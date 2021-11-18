Best online entrepreneurship degrees 2021: Top picks

An entrepreneurship degree provides focused training for current and future business owners. Entrepreneurs bring innovative new products to the market, launch cutting-edge businesses, and help established organizations expand.

An online learning format makes it easier than ever for learners to complete a college degree in entrepreneurship. During an entrepreneurship program, majors study product development, venture capital financing, and start-up management. Distance learners often complete the same courses as on-campus students and receive an identical diploma. Students might also save money by choosing an online learning format.

This page ranks the best online entrepreneurship programs. Prospective majors can use our rankings to find the right fit for their interests and career goals.

The best online bachelor's in entrepreneurship degrees

To rank the best online entrepreneurship programs, we rely on reputable data sources and ZDNet's ranking methodology. By considering factors such as graduation rate, net price, and accreditation, this list provides useful information for prospective entrepreneurship majors trying to decide on a program.

1. Lynn University Boca Raton, Florida About the program: The online entrepreneurship program at Lynn combines foundational training in business with focused coursework in entrepreneurship. Learners study with expert faculty with entrepreneurship experience. Acceptance rate: 74% Graduation rate: 56% Net price: $36,044 SAT range: 980-1170 Minimum GPA: Not publicly available Enrollment periods per year: Three Course delivery method: Asynchronous Accreditation: Lynn University is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

2. Lamar University Beaumont, Texas About the program: The bachelor's in entrepreneurship program at LU strengthens analytical and communication skills through business administration coursework. Majors also take advanced courses in entrepreneurial ventures. Acceptance rate: 84% Graduation rate: 38% Net price: $12,311 SAT range: 960-1140 Minimum GPA: 2.0 Enrollment periods per year: Five Course delivery method: Asynchronous Accreditation: Lamar University is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

3. Northwood University Midland, Michigan About the program: NU's 126-credit online entrepreneurship degree incorporates hands-on learning through round tables, mentorships, and workshops. Acceptance rate: 79% Graduation rate: 67% Net price: $21,618 SAT range: 960-1190 Minimum GPA: Not publicly available Enrollment periods per year: Three Course delivery method: Asynchronous Accreditation: Northwood University is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

4. Columbia College Columbia, Missouri About the program: The bachelor's in entrepreneurship at CC strengthens an entrepreneurial mindset through business classes taught in eight-week sessions. Acceptance rate: Not publicly available Graduation rate: 32% Net price: $26,730 SAT range: Not publicly available Minimum GPA: 2.0 Enrollment periods per year: Six Course delivery method: Asynchronous Accreditation: Columbia College is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

5. Franklin University Columbus, Ohio About the program: Franklin's 124-credit online bachelor's degree in entrepreneurship trains students to establish successful ventures. The program uses 6-12 week courses. Acceptance rate: Not publicly available Graduation rate: 34% Net price: $12,895 SAT range: Not publicly available Minimum GPA: Not publicly available Enrollment periods per year: Multiple Course delivery method: Asynchronous Accreditation: Franklin University is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

What to expect in an online bachelor's in entrepreneurship degree program

Entrepreneurship programs bring together innovation and leadership. Majors gain foundational business knowledge while strengthening their strategic thinking, analytical, and management skills. Through a mix of theoretical and practical coursework, majors learn how to manage operations at new business ventures. Project-based assignments train students to create business plans, compete for financing, and grow a new business venture.

While majors gain career-focused skills, the degree also strengthens soft skills. Entrepreneurs rely on their communication, self-motivation, and creative thinking. Majors can often focus the course of study with electives or an internship.

Entrepreneurship courses

Entrepreneurship courses blend management, finance, leadership, and innovation. During an entrepreneurship degree, majors strengthen their decision-making and communication skills. This section introduces common entrepreneurship classes.

Business Management

Entrepreneurs need strong management skills. The class emphasizes the planning and organizational process. Learners strengthen managerial and leadership abilities through projects and assignments.

Entrepreneurial Financing

Venture capital plays an important role in entrepreneurship. This course covers entrepreneurial financing and prepares students to secure financing for a business venture or evaluate financing proposals.

Business Development

Students strengthen their practical skills in business development courses. The class trains learners to manage a business, create a marketing plan, secure financing, and grow a business.

Innovation for Entrepreneurs

Learners explore the process of researching and developing new products. They learn how to analyze innovative ideas, create a business plan to launch a product, and apply creativity to entrepreneurship.

Entrepreneurship degree levels

Colleges and universities offer entrepreneurship programs at the undergraduate and graduate levels. Each degree prepares professionals for specific career paths. For example, many entry-level business roles require a bachelor's degree, while a master's degree meets the requirements for most supervisory positions. This section introduces the different entrepreneurship degrees.

Associate in entrepreneurship

Length: Two years

Cost: $5,000-$20,000

Post-grad careers: Administrative assistant, financial clerk, small business owner

An associate degree in entrepreneurship introduces learners to multiple areas of business, including marketing, finance, and accounting. After completing the required business courses, majors take classes in entrepreneurship. The coursework covers topics like entrepreneurship trends, the entrepreneurial process, and how to launch new ventures.

Many business careers require a bachelor's degree. However, with an associate degree professionals can establish a small business or work in support roles. Graduates can also transfer into a bachelor's program to continue their studies.

Bachelor's in entrepreneurship

Length: Four years

Cost: $30,000-$90,000

Post-grad careers: Small business owner, consultant, business analyst

A bachelor's degree in entrepreneurship blends foundational training in business with focused coursework in entrepreneurship. Majors learn how to establish a new venture, craft a business plan, and secure financing. The degree also builds strengths in core business areas like accounting, management, and finance.

Undergraduate entrepreneurship majors can pursue internships to gain hands-on experience. Most programs incorporate projects and experiential learning opportunities. Graduates can go on to establish businesses or grow current businesses.

Master's in entrepreneurship

Length: One to two years

Cost: $15,000-$30,000

Post-grad careers: CEO, general manager, consultant

A master's degree in entrepreneurship provides advanced training in management, business development, and financing. While taking graduate-level courses, learners gain experience through projects, internships, and workshops. Learners strengthen their analytical, communication, and decision-making skills. The degree also emphasizes creativity and innovation.

Master's students can choose between specialized entrepreneurship programs and an MBA with a concentration in entrepreneurship. Both options prepare graduates for careers in venture capital, business development, consulting, and management.

Doctorate in entrepreneurship

Length: Three to five years

Cost: $30,000-$60,000

Post-grad careers: CEO, management consultant, professor

A doctorate in entrepreneurship is the terminal degree in the field. At the doctoral level, learners pursue advanced courses in business, finance, innovation, and leadership. Most doctoral programs include a project-based dissertation. The degree strengthens research skills while also emphasizing real-world business scenarios.

Doctoral programs typically grant a doctor of business administration degree for students studying entrepreneurship. Graduates may qualify for academic positions and careers in research and leadership.

In conclusion

An entrepreneurship degree builds the knowledge and skills needed to establish a successful business. Majors also learn how to expand new ventures, develop innovative ideas, and finance ventures. Prospective entrepreneurship majors can contact programs to learn more about their course options, financial aid packages, and learning formats.