The 36 best Prime Day Apple deals still available

Amazon Prime Day may be over, but some of the best Apple deals we've seen yet are still live, including rare discounts on new MacBooks, AirPods, Apple Watches, AirTags, and more.
Written by Charlie Osborne, Contributing Writer
Apple Watch Series 9 | Save $119
apple-watch-9-nike-3
Apple Watch Series 9
Save $119
View now View at Amazon
Apple AirPods Max | Save $154
AirPods Max at an Apple Store, captured by iPhone 15 Pro Max
Apple AirPods Max
Save $154
View now View at Amazon
Apple MacBook Air | Save $200
Holding up the MacBook Air 15-inch in Starlight
Apple MacBook Air
Save $200
View now View at Amazon
Apple MacBook Pro (2023) | Save $200
Space Black MacBook Pro (M3 Max) running MacOS Sonoma wallpaper
Apple MacBook Pro (2023)
Save $200
View now View at Amazon

This year's Amazon Prime Day brought Prime members (and those who sign up for a free trial) deals on a wide range of tech products, including some rare Apple discounts. While the event is now over, this doesn't mean your chance to grab a great deal is also gone.

See at Amazon

While Apple deals can be elusive, Amazon still has some of the best deals we've seen all year right now on products like MacBooks (including the brand-new MacBook Air M3), AirPods, and Apple Watches (including the Apple Watch Series 9). We've rounded up the best Apple deals available after Amazon Prime Day, while stocks last.

AlsoThe best Prime Day deals still live

Best Prime Day Apple deals still available

Apple Watch Series 9

Save $119
apple-watch-9-nike-3
Jason Hiner/ZDNET
  • Current price: $280
  • Original price: $399

We often see discounted Apple Watches during sales events and you can still save over $100 on a GPS-ready, 41mm Apple Watch Series 9 with a Midnight strap. This smartwatch offers an Always-on Retina display and access to a variety of lifestyle and health-related mobile apps.

View now at Amazon

Apple AirPods Max

Save $154
AirPods Max at an Apple Store, captured by iPhone 15 Pro Max
Jason Hiner/ZDNET
  • Current price: $395
  • Original price: $549

With stunning audio quality supported by Dolby Atmos technologies and Apple's H1 chip, the noise-canceling AirPods Max over-ear headphones are even more enticing for $154 less. At the time of writing, these headphones are available in five colors.

View now at Amazon

Apple MacBook Air

Save $200
Holding up the MacBook Air 15-inch in Starlight
June Wan/ZDNET
  • Current price: $799
  • Original price: $999

I've owned a 2022 MacBook Air since Apple launched the range and have found it invaluable on trips. If you are looking for an ultraportable, light laptop for work and play, consider the $200 discount available on this Apple MacBook Air, which comes with an M2 chip and a 13-inch Liquid Retina display.

View now at Amazon

Apple MacBook Pro (2023)

Save $200
Space Black MacBook Pro (M3 Max) running MacOS Sonoma wallpaper
Jason Hiner/ZDNET
  • Current price: $1,399
  • Original price: $1,599

If you're in the market for a powerful, portable laptop, you can save $200 on a 2023 MacBook Pro equipped with an M3 chip, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. This device, one of the latest options in Apple's lineup, is a workhorse that's perfect for work, productivity, and entertainment.

View now at Amazon

Prime Day AirPods deals still available

Prime Day MacBook deals still available

Prime Day AirTags deals still available

Prime Day iPad deals still available

Prime Day Apple Watch deals still available

More Prime Day Apple deals still available

ipad pro with apple pencil pro on table
Adam Breeden/ZDNET

FAQs

When is Amazon Prime Day 2024? 

Amazon Prime Day 2024 officially ran from July 16 at 12:01 a.m. PDT through July 17. Competitors -- such as Walmart and Best Buy -- also ran their own version of the summer sale.

Are Apple products really cheaper on Prime Day? 

Apple rarely offers sales and discounts on its products, and considering the generally high price point, you might wait a while before upgrading your gear. So events such as Prime Day and Black Friday are great opportunities to save -- but discounts are often still low, with many deals we've observed offering roughly 5% to 20% off, at most. 

Will iPads be on sale on Prime Day? 

Yes. Even after Prime Day, there are many iPad deals still live. These tablets are popular and considering how many options are now on the market -- including iPad minis, the standard iPad, and iPad Pro models -- we can reliably expect discounts to appear each year.

How did we choose these Prime Day deals?

ZDNET only recommends the devices we can stand behind, so when we say you're getting a good deal, we want to ensure your hard-earned money goes towards excellent value. To choose the top deals, we comb through the best sales available and make thorough price comparisons with historical data, combined with our personal experience with these products, to determine which ones are worth buying.

Our hope is to help you make the best choice to stretch your dollar.

