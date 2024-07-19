'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The 36 best Prime Day Apple deals still available
This year's Amazon Prime Day brought Prime members (and those who sign up for a free trial) deals on a wide range of tech products, including some rare Apple discounts. While the event is now over, this doesn't mean your chance to grab a great deal is also gone.
While Apple deals can be elusive, Amazon still has some of the best deals we've seen all year right now on products like MacBooks (including the brand-new MacBook Air M3), AirPods, and Apple Watches (including the Apple Watch Series 9). We've rounded up the best Apple deals available after Amazon Prime Day, while stocks last.
Best Prime Day Apple deals still available
- Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) for $120 (save $49): You can save $49 on a pair of third-generation Apple AirPods, which our editors named the best traditional AirPods.
- Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) for $169 (save $80): Save on a pair of Apple AirPods Pro earbuds -- our pick for the best AirPods overall.
- Apple MacBook Air (M3) 2024 for $899 (save $200 with coupon): This is one of the lowest prices we've seen yet on Apple's newest MacBook Air, powered by the M3 chip. Make sure you apply the coupon on the page for the full discount.
- Apple 2023 MacBook Pro for $1,399 (save $200): If you're in the market for a powerful, portable laptop, you can save $200 on a 2023 MacBook Pro equipped with an M3 chip, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. (This is also our pick for the best laptop you can buy.)
- Apple AirTag for $24 (save $5): Constantly losing your keys or phone? Consider picking up a Bluetooth-based item tracker, the Apple AirTag, for only $25. (You can also get a 4-pack on sale for $85, saving you $14.)
- Apple MacBook Air for $799 (save $200): If you need a budget-friendly laptop suitable for work and travel, you can save on a 2022 model with an M2 chip, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage.
- Apple 2023 MacBook Pro for $2,050 (save $650): If you need a premium laptop that will last you for years to come, consider the $650 discount on a MacBook Pro with top specs.
- Apple Watch Series 8, GPS + Cellular, 45mm for $579 (save $170): You can save $170 on an Apple Watch Series 8 with both GPS and cellular connectivity.
- Current price: $280
- Original price: $399
We often see discounted Apple Watches during sales events and you can still save over $100 on a GPS-ready, 41mm Apple Watch Series 9 with a Midnight strap. This smartwatch offers an Always-on Retina display and access to a variety of lifestyle and health-related mobile apps.
- Current price: $395
- Original price: $549
With stunning audio quality supported by Dolby Atmos technologies and Apple's H1 chip, the noise-canceling AirPods Max over-ear headphones are even more enticing for $154 less. At the time of writing, these headphones are available in five colors.
- Current price: $799
- Original price: $999
I've owned a 2022 MacBook Air since Apple launched the range and have found it invaluable on trips. If you are looking for an ultraportable, light laptop for work and play, consider the $200 discount available on this Apple MacBook Air, which comes with an M2 chip and a 13-inch Liquid Retina display.
- Current price: $1,399
- Original price: $1,599
If you're in the market for a powerful, portable laptop, you can save $200 on a 2023 MacBook Pro equipped with an M3 chip, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. This device, one of the latest options in Apple's lineup, is a workhorse that's perfect for work, productivity, and entertainment.
Prime Day AirPods deals still available
- Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) for $169 (save $80): For a step-up in audio, you can save $80 on a pair of Apple AirPods Pro earbuds -- our pick for the best AirPods overall.
- Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) for $120 (save $49): You can save $49 on a pair of third-generation Apple AirPods.
- Apple AirPods Max for $395 (save $154): Don't miss this rare deal for Apple's excellent over-ear headphones.
Prime Day MacBook deals still available
- Apple 2023 MacBook Pro for $1,399 (save $200): If you're in the market for a powerful, portable laptop, you can save $200 on a 2023 MacBook Pro equipped with an M3 chip, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. (This is also our pick for the best laptop you can buy.)
- Apple MacBook Air for $799 (save $200): If you need a budget-friendly laptop suitable for work and travel, you can save on a 2022 model with an M2 chip, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage.
- Apple 2023 MacBook Pro for $2,050 (save $650): If you need a premium laptop that will last you for years, consider this $650 discount on a MacBook Pro with top specs.
