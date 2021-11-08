Best online human resources degrees 2021: Top picks

As organizations expand and diversify and employment laws increase in complexity, the demand for trained human resources professionals grows. A human resources degree from one of the following top-ranked schools can help graduates access this growing field.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects the addition of more than 73,000 human resources specialists and nearly 15,000 human resources managers 2020-30.

The best online bachelor's in human resources programs

To create the list of programs below, we collected publicly available information from the most reputable sources. Read about ZDnet's ranking methodology to learn more about what school and program information we use to build our rankings.

Unless otherwise indicated, data is drawn from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System, College Scorecard, and each program's website.

1. Florida International University Miami, Florida About the program: FIU's 120-credit online bachelor's in human resources teaches students the field's professional standards. Learners also study training, development strategies, and improving human resources functions and employee retention. Acceptance rate: 58% Graduation rate: 64% Annual net price: $7,296 Years to degree: Four (part-time and accelerated schedules may be available) SAT range: 570-650 Minimum GPA: 2.5 Enrollment periods per year: Three Course delivery methods: Online and asynchronous Accreditation: Florida International University is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

2. Mount Mercy University Cedar Rapids, Iowa About the program: MMU's online bachelor's in human resources trains students in labor laws, employee compensation strategies, and performance metrics design and analysis. Acceptance rate: 66% Graduation rate: 69% Annual net price: $20,857 Years to degree: Four (part-time and accelerated schedules may be available) SAT range: Not publicly available Minimum GPA: 2.75 Enrollment periods per year: Rolling Course delivery methods: Online and asynchronous Accreditation: Mount Mercy University is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

3. Roberts Wesleyan College Rochester, New York About the program: Roberts' online bachelor's in human resources degree completion program teaches in financial intelligence, project management, and organizational behavior. Students need at least 60 transferable credits from a regionally accredited university. Acceptance rate: 67% Graduation rate: 67% Annual net price: $23,569 Years to degree: One to two SAT range: 510-630 Minimum GPA: 2.0 Enrollment periods per year: Rolling Course delivery methods: Online and asynchronous Accreditation: Roberts Wesleyan College is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education.

4. Temple University Philadelphia, Pennsylvania About the program: Temple's 124-credit online bachelor's in human resources degree trains in compensation and benefits, labor relations, and performance appraisals. Acceptance rate: 60% Graduation rate: 72% Annual net price: $23,521 Years to degree: Three to four SAT range: Not publicly available Minimum GPA: Not publicly available Enrollment periods per year: Two Course delivery methods: Online and asynchronous Accreditation: Temple University is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education.

5. Thomas Jefferson University Philadelphia, Pennsylvania About the program: Jefferson's 120-credit online bachelor's in human resources degree features courses in staffing and recruitment, employment law, and training and development. Acceptance rate: 66% Graduation rate: 71% Annual net price: $25,162 Years to degree: Two to three SAT range: 540-630 Minimum GPA: Not publicly available Enrollment periods per year: Rolling Course delivery methods: Online and asynchronous Accreditation: Thomas Jefferson University is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).

6. University of Southern Mississippi Hattiesburg, Mississippi About the program: USM's 120-credit online bachelor's in management features an emphasis in human resources. The program offers training in organizational behavior and human resources management. Acceptance rate: 97% Graduation rate: 51% Annual net price: $14,923 Years to degree: Two to four SAT range: Not publicly available Minimum GPA: 2.0 Enrollment periods per year: Three Course delivery methods: Online and asynchronous Accreditation: The University of Southern Mississippi is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

7. Indiana State University Terre Haute, Indiana About the program: ISU's online bachelor's in human resources offers courses including work-life integration, labor relations, and occupational liability and safety. Acceptance rate: 90% Graduation rate: 42% Annual net price: $13,896 Years to degree: Four SAT range: Not publicly available Minimum GPA: 2.5 Enrollment periods per year: Three Course delivery methods: Online, asynchronous and synchronous Accreditation: Indiana State University is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

8. Western Governors University Salt Lake City, Utah About the program: WGU's online bachelor's in human resources prepares students for postgraduate human resources certifications. The training includes workforce planning, human resource management, and a focus in healthcare services. Acceptance rate: Not publicly available Graduation rate: 49% Annual net price: $9,805 Years to degree: Three to four SAT range: Not publicly available Minimum GPA: Not publicly available Enrollment periods per year: Rolling Course delivery methods: Online and asynchronous Accreditation: Western Governors University is regionally accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU).

9. Concordia University, St. Paul St. Paul, Minnesota About the program: CSP's 120-credit online bachelor's in human resources offers training in strategic compensation systems, organizational development, and employment law. Acceptance rate: 98% Graduation rate: 61% Annual net price: $16,245 Years to degree: Three to four SAT range: Not publicly available Minimum GPA: 2.0 Enrollment periods per year: Rolling Course delivery methods: Online and asynchronous Accreditation: Concordia University, St. Paul is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

10. McKendree University Lebanon, Illinois About the program: McK's online bachelor's in human resources emphasizes business principles, along with organizational development, employee relations, and personnel management and retention. Acceptance rate: 63% Graduation rate: 56% Annual net price: $19,844 Years to degree: Four (part-time and accelerated schedules are available) SAT range: 428-635 Minimum GPA: Not publicly available Enrollment periods per year: Rolling Course delivery methods: Online and asynchronous Accreditation: McKendree University is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

11. Anderson University Anderson, South Carolina About the program: AU's 120-credit online bachelor's in human resources offers courses in employment and placement, training and development, and employee relations. Acceptance rate: 63% Graduation rate: 56% Annual net price: $22,351 Years to degree: Three to four (part-time schedules may be available) SAT range: 500-580 Minimum GPA: 3.0 Enrollment periods per year: Rolling Course delivery methods: Online and asynchronous Accreditation: Anderson University is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

12. Saint Mary's University of Minnesota Winona, Minnesota About the program: Saint Mary's online bachelor's in human resources features 36 core credits. Study areas include employee engagement, human resource development, and employee rewards and recognition systems. Acceptance rate: 92% Graduation rate: 67% Annual net price: $19,514 Years to degree: Two to four SAT range: 520-608 Minimum GPA: Not publicly available Enrollment periods per year: Six Course delivery methods: Online and asynchronous Accreditation: Saint Mary's University of Minnesota is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

13. Regis University Denver, Colorado About the program: Regis' 120-credit online bachelor's in human resources features courses in talent and performance management, employment law and compliance, and business policy and strategy. Acceptance rate: 71% Graduation rate: 57% Annual net price: $25,483 Years to degree: Three to four years (part-time and accelerated schedules are available) SAT range: 520-630 Minimum GPA: Not publicly available Enrollment periods per year: Six Course delivery methods: Online and asynchronous Accreditation: Regis University is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

14. Georgia Southwestern State University Americus, Georgia About the program: GSW's 120-credit online bachelor's in human resources trains students in public and private-sector labor relations, performance management, and training and career development. Acceptance rate: 58% Graduation rate: 44% Annual net price: $11,157 Years to degree: Four (part-time and accelerated schedules may be available) SAT range: 480-580 Minimum GPA: 2.0 Enrollment periods per year: Four Course delivery methods: Online, synchronous and asynchronous Accreditation: Georgia Southwestern State University is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

15. Dickinson State University Dickinson, North Dakota About the program: DSU's 117-credit online bachelor's in human resources features courses in advanced business law, staffing and workforce diversity, and compensation management. Acceptance rate: 100% Graduation rate: 35% Annual net price: $10,855 Years to degree: Four (part-time and accelerated schedules may be available) SAT range: 490-560 Minimum GPA: 2.0 Enrollment periods per year: Two Course delivery methods: Online, asynchronous and synchronous Accreditation: Dickinson State University is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

16. Houghton College Houghton, New York About the program: Houghton College's 124-credit online bachelor's in human resources provides training in personnel policies, employee benefit management, and handling grievances. Acceptance rate: 81% Graduation rate: 73% Annual net price: $22,233 Years to degree: Four (part-time schedules are available) SAT range: 540-660 Minimum GPA: Not publicly available Enrollment periods per year: Six Course delivery methods: Online, synchronous and asynchronous Accreditation: Houghton College is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).

17. Concordia University Wisconsin Mequon, Wisconsin About the program: CUW's 120-credit online bachelor's in human resources teaches about state and federal labor legislation, effective compensation plans, and organizational development. Acceptance rate: 64% Graduation rate: 54% Annual net price: $23,855 Years to degree: Four (part-time and accelerated schedules may be available) SAT range: Not publicly available Minimum GPA: Not publicly available Enrollment periods per year: Two to four Course delivery methods: Online and asynchronous Accreditation: Concordia University Wisconsin is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

18. Colorado State University Global Campus Greenwood Village, Colorado About the program: CSU-Global's 120-credit online bachelor's in human resources features core courses in human resources in a global world, employment law, and business policy and strategy. Students can specialize in project management, emergency management, and healthcare management. Acceptance rate: 99% Graduation rate: Not publicly available Annual net price: Not publicly available Years to degree: Three to four (accelerated and part-time schedules are available) SAT range: 460-600 Minimum GPA: 2.8 Enrollment periods per year: Rolling Course delivery methods: Online and asynchronous Accreditation: Colorado State University Global Campus is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

19. Geneva College Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania About the program: Geneva's online bachelor's in human resources offers courses in career and professional development, business and interpersonal communication, and policy and personnel management. Acceptance rate: 53% Graduation rate: 67% Annual net price: $19,778 Years to degree: Three to four (part-time schedules may be available) SAT range: 520-630 Minimum GPA: Not publicly available Enrollment periods per year: Rolling Course delivery methods: Online, asynchronous and synchronous Accreditation: Geneva College is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).

20. Thomas Edison State University Trenton, New Jersey About the program: TESU's 120-credit online bachelor's in human resources offers courses and training in management development, employee selection, and industrial relations. Acceptance rate: Not publicly available Graduation rate: 46% Annual net price: Not publicly available Years to degree: Three to four (part-time and accelerated schedules may be available) SAT range: Not publicly available Minimum GPA: 2.0 Enrollment periods per year: Rolling Course delivery methods: Online and asynchronous Accreditation: Thomas Edison State University is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).

21. DeSales University Center Valley, Pennsylvania About the program: DeSales' 120-credit online bachelor's in human resources features courses in quantitative business analysis, the business legal environment, and compensation and benefits strategies. Acceptance rate: 79% Graduation rate: 61% Annual net price: $28,309 Years to degree: Four (part-time and accelerated schedules are available) SAT range: 520-640 Minimum GPA: 2.0 Enrollment periods per year: Two Course delivery methods: Online, asynchronous and synchronous Accreditation: DeSales University is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).

22. William Penn University Oskaloosa, Iowa About the program: WPU's online bachelor's in human resources degree offers courses in international business, strategic management, and strategic staffing. Acceptance rate: 58% Graduation rate: 44% Annual net price: $20,637 Years to degree: Three to four (part-time and accelerated schedules may be available) SAT range: 440-530 Minimum GPA: 2.0 Enrollment periods per year: Rolling Course delivery methods: Online, asynchronous and synchronous Accreditation: William Penn University is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

23. Metropolitan State University St. Paul, Minnesota About the program: Metropolitan State's 120-credit online bachelor's in human resources trains in staffing organizations, employee development and training, and employee benefits management. Acceptance rate: 56% Graduation rate: 57% Annual net price: $15,225 Years to degree: Three to five SAT range: Not publicly available Minimum GPA: 3.0 Enrollment periods per year: Three Course delivery methods: Online, asynchronous and synchronous Accreditation: Metropolitan State University is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

24. Huntington University Huntington, Indiana About the program: HU's online bachelor's in human resources degree's courses include organizational culture and behavior, employment and training law, and staffing and recruitment. Acceptance rate: 75% Graduation rate: 62% Annual net price: $22,869 Years to degree: Three to four (part-time and accelerated schedules are available) SAT range: 480-580 Minimum GPA: 3.0 Enrollment periods per year: Rolling Course delivery methods: Online and asynchronous Accreditation: Huntington University is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

25. Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College West Terre Haute, Indiana About the program: SMWC's 120-credit online bachelor's in human resources degree includes 48 major credits. Required courses include legal issues in human resources, racial and cultural minorities, and organizational behavior. Acceptance rate: 67% Graduation rate: 43% Annual net price: $15,669 Years to degree: Three to four (accelerated and part-time schedules are available) SAT range: 470-570 Minimum GPA: 2.5-3.0 Enrollment periods per year: Rolling Course delivery methods: Online, asynchronous and synchronous Accreditation: Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

What to expect in an online bachelor's in human resources degree program

A bachelor's in human resources provides learners with business and human resources fundamentals. Students learn about labor laws and business operations, along with training and development strategies, compensation and benefit programs, and organizational behavior.

