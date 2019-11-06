Best Office Depot and OfficeMax Black Friday 2019 deals

(Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Two of the major office superstore chains merged a few years ago, which has resulted in a joint Black Friday ad in recent holiday shopping seasons. Among the listings for desks, office chairs, and shredders are also several deals on laptops and desktops for home and small business offices -- and even some gaming systems for those you like to work hard and play hard.

Black Friday 2019: Best Office Depot and OfficeMax deals



HP Chromebook 11-v010nr Laptop for $99.99 ($80 off)

While it's 99 cents more than Lenovo's $99 laptop deal on Black Friday, this bargain is actually cheaper than what HP is selling the same Chromebook for during Black Friday. With Intel Celeron N3060 CPU, 4GB of RAM, 16GB of built-in storage, and an 11.6-inch display, the 11-v010nr isn't exactly a powerhouse, but it can get the job done for basic computing tasks -- at a price you can't argue with anyway.

Dell Inspiron 14 5000 2-In-1 Laptop for $399.99

A bigger, more powerful -- and pricier -- Inspiron 2-in-1 than the 3000 series featured in our Dell Black Friday coverage, the 5000 edition upgrades the processor to an Intel Core i3 and the touchscreen to 14 inches and doubles the built-in storage to 128GB while retaining 4GB of RAM.

HP 22-c0226 All-In-One PC for $279.99 ($150 off)

This deal provides a complete desktop system for under $300, with space savings to boot. That's thanks to the all-in-one design, where a 21.5-inch full HD display houses an AMD A6 processor, 4 gigs of RAM, and a terabyte hard drive.

Lenovo IdeaCentre T540 Gaming Desktop for $749.99 ($380 off)

Office Depot and OfficeMax offer a big sale on a well-spec'd midrange gaming PC with an understated look. For well under $1,000, the T540 is stacked with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of memory, a 512GB solid-state drive, and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 graphics card.

HP Envy 13-aq0050od Laptop for $549.99 ($200 off)

Privacy lovers will appreciate the features that this stylish Envy 13 configuration has to offer, such as the ability to shut off its webcam at the touch of a button, a SureView integrated privacy screen, and a built-in fingerprint reader. The SureView technology is part of the 13.3-inch full HD display, which is complemented by a Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory, and a 256GB SSD.

Lenovo IdeaPad S340 Laptop for $449.99 ($330 off)

A solid laptop at a solid discount, the S340 features a Core i7 chip and a 15.6-inch full HD screen, not to mention 8 gigs of RAM and a 256GB SSD. All of this comes in a package that's a shade under 4 pounds and just 0.7 inches at its thinnest.

More Office Depot and OfficeMax Black Friday 2019 deals

Didn't find what you were looking for in the above deals? Office Depot and OfficeMax have plenty of other Black Friday PC specials, including the following: