healthy posture. The Sayl also has a tilt limiter, so you never have to worry about tipping yourself over if you lean back too far. Max weight capacity: 350lbs $875 at Herman Miller Herman Miller

Herman Miller Aeron Chair Best office chair The Aeron is another chair from Herman Miller. It's our choice for the absolute best office chair because it's been a favorite among executives since the early 90s, but of course, that means it comes with a hefty price tag as well. The Aeron uses an "8Z Pellicle elastomeric" suspension to create zones that run across the chair to make sure your body feels totally supported. This unique backing also allows body heat to pass through the chair, so you're comfortable in warmer climates or during summer months. The chair also has fully adjustable arms and a tilt limiter. Max weight capacity: 350lbs $1,069 at Herman Miller Herman Miller

La-Z-Boy Delano Big and Tall Executive Bonded Leather Chair Best executive chair La-Z-Boy is perhaps known for making ultra-soft and comfortable chairs -- and the Delano office chair is no exception. This leather chair has ergonomic controls to adjust both the height and tilt, helping ensure you're comfortable regardless of what task you're trying to accomplish. The chair is also capable of holding the biggest and heftiest of us. Max weight capacity: 400lbs $343 at Amazon

Steelcase Gesture Best chair for posture The Steelcase Gesture is an ideal chair for those who spend hours every day working in front of a computer and suffer from lower back pain. While it does have a high price point, the Gesture checks a lot of boxes. It's extremely flexible, with the arms and the seat adjusting to wherever you find it most comfortable. It's rated for 24/7 usage and comes with a stellar warranty that should cover any problems. It's frequently rated as the best chair for programmers, developers, and IT technicians. Max weight capacity: 400lbs $965 at Amazon

Hbada Reclining Office Desk Chair Best chair for reclining and napping This desk chair from Hbada is basically for power-nappers. It's a reclining desk chair capable of going back to any position between 90 degrees, which is perfect for working upright at a desk, to 150 degrees, for a quick cat nap or just to stretch your back out. It also has an ergonomic design with an adjustable headrest, breathable mesh backing, and lumbar support. Max weight capacity: 300lbs $230 at Amazon

Hon Exposure Best office chair under $300 The Hon Exposure is our best-value option for under $300. It comes in leather, fabric, or a hybrid leather/fabric materials and has an ergonomic build that allows the arms to be adjusted easily for whatever it is you're doing. The main drawback to the Exposure is that it's rather plain to look at, but that shouldn't be a problem if you need an all-rounder that won't break the bank. Max weight capacity: 250lbs $260 at Amazon

AmazonBasics Classic Leather-Padded Office Chair Best office chair under $200 Amazon's own office chair is just $125, though there are grey and beige options going for a bit more. Either way, it's cheap, and perfect for those on a budget. The chair has padded seats for extra lumbar support, too, plus rolling castor wheels perfect for any surface, and 360-degree swivel capabilities. It's also pretty stylish, courtesy of the leather upholstery. Max weight capacity: 275lbs $120 at Amazon

Serta Big and Tall Executive Office Chair Best leather chair Close your eyes and picture an executive chair. We suspect this leather chair is what comes to mind. It features authentic wooden accents and is made by mattress-maker Serta, so you know the chair's comfortable. It also has an ergonomic design with adjustable lumbar support. Max weight capacity: 350lbs $294 at Amazon

Humanscale Freedom Best ergonomic chair The Humanscale Freedom office chair is designed to move in synchronization with your body. It's supposed to be very responsive, from the headrest that supports your head while reclining but disappears when sitting upright, to the pivoting backrest that follows your spine as you move in the seat. The entire chair can also be adjusted to make sure it fits every groove. The Humanscale Freedom comes in black, blue, cayenne, graphite, navy, and sage. Max weight capacity: 300lbs $719 at Amazon

Hon Volt Leather Drafting Chair Best drafting chair If you're the kind of person who's in and out of your chair all day or hunched over drawing at a drafting table for hours on end, this Hon Volt chair is for you. It offers height adjustment and a footrest beneath the seat, making it ideal for working at tall workstations. It comes in black, with crimson and navy options available at higher prices. Max weight capacity: 250lbs

$234 at Amazon

Varichair Pro Standing Desk Stool Best standing chair The Varichair Pro offers a unique design so you can almost lean on the chair for support. It uses an air-lift piston to allow the seat to adjust up to heights of 32.75 inches. It might seem a little expensive for a chair without a back, but if you're the kind of person who doesn't like to sit all day long, but still needs to frequently be at a desk computer, then the Varichair might be your answer. However, it's sometimes unavailable on Amazon. If that's the case, then check out the Songmics Standing Desk Chair for a similar product. Max weight capacity: 220lbs $250 at Amazon Amazon (Songmics)

Focal Safco Products Mogo Seat Best leaning chair/stool Finally, the Mogo seat is perfect for anyone who's moving from place to place, completing tasks all day. Sometimes, it's not easy to be on the go every day and you just need a quick seat or something to lean on when things are quiet. The Mogo seat lets you sit on the go. It's one leg is compact enough to let you take it with you as your working, but it also forces you to use core muscles and puts less pressure on your spine while sitting. It comes in two different colors (black and red). Max weight capacity: 300lbs $91 at Amazon

Varier Variable Balans Original Kneeling Chair Best kneeling chair The Varier Kneeling Chair is unlike any other office chair on this list. While it is designed to be a chair, you kneel in it for a healthier sitting experience. You basically sit in a position where your thighs are dropped to an angle of about 60- to 70-degrees from vertical, with some of your body's weight supported by the shins. This keeps your spinal column upright, improving circulation, strengthing core muscles, and helping you to stay focused while you work. The chair comes in a variety of colors, including black, red, blue, and grey. It's also made of high-quality wood that gives it an impressive combination of strength and flexibility. Max weight capacity: 250lbs

$350 at Amazon

Looking for a no-frills office chair?

Amazon, Wayfair, Walmart, and Target all have several listings for ergonomic office chairs that are relatively affordable. We recommend reading the reviews to find something with plenty of stars and glowing praise. Here are a few we spotted:

Smugdesk Mid-Back Big Ergonomic Office Chair for $80 at Amazon

for $80 at Amazon BestOffice Ergonomic Desk Chair for $40 at Amazon

for $40 at Amazon Dillsboro Executive Chair for $90 from Wayfair



for $90 from Wayfair Ellingsworth Racing Ergonomic Leather Gaming Chair for $90 from Wayfair



for $90 from Wayfair Serta Big and Tall Office Chair with Memory Foam for $140 at Walmart



for $140 at Walmart Flash Furniture Mesh Back Computer Chair for $70 at Walmart



for $70 at Walmart Office Chair Bonded Leather Black by Room Essentials for $80 at Target



for $80 at Target Boss Office Budget Mesh Task Chair Black for $90 at Target





