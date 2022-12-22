/>
Innovation
What are the best over-ear headphones, and which are best for exercise?

Take your headphones to the next level for immersive, impressive sound. Whether you're at home or on the go, these are the best over-ear headphones for your audio.
Written by Lena Borrelli, Contributing Writer on
Reviewed by Emery Wright

ZDNET Recommends

Wireless headphones may be all the rage these days, but there's still plenty to be said about over-ear headphones. You can slip away from stress and the pressure of the outside world and lose yourself in some of the best audio available. 

Change the way you listen with more immersive sound. We researched and tested the best over-ear headphones so you can find the best pair for your preferences and price point.

Sony WH-1000XM5

Best over-ear headphones overall
A person wearing Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones.
Pros & Cons
Pros
  • Very comfortable
  • Superior audio quality
  • Fantastic call quality
Cons
  • Not water-resistant
  • Mediocre portability
Tech Specs: Weight: 8.8 oz. | Battery life: 30 hours | Bluetooth: Yes

The Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are the best over-ear headphones overall, thanks to the thoughtful design and features. It uses dual processors to provide superior noise cancellation through the Auto NC Optimizer, which automatically adjusts based on your surroundings. It features a new Integrated Processor V1 for fantastic sound, plus you can enjoy hands-free calling using four different microphones with meticulous voice pickup. Battery life lasts 30 hours for on average. 

Read the review: Sony WH-1000XM5 review

View now at AmazonView now at Best BuyView now at Target

Anker SoundCore Life Q30

Best budget over-ear headphones
anker-soundcore-life-q30
Pros & Cons
Pros
  • Long-lasting battery
  • Excellent noise cancellation
  • Bold bass
Cons
  • Bulky design
  • Bass may be too much for some users
Tech Specs: Weight: 9.3 oz. | Battery life: 60 hours | Bluetooth: Yes

The Anker SoundCore Life Q30 is our pick for the best budget over-ear headphones -- but they also have the longest battery life with 60 hours of uninterrupted play. Advanced noise cancellation means you can filter 95% of surrounding sound, using Transport mode for travel and Indoor mode for filtering out conversation. Life Q30's 40mm drivers mean high-quality sound that rivals more expensive models.

View now at AmazonView now at WalmartView now at Newegg

Apple AirPods Max

Best over-ear headphones for Apple users
Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones
Amazon
Pros & Cons
Pros
  • Reliable build
  • Fantastic sound
  • Easy to pair
Cons
  • Expensive
  • Shoddy case construction
Tech Specs: Weight: 0.85 lbs. | Battery life: 20 hours | Bluetooth: Yes

If you're an Apple fan, the Apple AirPods Max are the best over-ear headphones for you. 

The headphones feature dual modes to choose from: Transparency to allow outside noises and Active Noise Cancellation to block noise out. With the Apple H1 chip and software, you'll benefit from spatial audio with surround sound for an immersive experience. However, be forewarned -- the battery life only lasts 20 hours

Read the review: AirPods Max review

View now at AmazonView now at Best BuyView now at Walmart

Bowers & Wilkins PX7 S2

Best over-ear headphones for comfort
bowers-wilkins-px7-s2
Pros & Cons
Pros
  • Excellent sound
  • Fantastic durability
  • Premium design
Cons
  • Lacks 3.5mm headphone jack
  • Mediocre noise-canceling
Tech Specs: Weight: 2.65 lbs | Battery life: 30 hours | Bluetooth: Yes

If comfort is your priority, we love the Bowers & Wilkins PX7 S2 over-ear headphones. This model features 40mm drivers with six-microphone active noise cancellation to help guarantee that your audio takes priority. There's also wind and noise suppression when you make mobile phone calls. Download the B&W Music App to control your audio and make adjustments as needed. 

Read the review: Bowers & Wilkins PX7 S2 review

View now at AmazonView now at Best BuyView now at B&H

Sony WH-1000XM4

Best over-ear headphones for travel
Sony WH-1000XM4
Pros & Cons
Pros
  • Stellar performance
  • Long battery life
  • Excellent noise canceling
Cons
  • Mediocre controls
  • Limited 360 Reality Audio
Tech Specs: Weight: 2.65 lbs | Battery life: 30 hours | Bluetooth: Yes

Sony's WH-1000XM4 headphones use touch sensors so you can easily control your headphones without trouble. Bluetooth 5.0 technology keeps you plugged in, so you'll benefit from fast access to phone calls, music controls, and even your own voice assistant. You can also use Edge AI to improve sound. Plus, Dual Noise Sensor technology with built-in noise cancellation keeps you focused even with distractions around. 

Read the review: Sony WH-1000XM4

View now at AmazonView now at WalmartView now at Best Buy

What are the best over-ear headphones?

Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are hands-down the best over-ear headphones you can buy. Lightweight and convenient, they are a reliable pair of over-ear headphones you can use for all of your listening needs.

To see how it compares, these are the best over-ear headphones broken down by price, weight, and battery life.

Best over-ear headphones

Starting cost

Weight

Battery life

Sony WH-1000XM5

$348

0.55 lbs

30 hours

Anker SoundCore Life Q30

$60

0.58 lbs

60 hours

Apple AirPods Max

$450

0.85 lbs

20 hours

Bowers & Wilkins PX7 S2

$329

2.65 lbs

30 hours

Sony WH-1000XM4

$348

2.65 lbs

30 hours

Which are the right over-ear headphones for you?

It can be confusing trying to choose between models, so here are our expert suggestions to help you find the best over-ear headphones for your budget and needs.

Choose these best over-ear headphones...

If you want...

Sony WH-1000XM5

The best noise-canceling over-ear headphones

Anker SoundCore Life Q30

The best budget over-ear headphones

Apple AirPods Max

To complete your Apple device ecosystem

Bowers & Wilkins PX7 S2

Comfort more than anything else

Sony WH-1000XM4

Portable over-ear headphones for travel

How did we choose these over-ear headphones?

To find the best over-ear headphones, we consider several factors that may also help you with your search.

  • Sound: The ability to properly filter and highlight sound is critical in a pair of over-ear headphones, especially where noise cancellation is concerned. 
  • Weight: Nothing is worse than a heavy pair of over-ear headphones that weigh your head down and create pressure. We look for a comfortable, lightweight fit that can withstand long periods of use.
  • Battery: Battery life is important to help ensure your headphones are ready when you need them. Thirty hours tends to be the average among the best over-ear headphones, but you can also find models with higher or lower battery life, depending on which you choose.
  • Cost: Budget is a concern for most shoppers, so we shop for affordable models that won't break the bank. 

Which over-the-ear headphones are most durable?

The Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are the best over-ear headphones for durability, offering a reliable, strong build that can stand up to many everyday hazards.

Which over-ear headphones are most comfortable?

We love the Bowers & Wilkins PX7 S2 over-ear headphones for their overwhelming comfort. Cushioned ear cups help ensure that you spend less time fussing with your headphones and more time enjoying your audio.

What are the best over-ear headphones for working out?

The Apple AirPods Max are noted for their incredible sound and lighter build. They are the best over-ear headphones for working out and fitness.

Are there alternative over-ear headphones worth considering?

In our search, we also found these options that may be worth a second look.

For more ideas, check out our top picks for the best wireless headphones, best headphones for working out, and best noise-canceling headphones!

