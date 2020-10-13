Best Prime Day deals 2020: Cables, adaptors, chargers, and hubs

Who doesn't like a good deal? I'm all for saving money, so for me, Amazon Prime Day is a good time to pick up those essentials (or bits of kit you need to boost productivity) while at the same spending less. And with more and more people now working and learning from home, it seems that there are never enough cables, chargers, adapter, and hubs to go around.

With that in mind, I've trawled through the unbelievable number of deals that are available over Prime Day 2020 -- tens of thousands! -- and distilled them down into a handful of the best.

Deals come and go over the Tuesday, Oct. 13 to Wednesday, Oct. 14 that Amazon Prime Day 2020 runs over (eagle-eyed amongst you will notice that's two days), so I'll be updating this post with fresh deals. Keep checking back.

Also, if you find a good deal I've missed, feel free to drop me a note (a Twitter DM probably gets the quickest response).

Satechi Trio Wireless Charging Pad Savings 18% off If you are all-in on the Apple ecosystem -- iPhone, AirPods, Apple Watch -- then this is the perfect charger for you as it allows you to charge all your devices simultaneously. More of a bedside charger than a desk charger, this is great for having all your devices fully-charged in the morning, ready for the day ahead! But it's not just for Apple devices -- this charger is fully compatible with iPhone other Qi-enabled smartphones too. One feature that i really like about this charger is that unlike some, it comes with a 24W PD charger. $90 at Amazon

NETGEAR 5-Port Gigabit Ethernet Unmanaged Switch Savings 31% Tired of your home Wi-Fi dropping out while you're trying to work? A wired network is the way to go, and this Netgear 5-port hub offers enough 10/100/1000 Mbps Gigabit ethernet ports to allow you to build a reliable wired home network. This is a completely fanless design, so there's no noise to bother you or others working and studying. $13 at Amazon

Satechi USB-C Slim Multi-Port with Ethernet Adapter Savings 25% off A portable USB-C dock packed with enough ports and features to more than satisfy the most demanding professional, either at home, in the office, or on the move. The Satechi USB-C Slim Multi-Port adapter features 4K HDMI (30Hz), USB-C PD charging (up to 60W), two USB-A 3.0 ports, micro/SD card readers, plus, a newly added Gigabit Ethernet port. I like this dock a lot, and especially like the 60W USB-C PD charging port to keep your setup powered. It makes me feel like I'm not tying up a USB-C port of my device! The dock comes in silver or space gray to match your MacBook, or a super black finish. $60 at Amazon

NETGEAR Tri-Band AC3000 Wireless Access Point Savings 38% Finding that your home network needs a bit more oomph to handle all the Zoom and Team meetings that you are now doing? The Tri-Band AC3000 offers speed up to 3000Mbps, while the MU-MIMO technology significantly improves WiFI performance, and has the overhead for up to 600 client devices. The hardware also comes with a year's free Insight subscription for remote management from anywhere, with no additional hardware or cloud key required, allowing you to setup, configure, and manage via the Insight app. $135 at Amazon

TRENDnet 8-Port Gigabit EdgeSmart PoE+ Switch Savings 30% PoE (Power over Ethernet) devices are all the rage, and if you need to accommodate them on your network, then the easiest way to do that is with a specific PoE hub. The TRENDnet 8-Port Gigabit EdgeSmart PoE+ switch a cost-effective desktop PoE managed switch solution for high-speed gigabit PoE+ applications. It can deliver 64W of power to up to eight Power over Ethernet devices. $70 at Amazon

Satechi Type-C 75W Travel Charger Savings 33% off The Satechi Type-C 75W Travel Charger provides a safe, powerful charge of up to 60W to quickly charge any of your Type-C devices. Features fast charging for iPhone X, 8 Plus and 8 with Apple MFi-Certified Type-C to Lightning cable, as well as Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0, which is 38 percent faster than its predecessor. A solid, reliable, and safe charger for your mobile devices. $40 at Amazon

Satechi Aluminum Type-C Mobile Pro Hub Savings 33% off This is the perfect hub for tablet users, both at home, at school, or at the office. Plug this into a single USB-C port and you get a 4K HDMI display port (30Hz), a USB-C PD 3.0 charging port, USB 3.0 port, and 3.5mm headphone jack. While this hub was specifically designed for 2020/2018 iPad Pro, it works great with a range of devices, from the 2020/2018 MacBook Air, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3/Surface Pro 7/Go, the Google PixelBook Go, as well as smartphones such as the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus/S10, 9 Plus/9, Note 9/8, Google Pixel 3 XL/3, LG V30, Huawei Mate 20, HTC U12+, Microsoft Lumia 950 XL/950 and more. $39 at Amazon

