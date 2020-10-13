Best Prime Day deals 2020: Chromebook laptops

Over the Amazon Prime Day shopping event, you can expect to see a variety of tower PCs, as well as laptops of all shapes and sizes, on offer from a variety of vendors.

Chromebooks are another entry into the mix as lightweight, portable notebooks that run on Google's ChromeOS operating system.

If you are in need of a budget-friendly and versatile notebook whether for personal use or as a gift, Chromebooks should be on your radar over Prime Day. Below, we have created a list of our top picks showcasing the best Chromebook deals we can find and we will be updating our deals list throughout the event.

Acer Chromebox CXI3-UA91 Mini PC $40 off The Acer Chromebox Mini PC is a space-saving Chromebook option -- with a twist. Aiming to be a desktop equivalent of the traditional Chromebook, the device can be connected to up to two monitors at the same time via HDMI and Type-C USB ports. The basic Chromebox runs on ChromeOS and is equipped with an Intel Celeron processor, Intel HD Graphics 610, 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. A keyboard, mouse, and VESA mounting kit is included -- but you'll need to buy a display separately. $229 at Amazon

Google Pixelbook Go $200 off Available for a $200 discount over Amazon Prime Day, the Google Pixelbook Go is a premium Chromebook model weighing less than two pounds and with a thinness of only 13mm. The high-end device is equipped with a 13.3-inch HD touchscreen display, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 256GB storage. Google says the laptop can run for up to 12 hours on a single charge. $1,199 at Amazon

ASUS Chromebook Flip $100 off The ASUS Chromebook Flip is a 2-in-1 Chromebook. Operating on Google's Chome OS, the strength in this laptop is its versatility -- as the display can be adapted for use as a traditional laptop, tablet, or stand setup. This Chromebook sports a 14-inch touchscreen FHD NanoEdge display, Intel Core M3 processor, 4GB RAM, and 32GB storage, as well as a backlit keyboard. $399 at Amazon

Acer Chromebook 514 $50 off An affordable Chromebook on sale this year during the Amazon Prime Day sales event is the Acer Chromebook 514. This entry-level model comes with a 14-inch Full HD display, an Intel Celeron N3350 processor, 4GB RAM, and 32GB storage. $299 at Amazon

Samsung 11.6-inch Chromebook $182 off A Chromebook on offer for a substantial discount over the Amazon sales event is Samsung's 11.6-inch Chromebook. This device is equipped with an 11.6-inch HD display, an Intel Celeron N3060 processor, 4GB RAM, Intel HD Graphics 400, and 32GB storage. $316 at Amazon

Acer Chromebook 714 $90 off For bumped-up hardware specifications in a Chromebook, you might want to consider picking up the Acer Chromebook 714. This model comes with a 14-inch Full HD touchscreen, 8th-gen Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM, and 64GB storage. $509 at Amazon

More Prime Day 2020 Chromebook deals

Here are a few other noteworthy Chromebook deals we spotted on Amazon: