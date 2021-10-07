Best portable power banks 2021: Zendure, Anker, and more

Sometimes there isn't a power outlet conveniently at hand to give our devices a top-up, and that's when a power bank comes in handy.

Whether you're trekking in the wilds, or strolling between coffee shops, a power bank can make the differences between staying connected or going silent.

Here is a selection of great power banks to keep your devices charged up when you're away from a power outlet.

Omnicharge Omni Ultimate The ultimate power bank Everything about the Omni Ultimate is designed around power and ruggedness. The exterior ABS/rubberized shell is capable of taking a pounding, the ports are well-designed, and the screen offers everything from at-a-glance information, to a deep dive into what's going on. Tech specs: AC/HVDC Outlet Output: 120W (120V/60Hz US model, 230V/50Hz EU model) USB-C Port Input: USB-PD, 5V~20V, up to 3A, 60W max

Output: USB-PD,5V/3A,9V/3A,12V/3A,15V/3A,20V/3A, up to 3A, 60W max USB-A Output Port 1 and Port 2: QC 3.0,5V/3A,9V/2A,12V/1.5A 5.5 x 2.5mm Barrel Port Input: 5~25V, up to 4.5A, 90W max

Output: Adjustable 5V – 60V with 0.1 Accuracy, up to 8A (150W max) Battery Cell Type: 18650 Li-ion battery

Capacity: 38,400mAh, 142Wh ± 5% General Weight: 3.08 lbs (1.4 kg)

Dimension: 6.6″x 5.7″x 2.1″(167.5 x 145 x 54 mm)

Warranty: Limited One Year

Operating temp: Temperature 0°C-40°C，Humidity 30-70%，Altitude ≤2000m Flight safe: Required airline permission Pros: Lots of power

Plenty of outputs

OLED display packed with information

Rugged Cons: Expensive

Big and heavy $399 at Amazon

Zendure SuperTank Pro Perfect for multiple devices If you want a big power bank with plenty of power and the ability to charge four devices simultaneously, the Zendure SuperTank Pro is the power bank for you. Tech specs: Dimensions: 4.9 x 2.9 x 1.8 inches (124mm x 74.5mm x 45.5mm) | Weight: 20.5oz / 580g | Capacity: 26,800mAh | Cells: 8 Samsung high-density electric-vehicle battery cells | Flight safe: Yes (rated at 96.48 watt-hours) | Total DC Output: 138W | Firmware upgrade: Yes, requires PC | Display: OLED Screen | Material: Aluminum shell with ABS & polycarbonate midframe Input: USB-C1/C2: 5V/3A, 9V/3A, 12V/3A, 15V/3A, 20V/3A, 20V/5A, 100W Max Output: USB-C1: 5V/3A, 9V/3A, 12V/3A, 15V/3A, 20V/3A, 20V/5A, 100W Max

USB-C2: 5V/3A, 9V/3A, 12V/3A, 15V/3A, 20V/3A, 20V/5A, 100W Max

PPS: 5-11V, 5A

USB-C3/C4: 5V/3A, 9V/2A, 12V/1.5A, 18W Max Pros: Lots of power

Flight safe

Four USB-C ports

Enough power to recharge a MacBook Pro

OLED display

Rugged Cons: Heavy

Expensive

No USB-A $219 at Zendure

Zendure X5 Pocket-sized power A portable, everyday power bank, more than enough to keep your smartphone and tablet going for an extra day or so. Tech specs: Dimensions: 4.5 x 2.8 x 1 inches (114mm x 71.1mm x 25.4mm) | Weight: 10.8oz / 306g | Capacity: 15,000mAh | Flight safe: Yes (rated at 54 watt-hours) | Total DC Output: 48W | Material: ABS & polycarbonate Input: USB-C (PD): 5V/3A, 9V/3A, 12V/3A, 15V/3A, 20V/2.25A, 45W Max Output: USB-C: 5V/3A, 9V/3A, 12V/3A, 15V/3A, 20V/2.25A, 45W Max

USB-A: 5V/3A, 9V/2A, 12V/1.5A 18W Max Pros: Compact

Reasonably priced

Robust Cons: Not enough power to recharge a laptop $50 at Amazon

Anker PowerCore Fusion III Best combo device Is it a power bank or a wall charger? It's both! Tech specs: Dimensions: 3.2 x 2.8 x 1.2 inches (80mm x 71mm x 30mm) | Weight: 8.6oz / 243g | Capacity: 4,850mAh | Flight safe: Yes | Total DC Output: 5V/3A | Material: Polycarbonate Input: Mains charging (100-240V, 50-60Hz, 0.6A) Output: USB-C: 5V/3A, 9V/2A, 18W Max

USB-A: 5V/2.4A, 12W Max Pros: Always charged up if you keep it plugged in

Recharges quickly

USB-A and USB-C outputs

Space saver when traveling (takes over from a separate charger and power bank) Cons: Bit bulky $39 at Amazon

Powertraveller Sport 25 Great for the great outdoors I have a lot of power banks, but it's rare to come across a power bank that claims to be water-resistant. It's even rarer to come across a power bank that is actually water-resistant. Tech specs: Dimensions: 4.1 x 2.0 x 1.2 inches (104mm x 50mm x 30mm) | Weight: 6.6oz / 187g | Capacity: 6,700mAh | Flight safe: Yes (rated at 24.8Wh) | Total DC Output: 5V/3A | Material: Rubberized coating Input: USB-C: 5V/3A Output: USB-C: 5V/3A

USB-A: 5V/2.4A Pros: Compact

IP67 rated

150 lumen flashlight with SOS Cons: Small capacity

Pricy $48 at Amazon

How have these products have been chosen?

These are all products that I've tested and being using for several months. I always have a power bank or two with me when I'm traveling, and this means that they get a prolonged testing.

Here are some of the criteria that I look for:

That the capacity is as stated

That the power bank outputs the power that is stated in the specification sheet

That the product is durable and withstands prolonged use

FAQ

What size power bank do I need? Tough question. If you want an emergency power bank to act as a backup, then a small 5000mAh power bank will do the job. If you want a lot of power, and perhaps the ability to charge up a laptop, then the bigger the better (well, going as big as you want to carry!).

What's the largest power bank I can take on an aircraft? Power banks up to 100Wh (100,000mAh) can be carried without approval, and for power banks that fall between 100Wh and 160Wh you will need permission from the airline.

Why might you need a waterproof power bank? Not everyone uses their power bank at home or in a coffee shop. Power banks ban be great for keeping camera equipment and other gear such as smartphones and GPS receiver topped up when off grid.