Best Presidents Day deals 2022: Amazon, Walmart, more sales

Whether you need a new TV, a monitor, a laptop, headphones, or are looking to splurge on something unique, now is the time to snag deals on these items and more during President's Day sales. You can find deals at almost every retailer and brand for the upcoming holiday, but we've picked out some of the best ones in tech for you. Most of these sales last through the weekend, so now is the time to score discounts on the tech you've been eyeing.

Which stores have the best Presidents Day sales? The following retailers, brands, and companies are hosting excellent Presidents Day sales in 2022:

Stores

Brands

Are there any good Presidents Day tech deals? Here are the top Presidents Day deals we've spotted so far for tech, electronics, office hardware, and more:

SanDisk 2TB Extreme PRO portable SSD Save $220 SanDisk This 2TB portable SSD from SanDisk features a ruggedized outer shell to protect it from moisture, dust, and drops from up to 2 meters. Since it's a solid state drive, you'll get ultra-fast read and write speeds up to 2000MB/s each. It also has 256-bit AES encryption to protect your files and personal information.

Samsung HW-T415 soundbar with subwoofer Save $50 Samsung Now is the time to snag a great soundbar for your home theater with the Samsung HW-T415 on sale at Walmart for just $99. You can connect it to your TV via HDMI, optical cable, or Bluetooth, while the wireless subwoofer provides deep, rich bass tones to enhance movies, shows, and music. You can expand the system later by adding Samsung rear wireless speakers for a true surround sound system.

Sony A90J 83-inch OLED 4K TV Save $2000 Sony At Best Buy, you can take advantage of their Presidents Day sale to get $2,000 off the 83-inch Sony Bravia A90J OLED TV. This massive TV produces excellent 4K resolution as well as stunning colors and details for some of the most lifelike images you can get in a home theater. It also supports Dolby Vision for better HDR support as well as Sony's Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology that turns the whole screen into a speaker for near-perfect audio and video syncing.

Vizio V-Series 5.1 sound bar with Dolby Audio Save $50 Vizio At Target, you can take $50 off this home theater system from Vizio. It comes with a soundbar, subwoofer, and two satellite speakers so you can create a custom home audio setup. It also has a 4K passthrough for streaming in ultra-high definition and support for Dolby Audio 5.1 sound for rich, immersive audio that enhances movies, shows, and music. It works with Siri, Alexa, and Hey Google for hands-free voice controls.

LG Signature 30 cu. ft. french door refrigerator Save $801 LG This 30 cubic foot refrigerator from LG is a perfect option for creating the kitchen of your dreams as well as making it part of your smart home network. Not only does it have tons of space for all of your groceries, it has built-in voice controls that work with LG ThinQ, Alexa, and Hey Google; you can open the door or dispense water and ice with a command. You can also download the companion app to get automatic diagnostic updates on your fridge so you can catch issues before they become big problems. You can even use the app to see what's inside your fridge, which is perfect for when you need to swing by the store after work, but forgot to make a list. There's even a little sensor light at the bottom of the unit: just move your foot in front of it and the doors will automatically open.

Blink outdoor camera 5-pack Save $150 Lowe's The Blink outdoor cameras are a great way to add extra security to your home for peace of mind while you sleep, work, or go on vacation. Each camera can get up to 2 years of life from a single set of AA batteries and is built to be weather resistant so you won't have to worry about rain, dirt, or ice ruining your investment. You can set each camera to run continuously or only when they detect motion, and the companion app lets you tune into a live feed as well as speak to visitors to confirm identities. You can also store the video feed on the Blink cloud with a subscription plan so if anything were to happen to your home, you have backup recordings as evidence for police and insurance claims.

ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga Save $2240 with code THINKPDEALS2022 Lenovo The ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga is a 2-in-1 computer that gives you the best of both a traditional laptop and a tablet. The swivel hinge makes it easy to flip the screen to suit your workstyle and needs, while the 13.5-inch touchscreen gives you great 2256 x 1504 resolution and enhanced detailing with Dolby Vision. It's built with an 11th gen Intel Core i7, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD for all the power and storage you need for creative or regular office work. It also comes with a stylus pen, so you don't have to worry about needing to spend extra money to get the most out of your new laptop.

LG 38-inch UltraGear gaming monitor Save $200 LG This 38-inch monitor from LG is marketed as a gaming display, but it would also be suited for everyday work or creative professionals. It has a response time as low as 1ms for near-instant reactions to your inputs, a refresh rate of 144Hz for buttery smooth action, HDR support for enhanced detailing and color, and G-Sync support to reduce screen tearing. It can also produce up to 98 percent of the DCI-P3 color spectrum, making it a great choice for digital art as well as photo or video editing. The back of the monitor features RGB lighting that can be synced to your videos or games for dynamic effects or used with preset color schemes and effects to show off your personal style.

Sony MDR-Z7M2 premium over-ear headphones Save $300 Sony If you're an audiophile, you'll want to take advantage of the discount Sony is offering on their premium MDR-Z7M2 headphones. These over-ear headphones use a 2.76-inch driver, neodymium magnet, aluminum coated diaphragm, and a Fibonacci-patterned grill to create rich, immersive sound that doesn't get garbled or muddy. The cable features silver-plated copper wiring for enhanced treble sounds and less sound degradation. The wire connections are also gold-plated for better electrical transfers that reduces resistance which can muddy audio. The headband is made of an aluminum alloy for strength and durability without adding weight; the unit weighs just under a pound, so they're comfortable enough for all-day use.

