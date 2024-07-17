The 35+ best Apple deals for Prime Day 2024: Don't miss these rare deals on popular Apple products

We're in the midst of Amazon Prime Day 2, bringing Prime members (and those who sign up for a free trial) deals on a wide range of tech products, including some rare Apple discounts. We've been deal-hunting since 3 a.m. ET today, and are ready to bring you the best of what we've found.

While Apple deals can be elusive, Amazon has some of the best deals we've seen all year right now on products like MacBooks (including the brand-new MacBook Air M3), AirPods (including AirPods (3rd Gen), newly on sale today), and Apple Watches (including the Apple Watch Series 9). We've rounded up the best Apple deals available during Amazon Prime Day right now.

Also: The best Prime Day deals: Live updates

Best Prime Day Apple deals we've found

Apple Watch Series 9 Save $119 Jason Hiner/ZDNET Current price: $280

Original price: $399 We often see discounted Apple Watches during sales events, and during Prime Day, you can save over $100 on a GPS-ready, 41mm Apple Watch Series 9 with a Midnight strap. This smartwatch offers an Always-on Retina display and access to a variety of lifestyle and health-related mobile apps. View now at Amazon

Apple AirPods Max Save $154 Jason Hiner/ZDNET Current price: $395

Original price: $549 With stunning audio quality supported by Dolby Atmos technologies and Apple's H1 chip, the noise-canceling AirPods Max over-ear headphones are even more enticing for $154 less. At the time of writing, these headphones are available in five colors. View now at Amazon

Apple MacBook Air Save $200 June Wan/ZDNET Current price: $799

Original price: $999 I've owned a 2022 MacBook Air since the range was launched and have found it invaluable on trips. If you are looking for an ultraportable, light laptop for work and play, consider the $200 discount available on this Apple MacBook Air, which comes with an M2 chip and a 13-inch Liquid Retina display. Higher discounts keep appearing, so watch this item -- you might be able to enjoy a deeper discount in the days to come. View now at Amazon

Apple MacBook Pro (2023) Save $200 Jason Hiner/ZDNET Current price: $1,399

Original price: $1,599 If you're in the market for a powerful, portable laptop, you can save $200 on a 2023 MacBook Pro equipped with an M3 chip, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. This device, one of the latest options in Apple's lineup, is a workhorse that's perfect for work, productivity, and entertainment. View now at Amazon

Prime Day AirPods deals

Prime Day MacBook deals

Prime Day AirTags deals

Prime Day iPad deals

Prime Day Apple Watch deals

Prime Day iPhone deals

Prime Day deals on refurbished Apple products



More Prime Day Apple deals

Adam Breeden/ZDNET

FAQs

When is Amazon Prime Day 2024?

Amazon Prime Day 2024 officially runs from July 16 at 12:01 a.m. PDT through July 17. You can also expect competitors -- such as Walmart and Best Buy -- to run their own version of a summer sale.

When does Prime Day begin?

Prime Day 2024 begins on Tuesday, July 16, at 12:01 a.m. PT and runs through Wednesday, July 17. The annual two-day sale lasts 48 hours, although some discounts may also hang around for a few days afterward. Keep in mind that the products with the best deals will likely sell out quickly.

Are Apple products really cheaper on Prime Day?

Apple rarely offers sales and discounts on its products, and considering the generally high price point, you might wait a while before upgrading your gear. So events such as Prime Day and Black Friday are great opportunities to save -- but discounts are often still low, with many deals we've observed offering roughly 5% to 20% off, at most.

Will iPads be on sale on Prime Day?

Yes. It would be extremely unusual for there to be no deals available on the Apple iPad range. These tablets are popular and considering how many options are now on the market -- including iPad minis, the standard iPad, and iPad Pro models -- we can reliably expect discounts to appear.

Are there different Apple deals on Prime Day 2?

Yes and no. Invite-only Prime deals -- or Lightning Deals -- are different each day. Amazon confirmed last month that new deals may surface as often as every five minutes on the site. As always, deals only last as long as Amazon decides, with Lightning Deals offering a countdown to their expiration, and other deals' longevity depending on how fast products sell out (or don't). We've seen many of the deals from Day 1 remain live for Day 2, including deals on popular Amazon products such as laptops, Fire TVs, Kindles, Fire tablets, and Echo devices.

How did we choose these Prime Day deals?

ZDNET only recommends the devices we can stand behind, so when we say you're getting a good deal, we want to ensure your hard-earned money goes towards excellent value. To choose the top deals, we comb through the best sales available and make thorough price comparisons with historical data, combined with our personal experience with these products, to determine which ones are worth buying.

Our hope is to help you make the best choice to stretch your dollar.

What are the best Prime Day 2024 deals?

ZDNET's experts have been searching through Prime Day sales to find the best discounts by category:

You can also find the best Amazon Prime Day deals by price:

And the best deals from other retailers this week: