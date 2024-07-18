'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The 18 best Prime Day laptop deals still available: HP, Apple, Razer, and more
Prime Day 2024 has ended, but there are still some active deals on laptops. We've gone hands-on with dozens of laptops this year and scoured the internet for the best prices, and these 16 deals stand out as some of the best we've seen.
Also: Amazon Prime Day 2024: Live updates on the 50+ hottest Prime Day deals so far
From Windows machines to Apple's line of MacBooks, to Dell to Samsung and Lenovo, be sure to act fast, since Amazon could decide to pull the plug on these deals at any moment.
The best laptop deals for Amazon Prime Day 2024
- Apple MacBook Air (M2) for $799 (save $200): The MacBook Air (M2) combines performance and portability. It's one of our favorite laptops at ZDNET and our Product of the Year. Right now, it's on sale for just $799, the lowest price we've ever seen.
- Apple MacBook Pro (M3) for $1,400 (save $200): If you're looking for power, the MacBook Pro (M3) is still one of the best-performing laptops on the market. We've called it out repeatedly as being the best in multiple classes. Right now, it's on sale on Amazon for $1,400 for the 8GB of RAM and 512MB of storage configuration when you add the coupon offer on the page.
- HP Victus 15 for $599 (Save $100): Designed for cloud gaming and media consumption but without a whole lot of local storage, the Victus is a great laptop for users that mostly stream their content but want a nice display.
- Razer Blade 16 for $2,799 (save $1,000): Razer's Blade 16 is a respected mainstay among gamers, and with a solid suite of hardware (Intel Core i9 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 GPU) the $1,000 discount makes this machine one of the best deals out there.
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 for $674 (save $125): With an 11-inch display, powerful battery, and a total package that weighs just over a pound, the Galaxy Tab S9 is better than ever for just $650, nearly 20% off the regular price.
- Current price: $799
- Original price: $999
Apple's MacBook Air (M2) redefines portability and power with a gorgeous display, up to 10-core GPU, and up to 24GB of unified memory. (This deal is currently only available in two colors -- make sure you add the coupon on the page for the full discount.)
- Current price: $1,400
- Original price: $1,600
The MacBook Pro with 2023's M3 processor remains at the forward edge of laptop technology with a powerful set of hardware armed to take on demanding tasks such as video editing, design, and work-related functions in a sleek form factor and with a gorgeous display. (Make sure you add the coupon on the page to get the full discount.)
- Current price: $599
- Original price: $699
If you prioritize a laptop that has a great-looking display but don't need a whole lot of hard drive space, the HP Victus 15 (2024) is a solid option for cloud gamers and users that want a fast refresh rate for watching videos and streaming YouTube.
- Current price: $2,799
- Original price: $3,799
Equipped with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 GPU and a dual mode mini LED display, the Blade 16 is ready to deliver top-tier gaming performance on today's most demanding titles. The Blade 16 also features a 16-inch display on a 15-inch body, resulting in a dramatic big screen form factor.
- Current price: $674
- Original price: $799
All three Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 models boast similar specs, with the main difference being size and camera configuration. This is wonderful news if you do not need a massive 14.6-inch Ultra model, but still want a flagship-grade tablet experience. Even better is the fact that the Tab S9 model is down to $649, the lowest price we've seen yet.
Prime Day Chromebook deals
- Acer Chromebook Plus 514 for $319 (Save $80): This Chromebook Plus from Acer is a step up from other Chromebooks with a Full-HD touchscreen and Google's Gemini AI features. It also comes with 2TB of cloud storage free for 12 months.
- Asus Chromebook Plus CX34 for $437: Asus' stylish CX34 Chromebook Plus comes with a bit more local storage than most Chromebooks (256GB) as well as an ultra-thin form factor and over 10 hours of battery life.
- HP Chromebook 14 for $188 (Save $100): It doesn't get much more budget than this. HP's 14-inch Chromebook comes with just 4GB of RAM so it's perfect as a backup machine or secondary travel device.
Prime Day MacBook deals
- Apple MacBook Air (M2) for $799 (save $200): The MacBook Air (M2) combines performance and portability. It's one of our favorite laptops at ZDNET and our Product of the Year -- and it's on sale for just $799, the lowest price we've ever seen.
- Apple MacBook Air (M3) for $899 (save $200): If you want to purchase one of Apple's latest MacBook Air products, you can save $200 on the 2024 version, powered by an M3 chip -- the lowest price of the year. Don't forget to apply the coupon.
- Apple MacBook Pro (M3) for $1,400 (save $200): The MacBook Pro (M3) is one of the best-performing laptops on the market, and it's $200 off -- make sure you add the coupon offer on the page.
Prime Day HP laptop deals
- HP Envy x360 2-in-1 for $852 (save $50): We recently had a chance to go hands-on with HP's newest version of the Envy x360 2-in-1, and praised the laptop for its gorgeous display and all-around optimization. If that laptop looked interesting to you, but you want to save some money, the previous version is on sale on Amazon for just $845 for the 16GB, 2TB version.
- HP Victus 15.6-inch laptop for $599 (Save $100): This is a great price for a 15-inch laptop designed for cloud gaming and light creative work. It's got a Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 dedicated graphics card and super-fast 144Hz Full-HD display.
- HP 14 inch Laptop for $349 (Save $120): This budget laptop features a modest suite of hardware but covers all the basics covered for an inexpensive but capable and portable machine.
Prime Day Lenovo deals
- Lenovo Legion 5i for $1,339 (save $160): This 16-inch laptop from Lenovo's gaming PC line features an Intel i7 processor, 32GB of RAM, and a solid selection of ports for all your gaming accessories for just $1,500.
- Lenovo ThinkBook 15 for $525 (save $74): This laptop is a powerhouse for your back-to-school or business needs. Its 8-core AMD Ryzen 7 processor pairs with 16GB of RAM, so any major spec-heavy tasks will perform smoothly.
Best Buy laptop deals during Prime Day
- HP Omnibook X 14 for $999 (Save $200): HP's brand-new Copilot+ PC is on sale exclusively at Walmart right now, and it's an unexpectedly good $200 off the regular price. We went hands-on with this laptop just last month, and found it to be snappy and responsive with the new Snapdragon X Elite processor, bringing AI functionality and insanely good battery life to an ultraportable form factor.
- HP Chromebook x360 2-in-1 Laptop for $285 (save $45 at Walmart): In our testing, we found this 2-in-1 Chromebook easily flexes between a laptop and a tablet, with a large 14-inch screen, comfortable keyboard, and sturdy build.
More Prime Day 2024 laptop deals
- ASUS ROG Strix G16 for $1,289 (save $110): If you're looking for a deal on a high-tier gaming laptop, 2024's 16-inch ROG model is a beast with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card and Intel Core i7 processor for just $1,099.
- Microsoft Surface Pro 9 for $2,049 (save $651): It doesn't get more ultraportable than Microsoft's Surface Pro series of laptops, and the 13-inch Surface Pro 9 tablet is currently 20% off the regular price for just $2,149. For that price, you're getting a powerful Intel Core i7 processor, 1TB SSD, and more than 15 hours of battery life.
- Asus VivoBook 16 for $479 (save $120): One of the most versatile and well-rounded laptops on the market is also one of the most affordable. The Vivobook 16 is designed to handle a variety of use cases with ease, and for just $479 you can't go wrong with its 1TB of storage, Windows 11, and solid selection of ports.
FAQs
When is Amazon Prime Day 2024?
Amazon Prime Day officially runs from July 16 to July 17, but sometimes deals last past July 17th.
Are there different laptop deals after Prime Day has ended?
Invite-only Prime deals -- or Lightning Deals -- may be different each day. Amazon confirmed last month that new deals may surface as often as every five minutes on the site. As always, deals only last as long as Amazon decides, with Lightning Deals offering a countdown to their expiration, and other deals' longevity depending on how fast products sell out (or don't).
What's the best gaming laptop deal on Prime Day?
There are lot of great gaming laptops on sale right now, but in our opinion, this deal on the Razer Blade 16 is the best. We're talking $1,000 off one of the most high-end gaming laptops on the market, with hardware that is future-proofed to be relevant for years to come.
Is Amazon Prime Day a good time to buy a laptop?
Even though Amazon isn't typically the first place you think of when you're shopping for a new laptop, there are some great deals that pop up if you're willing to look. We've thoroughly combed through the deals to find some diamonds in the rough, and listed the best ones here.
How did we choose these Prime Day deals?
At ZDNET, we only write about deals our team members would want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. We looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we recommend. These recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
When will these deals expire?
Prime Day 2024 has ended, so deals are subject to sell out or expire at any time, though ZDNET remains committed to finding, sharing, and updating the best product deals for you to score the best savings. Our team of experts regularly checks in on the deals we share to ensure they are still live and obtainable. We're sorry if you've missed out on a deal, but don't fret -- we're constantly finding new chances to save and sharing them with you at ZDNET.com.
What are the best Prime Day 2024 deals still available?
ZDNET's experts searched through Prime Day sales to find the best discounts by category. These are the best deals still live now that the sale is over:
