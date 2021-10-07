Best portable power banks 2021: Zendure, Anker, and more

Sometimes there isn't a power outlet conveniently at hand to give our devices a top-up, and that's when a power bank comes in handy.
Whether you're trekking in the wilds, or strolling between coffee shops, a power bank can make the differences between staying connected or going silent.
Here is a selection of great power banks to keep your devices charged up when you're away from a power outlet.
Omnicharge Omni Ultimate
The ultimate power bank
Everything about the Omni Ultimate is designed around power and ruggedness. The exterior ABS/rubberized shell is capable of taking a pounding, the ports are well-designed, and the screen offers everything from at-a-glance information, to a deep dive into what's going on.
Tech specs:
AC/HVDC Outlet
- Output: 120W (120V/60Hz US model, 230V/50Hz EU model)
USB-C Port
- Input: USB-PD, 5V~20V, up to 3A, 60W max
- Output: USB-PD,5V/3A,9V/3A,12V/3A,15V/3A,20V/3A, up to 3A, 60W max
USB-A Output
- Port 1 and Port 2: QC 3.0,5V/3A,9V/2A,12V/1.5A
5.5 x 2.5mm Barrel Port
- Input: 5~25V, up to 4.5A, 90W max
- Output: Adjustable 5V – 60V with 0.1 Accuracy, up to 8A (150W max)
Battery
- Cell Type: 18650 Li-ion battery
- Capacity: 38,400mAh, 142Wh ± 5%
General
- Weight: 3.08 lbs (1.4 kg)
- Dimension: 6.6″x 5.7″x 2.1″(167.5 x 145 x 54 mm)
- Warranty: Limited One Year
- Operating temp: Temperature 0°C-40°C，Humidity 30-70%，Altitude ≤2000m
Flight safe: Required airline permission
Pros:
- Lots of power
- Plenty of outputs
- OLED display packed with information
- Rugged
Cons:
- Expensive
- Big and heavy
Zendure SuperTank Pro
Perfect for multiple devices
If you want a big power bank with plenty of power and the ability to charge four devices simultaneously, the Zendure SuperTank Pro is the power bank for you.
Tech specs:
Dimensions: 4.9 x 2.9 x 1.8 inches (124mm x 74.5mm x 45.5mm) | Weight: 20.5oz / 580g | Capacity: 26,800mAh | Cells: 8 Samsung high-density electric-vehicle battery cells | Flight safe: Yes (rated at 96.48 watt-hours) | Total DC Output: 138W | Firmware upgrade: Yes, requires PC | Display: OLED Screen | Material: Aluminum shell with ABS & polycarbonate midframe
Input:
- USB-C1/C2: 5V/3A, 9V/3A, 12V/3A, 15V/3A, 20V/3A, 20V/5A, 100W Max
Output:
- USB-C1: 5V/3A, 9V/3A, 12V/3A, 15V/3A, 20V/3A, 20V/5A, 100W Max
- USB-C2: 5V/3A, 9V/3A, 12V/3A, 15V/3A, 20V/3A, 20V/5A, 100W Max
- PPS: 5-11V, 5A
- USB-C3/C4: 5V/3A, 9V/2A, 12V/1.5A, 18W Max
Pros:
- Lots of power
- Flight safe
- Four USB-C ports
- Enough power to recharge a MacBook Pro
- OLED display
- Rugged
Cons:
- Heavy
- Expensive
- No USB-A
Zendure X5
Pocket-sized power
A portable, everyday power bank, more than enough to keep your smartphone and tablet going for an extra day or so.
Tech specs:
Dimensions: 4.5 x 2.8 x 1 inches (114mm x 71.1mm x 25.4mm) | Weight: 10.8oz / 306g | Capacity: 15,000mAh | Flight safe: Yes (rated at 54 watt-hours) | Total DC Output: 48W | Material: ABS & polycarbonate
Input:
- USB-C (PD): 5V/3A, 9V/3A, 12V/3A, 15V/3A, 20V/2.25A, 45W Max
Output:
- USB-C: 5V/3A, 9V/3A, 12V/3A, 15V/3A, 20V/2.25A, 45W Max
- USB-A: 5V/3A, 9V/2A, 12V/1.5A 18W Max
Pros:
- Compact
- Reasonably priced
- Robust
Cons:
- Not enough power to recharge a laptop
Anker PowerCore Fusion III
Best combo device
Is it a power bank or a wall charger? It's both!
Tech specs:
Dimensions: 3.2 x 2.8 x 1.2 inches (80mm x 71mm x 30mm) | Weight: 8.6oz / 243g | Capacity: 4,850mAh | Flight safe: Yes | Total DC Output: 5V/3A | Material: Polycarbonate
Input:
- Mains charging (100-240V, 50-60Hz, 0.6A)
Output:
- USB-C: 5V/3A, 9V/2A, 18W Max
- USB-A: 5V/2.4A, 12W Max
Pros:
- Always charged up if you keep it plugged in
- Recharges quickly
- USB-A and USB-C outputs
- Space saver when traveling (takes over from a separate charger and power bank)
Cons:
- Bit bulky
Powertraveller Sport 25
Great for the great outdoors
I have a lot of power banks, but it's rare to come across a power bank that claims to be water-resistant. It's even rarer to come across a power bank that is actually water-resistant.
Tech specs:
Dimensions: 4.1 x 2.0 x 1.2 inches (104mm x 50mm x 30mm) | Weight: 6.6oz / 187g | Capacity: 6,700mAh | Flight safe: Yes (rated at 24.8Wh) | Total DC Output: 5V/3A | Material: Rubberized coating
Input:
- USB-C: 5V/3A
Output:
- USB-C: 5V/3A
- USB-A: 5V/2.4A
Pros:
- Compact
- IP67 rated
- 150 lumen flashlight with SOS
Cons:
- Small capacity
- Pricy
How have these products have been chosen?
These are all products that I've tested and being using for several months. I always have a power bank or two with me when I'm traveling, and this means that they get a prolonged testing.
Here are some of the criteria that I look for:
- That the capacity is as stated
- That the power bank outputs the power that is stated in the specification sheet
- That the product is durable and withstands prolonged use
FAQ
What size power bank do I need?
Tough question. If you want an emergency power bank to act as a backup, then a small 5000mAh power bank will do the job. If you want a lot of power, and perhaps the ability to charge up a laptop, then the bigger the better (well, going as big as you want to carry!).
What's the largest power bank I can take on an aircraft?
Power banks up to 100Wh (100,000mAh) can be carried without approval, and for power banks that fall between 100Wh and 160Wh you will need permission from the airline.
Why might you need a waterproof power bank?
Not everyone uses their power bank at home or in a coffee shop. Power banks ban be great for keeping camera equipment and other gear such as smartphones and GPS receiver topped up when off grid.
What do you think of power banks that have a built-in solar panel?
I have yet to come across a good one. I'm also not comfortable baking rechargeable batteries in the sun for extended periods.
