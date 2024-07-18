The 16 best Prime Day laptop deals still available: HP, Apple, Razer, and more

Prime Day 2024 has ended, but there are still some active deals on laptops. We've gone hands-on with dozens of laptops this year and scoured the internet for the best prices, and these 16 deals stand out as some of the best we've seen.

Also: Amazon Prime Day 2024: Live updates on the 50+ hottest Prime Day deals so far

From Windows machines to Apple's line of MacBooks, to Dell to Samsung and Lenovo, be sure to act fast, since Amazon could decide to pull the plug on these deals at any moment.

The best laptop deals for Amazon Prime Day 2024



Apple MacBook Air (M2) Save $200 Amazon/ZDNET Current price: $799

Original price: $999 Apple's MacBook Air (M2) redefines portability and power with a gorgeous display, up to 10-core GPU, and up to 24GB of unified memory. (This deal is currently only available in two colors -- make sure you add the coupon on the page for the full discount.) View now at Amazon

Apple MacBook Pro (M3) Save $200 Apple/ZDNET Current price: $1,400

Original price: $1,600 The MacBook Pro with 2023's M3 processor remains at the forward edge of laptop technology with a powerful set of hardware armed to take on demanding tasks such as video editing, design, and work-related functions in a sleek form factor and with a gorgeous display. (Make sure you add the coupon on the page to get the full discount.) View now at Amazon

Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Save $110 Lenovo/ZDNET Current price: $560

Original price: $649 With 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, Lenovo's ThinkBook 15 is well-equipped to handle anything you throw at it, whether you're using it for work-related tasks, browsing media, or as a portable connectivity machine while on the go. View now at Amazon

Razer Blade 16 Kyle Kucharski/ZDNET Current price: $2,799

Original price: $3,799 Equipped with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 GPU and a dual mode mini LED display, the Blade 16 is ready to deliver top-tier gaming performance on today's most demanding titles. The Blade 16 also features a 16-inch display on a 15-inch body, resulting in a dramatic big screen form factor. View now at Amazon View now at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Save $150 Amazon/ZDNET Current price: $674

Original price: $799 All three Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 models boast similar specs, with the main difference being size and camera configuration. This is wonderful news if you do not need a massive 14.6-inch Ultra model, but still want a flagship-grade tablet experience. Even better is the fact that the Tab S9 model is down to $649, the lowest price we've seen yet. View now at Amazon

Prime Day Chromebook deals

Prime Day MacBook deals

Kyle Kucharski/ZDNET

Prime Day HP laptop deals

HPZDNET

HP Envy x360 2-in-1 for $845 (save $50) hands-on with HP's newest version of the Envy x360 2-in-1, and praised the laptop for its gorgeous display and all-around optimization. If that laptop looked interesting to you, but you want to save some money, the previous version is on sale on Amazon for just $845 for the 16GB, 2TB version.

Prime Day Lenovo deals

Best Buy laptop deals during Prime Day

Kyle Kucharski/ZDNET

More Prime Day 2024 laptop deals

Kyle Kucharski/ZDNET

FAQs

When is Amazon Prime Day 2024?

Amazon Prime Day officially runs from July 16 to July 17, but sometimes deals last past July 17th.

Are there different laptop deals after Prime Day has ended?

Invite-only Prime deals -- or Lightning Deals -- may be different each day. Amazon confirmed last month that new deals may surface as often as every five minutes on the site. As always, deals only last as long as Amazon decides, with Lightning Deals offering a countdown to their expiration, and other deals' longevity depending on how fast products sell out (or don't).

What's the best gaming laptop deal on Prime Day?

There are lot of great gaming laptops on sale right now, but in our opinion, this deal on the Razer Blade 16 is the best. We're talking $1,000 off one of the most high-end gaming laptops on the market, with hardware that is future-proofed to be relevant for years to come.

Is Amazon Prime Day a good time to buy a laptop?

Even though Amazon isn't typically the first place you think of when you're shopping for a new laptop, there are some great deals that pop up if you're willing to look. We've thoroughly combed through the deals to find some diamonds in the rough, and listed the best ones here.

How did we choose these Prime Day deals?

At ZDNET, we only write about deals our team members would want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. We looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.

We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we recommend. These recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.

When will these deals expire?

Prime Day 2024 has ended, so deals are subject to sell out or expire at any time, though ZDNET remains committed to finding, sharing, and updating the best product deals for you to score the best savings. Our team of experts regularly checks in on the deals we share to ensure they are still live and obtainable. We're sorry if you've missed out on a deal, but don't fret -- we're constantly finding new chances to save and sharing them with you at ZDNET.com.

What are the best Prime Day 2024 deals?

ZDNET's experts have been searching through Prime Day sales to find the best discounts by category:

You can also find the best Amazon Prime Day deals by price:

And the best deals from other retailers this week: