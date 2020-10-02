Best practices for tech transformation in government

The pandemic has exposed the importance of technology transformation as a fundamental pillar for reforming the overall workings of government. Governments across the globe more than ever rely on modern technology to manage their priorities like more citizen engagement, improved government productivity, and higher economic growth.

SPECIAL REPORT Digital Transformation: A CXO's Guide You can download all of the articles in this special report in one PDF (free registration required). Read More

Moreover, technology transformation will enable governments to do more with fewer investments.

Technology transformation is about more than selecting, rolling out, and operating the latest technology. It's as much about process and service design, corporate culture, and regulation. Just making customer experience (CX) more digital does not necessarily improve CX. What makes CX better is making it easier, more compelling, and more effective. This means that:

Government digitization depends on more than technology transformation. In addition to tackling technology transformation, governments must devise the right digital strategy and governance model, attract the right talent, and design more flexible organizational structures.

Technology transformation requires a shift in the mindset of government tech leaders. A new culture is required to attract digital skills, to encourage government employees to engage more effectively, and to boost the willingness to embrace open innovation and experimentation.



Government agencies should embrace elements of customer-obsessed businesses. Government agencies should embrace agile and lean methodologies to boost customer engagement and operational efficiency.



Our latest research helps government tech and departmental leaders devise their strategy for technology transformation as the basis for enabling customer-centric solutions. We discuss best practices for customer-obsessed government. We investigate technology efforts regarding business management, open source, and data analytics and culture efforts on collaboration and innovation. We also debate process and service design efforts concerning customer obsession and aligning tech and departmental objectives, as well as deliberate regulation and compliance efforts regarding data protection.

Download Forrester's guide to understand how you can adopt a customer-obsessed operating model that will help you accelerate your digital future for a successful public service.

This post was written by Principal Analyst Dan Bieler, and it originally appeared here.