Wireless headphones may be all the rage these days, but there's still plenty to be said about over-ear headphones. You can slip away from stress and the pressure of the outside world and lose yourself in some of the best audio available.
Change the way you listen with more immersive sound. We researched and tested the best over-ear headphones so you can find the best pair for your preferences and price point.
Tech Specs: Weight: 8.8 oz. | Battery life: 30 hours | Bluetooth: Yes
The Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are the best over-ear headphones overall, thanks to the thoughtful design and features. It uses dual processors to provide superior noise cancellation through the Auto NC Optimizer, which automatically adjusts based on your surroundings. It features a new Integrated Processor V1 for fantastic sound, plus you can enjoy hands-free calling using four different microphones with meticulous voice pickup. Battery life lasts 30 hours for on average.
Read the review: Sony WH-1000XM5 review
Tech Specs: Weight: 9.3 oz. | Battery life: 60 hours | Bluetooth: Yes
The Anker SoundCore Life Q30 is our pick for the best budget over-ear headphones -- but they also have the longest battery life with 60 hours of uninterrupted play. Advanced noise cancellation means you can filter 95% of surrounding sound, using Transport mode for travel and Indoor mode for filtering out conversation. Life Q30's 40mm drivers mean high-quality sound that rivals more expensive models.
Tech Specs: Weight: 0.85 lbs. | Battery life: 20 hours | Bluetooth: Yes
If you're an Apple fan, the Apple AirPods Max are the best over-ear headphones for you.
The headphones feature dual modes to choose from: Transparency to allow outside noises and Active Noise Cancellation to block noise out. With the Apple H1 chip and software, you'll benefit from spatial audio with surround sound for an immersive experience. However, be forewarned -- the battery life only lasts 20 hours
Read the review: AirPods Max review
Tech Specs: Weight: 2.65 lbs | Battery life: 30 hours | Bluetooth: Yes
If comfort is your priority, we love the Bowers & Wilkins PX7 S2 over-ear headphones. This model features 40mm drivers with six-microphone active noise cancellation to help guarantee that your audio takes priority. There's also wind and noise suppression when you make mobile phone calls. Download the B&W Music App to control your audio and make adjustments as needed.
Read the review: Bowers & Wilkins PX7 S2 review
Tech Specs: Weight: 2.65 lbs | Battery life: 30 hours | Bluetooth: Yes
Sony's WH-1000XM4 headphones use touch sensors so you can easily control your headphones without trouble. Bluetooth 5.0 technology keeps you plugged in, so you'll benefit from fast access to phone calls, music controls, and even your own voice assistant. You can also use Edge AI to improve sound. Plus, Dual Noise Sensor technology with built-in noise cancellation keeps you focused even with distractions around.
Read the review: Sony WH-1000XM4
Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are hands-down the best over-ear headphones you can buy. Lightweight and convenient, they are a reliable pair of over-ear headphones you can use for all of your listening needs.
To see how it compares, these are the best over-ear headphones broken down by price, weight, and battery life.
Best over-ear headphones
Starting cost
Weight
Battery life
Sony WH-1000XM5
$348
0.55 lbs
30 hours
Anker SoundCore Life Q30
$60
0.58 lbs
60 hours
Apple AirPods Max
$450
0.85 lbs
20 hours
Bowers & Wilkins PX7 S2
$329
2.65 lbs
30 hours
Sony WH-1000XM4
$348
2.65 lbs
30 hours
It can be confusing trying to choose between models, so here are our expert suggestions to help you find the best over-ear headphones for your budget and needs.
Choose these best over-ear headphones...
If you want...
Sony WH-1000XM5
The best noise-canceling over-ear headphones
Anker SoundCore Life Q30
The best budget over-ear headphones
Apple AirPods Max
To complete your Apple device ecosystem
Bowers & Wilkins PX7 S2
Comfort more than anything else
Sony WH-1000XM4
Portable over-ear headphones for travel
To find the best over-ear headphones, we consider several factors that may also help you with your search.
The Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are the best over-ear headphones for durability, offering a reliable, strong build that can stand up to many everyday hazards.
We love the Bowers & Wilkins PX7 S2 over-ear headphones for their overwhelming comfort. Cushioned ear cups help ensure that you spend less time fussing with your headphones and more time enjoying your audio.
The Apple AirPods Max are noted for their incredible sound and lighter build. They are the best over-ear headphones for working out and fitness.