The programs often include theoretical and practical training plus individual and group assignments.

Human resources students learn how to manage people, resolve conflicts, and improve performances and operations. In addition to having communication, interpersonal, and problem-solving skills, online human resources learners need self-motivation and dedication to complete the rigorous training.

HR degrees may include concentrations such as healthcare management or project management.

Human resources courses

Courses commonly offered during a human resources degree include:

Labor law

This course provides information on collective bargaining agreements and state and federal employment laws. It may delve into occupational health and workplace safety issues.

Organizational behavior

In this course, students learn how organizational culture and behavior can impact performance. Learners may examine methods and strategies for improving employee morale, motivating staff, and shifting culture to improve outcomes.

Compensation and benefit strategies

This course explores the most effective strategies for developing a compensation and benefit system. Students look at the processes involved and the impacts these systems can have on employee performances and morale.

Training and development

In this course, students learn how to create and run training and development programs. Learners explore methods for identifying inefficiencies in organizations, along with the motivational techniques and leadership strategies.

Human resources degree levels

Each subsequent HR degree level provides more in-depth and specialized training and may qualify graduates for more advanced careers.

Prospective students should identify their area of interest and pursue the degree level that best satisfies that goal.

Certificate in human resources

Length: Less than one year

Cost: Varies

Post-grad careers: Customer service representatives, administrative assistants, and human resources specialists

A human resources certificate includes condensed and focused training. The programs typically emphasize practical training for career-minded students.

Learners may pursue an introductory certificate for quick entry into the human resources or business career fields, or they may tackle a graduate certificate in HR to complement previous training and upskill.

Certificates may be offered in-person or online.

Associate in human resources

Length: Two years

Cost: $11,389 per year in 2018-19

Post-grad careers: Human resources assistants, customer service representatives, and labor relations specialists

Associate human resources degrees cover business and human resources principles and fundamentals. Learners may develop an understanding of labor laws, management strategies, and basic compensation programs. The training aims to develop a solid foundation of applicable skills and knowledge for students to build on through experience and further training.

Graduates can pursue various entry-level careers or continue into a more advanced bachelor's program. Associate degrees may feature internships, but most practical training comes from hands-on assignments.

Bachelor's in human resources

Length: Four years

Cost: $28,123 per year in 2018-19

Post-grad careers: Human resources specialists, compensation and benefits specialists, and training and development specialists

A bachelor's in human resources degree features comprehensive training that develops well-rounded professionals. Learners gain intermediate and advanced business and human resources skills and knowledge. They learn about compensation and benefits programs, training and development strategies, and management and motivational tactics.

Bachelor's programs often include practicums and internships to help students develop practical skills. Graduates can pursue many business and human resources careers, though additional training and experience may be required.

Master's in human resources

Length: One to two years

Cost: $19,792 per year in 2019-20

Post-grad careers: Human resources managers, compensation and benefits managers, and training and development managers

A human resources master's degree tackles advanced and specialized human resources topics. Learners develop a research concentration that may help them establish a career path. Graduates qualify for most human resources management careers, along with leadership positions in many business-related fields.

Master's degrees typically focus on management training, including risk, innovation, and human capital management. Students also learn how to analyze and improve organizational talent and behavior. Master's programs combine in-depth research with theoretical and practical training.

Learners may pursue a master's or an MBA in human resources.

Doctorate in human resources

Length: 4-6 years

Cost: $19,792 per year in 2019-20

Post-grad careers: Postsecondary teachers, top executives, and instructional coordinators

A doctorate in human resources equips learners to teach future human resources professionals and impact policy and laws at the ground level. Students in these programs develop a research specialization and aim to advance scholarship.

While many graduates teach at the postsecondary level, they may also access many human resources and business positions. They might work with the government and labor organizations developing new and improved workplace programs and initiatives.

Human resources degrees include comprehensive and widely applicable training in business, labor law, and employee management strategies.

Human resources degrees include comprehensive and widely applicable training in business, labor law, and employee management strategies.