Prime Day AirTags deals still available
- Apple AirTag for $24 (save $4): AirTags are our pick for the best Bluetooth tracker you can buy -- get one on sale to keep track of your wallet, your keys, or even your pet.
- Apple AirTag 4 pack for $85 (save $14): If you need more than one AirTag, you can get this 4-pack for $14 off right now, too.
Prime Day iPad deals still available
- Apple iPad Pro for $929 (save $70): For a small saving on an iPad Pro, consider this model, which comes with an 11-inch display, an M4 chip, an Ultra Retina XDR display, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage.
- Apple iPad Air for $839 (save $60): This iPad Air with a $60 discount offers a 13-inch display, an M2 chip, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage.
- Apple iPad for $299 (save $50): If you don't mind a legacy device, you can pick up a very cheap iPad for just $300. It only comes with 64GB of storage, though.
- Apple iPad mini (6th generation) for $380 (save $119): The iPad Mini is our pick for one of the best small tablets you can buy with its portable size and A15 Bionic chip -- it's a powerful tablet packed into a small package.
- Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M2) for $654 (save $46): You can save $50 on a thin and light iPad Air, bringing the cost of this 256GB model down to $649.
- Apple iPad Pro 13-inch (M4) for $1,749 (save $150): For a top-quality iPad, consider this Pro model with a 13-inch Ultra Retina XDR display and 1TB of storage, powered by Apple's M4 chip.
- Apple iPad Pro 13-inch (M4) for $2,304 (save $196): This iPad Pro, available with a discount of over $100, offers a 13-inch Ultra Retina XDR display, 2TB of storage space, and an M4 processor.
Prime Day Apple Watch deals still available
- Apple Watch Series 9 for $280 (save $119): We often see sales on Apple Watches during shopping events, and this year is no exception. You can still save over $100 on an Apple Watch Series 9 -- our pick for the best Apple Watch for most people.
- Apple Watch Series 8, GPS, 41mm for $336 (save $63): If you're happy with a model that is GPS only, you can save $63 on an Apple Watch Series 8 with a Midnight sports band.
- Apple Watch Series 8, GPS + Cellular, 45mm for $579 (save $170): Alternatively, you can save $170 on an Apple Watch Series 8 with both GPS and cellular connectivity.
More Prime Day Apple deals still available
- Apple Pencil (2nd gen) for $79 (save $50): ZDNET ranked the second-generation Apple Pencil as the best iPad stylus you can buy, thanks to its intuitive touch surface that supports double-tapping and pressure sensitivity.
- Apple Pencil Pro for $119 (save $10): While not massively discounted, if you need a new stylus, you can save on an Apple Pencil Pro, suitable for use with Apple's range of tablets.
- Apple Magic Trackpad for $110 (save $19): Suitable for use with MacBooks and iPads, you can save on the Apple Magic Trackpad.
- Apple Magic Mouse for $88 (save $11): To go with your new trackpad, Apple's branded mouse, a sleek, modern device, is available for a small discount.
- Apple TV 4K for $145 (save $5 at B&H Photo): We haven't seen many Apple TV deals during Prime Day, but if you're in the market, you can find a small discount here.
FAQs
When is Amazon Prime Day 2024?
Amazon Prime Day 2024 officially ran from July 16 at 12:01 a.m. PDT through July 17. Competitors -- such as Walmart and Best Buy -- also ran their own version of the summer sale.
Are Apple products really cheaper on Prime Day?
Apple rarely offers sales and discounts on its products, and considering the generally high price point, you might wait a while before upgrading your gear. So events such as Prime Day and Black Friday are great opportunities to save -- but discounts are often still low, with many deals we've observed offering roughly 5% to 20% off, at most.
Will iPads be on sale on Prime Day?
Yes. Even after Prime Day, there are many iPad deals still live. These tablets are popular and considering how many options are now on the market -- including iPad minis, the standard iPad, and iPad Pro models -- we can reliably expect discounts to appear each year.
How did we choose these Prime Day deals?
ZDNET only recommends the devices we can stand behind, so when we say you're getting a good deal, we want to ensure your hard-earned money goes towards excellent value. To choose the top deals, we comb through the best sales available and make thorough price comparisons with historical data, combined with our personal experience with these products, to determine which ones are worth buying.
Our hope is to help you make the best choice to stretch your dollar.