Samsung Air Dresser with steam refresh Save $750 Samsung This handy device from Samsung makes a great addition to your closet, thanks to its multi-purpose uses. Not only does it use steam to get wrinkles out of clothes quickly, but it also sanitizes clothes with high-temperature steam, eliminates odors that linger in fabrics, and dries delicates with gentle, heat pump drying. In addition, you can get cycle recommendations through Samsung's SmartThings app and remotely start a cycle even if you're not home. While this is definitely a more nice product, at $750 off, it's an excellent deal and a great solution for clothes in-between dry cleaner visits.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8/Plus/Ultra (Pre-Order) Save $600 with trade-in Samsung Even though it was only just recently announced, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series already has some great deals for President's Day. All three models are available to pre-order for $600 off with an eligible trade-in before shipping begins on Feb. 25. The new tablets have impressive specs like 16:10 screen aspect ratios with refresh rates up to 120Hz, the new S Pen stylus, three noise-canceling mics, an ultra-wide-angle front camera and dual rear cameras, Samsung Knox security, and much more.

Intel Core i9-11900K 8-Core 3.5GHz CPU Save $140 + extra $30 with code PRSBPA578 Intel You can snag Intel's latest i9 processor for up to $170 off during Newegg's President's Day sale. The 11th-gen processor boasts fast clock speeds (up to 5.3GHz) and high core counts aimed at gamers and content creators. In addition, it works seamlessly with Windows 11 and comes with an extensive suite of overclocking tools like the Intel Performance Maximizer and Intel Extreme Tuning Utility. Compared to Intel's 10th-gen chips, the i9-11980HK provides 22% quicker photo processing, 20% quicker video editing, and 14% faster Microsoft Office workloads.

HP EliteDesk 800 G6 small form factor PC Save $581 HP You can get high performance at a significantly lower price with HP's deal on its EliteDesk 800 G6 Small Form Factor PC. It has a 10th-generation Intel Core processor and comes with Windows 10, although you can upgrade to Windows 11. In addition, the EliteDesk 800 G6 comes with 8 GB of memory and 256 GB of SSD storage. A three-year standard warranty is included in your purchase.

Dell Inspiron 16 Plus laptop Save $400 Dell Dell's Inspiron 16 Plus Laptop usually runs for $1,649, but this President's Day deal gets you $400 off. It comes with Intel's 11th-Generation Intel Core i7-11800H processor and Windows 11 built right in. The 16-inch laptop has an expansive display with a 16:10 aspect ratio to increase the active area of the screen by 11% while only increasing the dimensions of your device 5%. Dolby Vision also enhances your display while Dell's Waves Maxx Audio Pro technology enables crystal clear audio when connecting with friends and family on video calls.

ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 Save $100 ASUS ASUS' Zenbook Duo 14 offers two seamless displays which includes the new tilting ScreenPad Plus, a secondary touchscreen that automatically tilts up to an angle of 7 degrees, which reduces glare and reflections for improved readability. Asus claims up to 17 hours of life for the 70Wh battery—an impressive amount for two screens. Other tech specs include 32 GB of memory, Intel's 11th Generation Core™ i7 processor, a customizable control panel, 2.4 Gbps of Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, and much more.

Acer Predator XB3 32-inch gaming monitor Save $250 Acer For gamers, Acer's 32-inch 144 Hz Predator XB3 Gaming Monitor is $250 off its original price of $799.99. What makes this monitor perfect for gaming is its 170 Hz refresh rate, deeply intense colors thanks to 16.7 million supported display colors, an AMLCD display screen, and a native contrast ratio of 1,000:1. In addition, it comes with two speakers and four USB ports.

Kohler Eir Comfort Height smart toilet Save $1750 with code REFRESH Kohler For those looking to splurge on an everyday appliance, Kohler's Eir Comfort Height intelligent toilet is 25% off for President's Day. While expensive, it has a lot more features than your average toilet: a heated seat, a night light, hands-free opening/closing, self-cleaning UV light technology, a warm air drying system, and more. It has a sleek design made of Vitreous china so you can "go" in luxury.

Kohler Verdera lighted mirror with Amazon Alexa Save $311 with code REFRESH Kohler Amazon Alexa is integrated into this "smart" mirror to give you a hands-free getting ready experience. You can ask Alexa to adjust the built-in lights, get the weather, play music, control other Alexa-enabled smart home devices, and more. The mirror also has built-in motion sensors that automatically turn on when you enter the room, so if you use the bathroom at night, it'll light your way. The mirror's built-in lights offer 2200 lumens of brightness to ensure consistent lighting with no hot spots or dark spots.

What is Presidents Day? President's Day was initially recognized as a federal holiday for George Washington's birthday since the 1880s. However, it wasn't until 1971 that the holiday became President's Day and was marked to consistently fall on a Monday in February to commemorate both Washington and Abraham Lincoln's birthday, which falls on February 12. Like many holidays these days, the retail industry incorporates deals and sales over President's Day weekend.

When is Presidents Day? President's Day is always celebrated on the third Monday of February. This year, it falls on February 21.

What kind of stuff is typically on sale for Presidents Day? President's Day sales include all kinds of products, like mattresses, furniture, home entertainment, cars, appliances, and more.