Best Prime Day deals 2020: Robots, Raspberry Pi, and electronic kits

Welcome to a very fun hodgepodge of geek goodies on sale at Amazon for Prime Day. We cover a bunch of deals in this guide, including some good Raspberry Pi kit discounts and a really good price on a Creality 3D printer you can control with a Pi board.

Look, we'll admit that the most desirable robot gadgets aren't on this list because they're not on sale for Prime Day. But if you want to do a little virtual window shopping and come home with something you can put together and tinker with, we have a great little selection.

Oh, and if you're just getting started with Raspberry Pi making, here's a quick intro.

Raspberry Pi 3 B+ with all the goodies $32 off NEEGO We kick off with a great Raspberry Pi 3 B+ kit with a bunch of great add-ons, including a screen, a mini-keyboard, and a case that will hold both the screen and the Pi. If you're building out a Raspberry Pi solution, this will get you completely up and running in no time. View Now at Amazon

ELEGOO Mega 2560 $20 off ELEGOO You are looking at a very complete Arduino single-board computer starter kit. I actually own two of these and have dipped into them a bunch of time for my automation and robotics projects. It comes with more than 200 individual components, an Arduino-compatible board, breadboards, remote controls, lots of circuitry, and sensors and output devices. View Now at Amazon

AOKESI Building Block Robot Save $11 AOKESI There are no good LEGO deals on Prime Day, but if you want to build a robot out of LEGO Technics clone parts, do we have a gadget for you! This kit is a snap-together robot kit that works with an app on your phone, contains 351 pieces that are definitely not LEGO, and lets you build a Number 5-looking robot (because why not clone a movie as well as a toy maker?). Still, a fun little product. Oh, and for you Gen-Xers: Short Circuit was released in 1986. Yes, 34 years ago. I'm sorry, it hurts my soul, too. View Now at Amazon

MalsiPree Robotic Interactive Cat Toy $8 off MalsiPree What? This is Prime Day on the Internet and you think we'd leave you without a cute cat robot? Of course not. This device is a set of wheels designed to annoy your kitty. What could be more fun? So, some pets will love this and others won't. When I got my little dog, I planned on building it all sorts of robotic gadgets. I was going to make him a robotic car, a mech suit, and so many other things. But Pixel doesn't like plastic or mechanical things. At all. He just likes yanking all the stuffing out of his little stuffed animal friends. But your cat just might like chasing a robot all over the house. More to the point, you might like watching your cat chase a robot all over the house. Go ahead and get it. You know you want to. View Now at Amazon

Retro Raspberry Pi gaming kit $20 off Inland Oh, this is a fun one. If you want to run some ancient Atari games in emulation on a Raspberry Pi, consider this kit (with a Raspberry Pi 3 B+). It includes a mini monitor, a game controller, and a pile of retro Atari games, all on one kit. View Now at Amazon

Longruner Raspberry Pi Touch Screen with Case $9 off Longruner Here's a great little deal. You get not only a Raspberry Pi touch screen, but a case that can hold a Raspberry Pi 3 and Raspberry Pi 3 B+. And yeah, that's a screenshot of Windows. Gotta love these products. View Now at Amazon

UCTRONICS Robot Car Kit for Raspberry Pi Save $16 UCTRONICS This is slick little kit for your Raspberry Pi. Just be aware it does NOT include the Raspberry Pi itself. If you want to build a real-time roaming robot with video and sound, this might just be the ticket. View Now at Amazon

IR camera module Save $7 Longruner If you want to add video into your Raspberry Pi (this is great for OctoPrint and monitoring 3D printers), consider this module. You'll need to customize it and add a case, of course, but it will get you most of the way there. View Now at Amazon

Superbot STEM robot toy Save $42 Apitor No it's not LEGO Technics. It's just a very fine clone of LEGO Technics. I'm pretty sure LEGO isn't thrilled, but their annoyance is your savings. Go ahead and scoop up this robot kit and build away. It should be a lot of fun and it's a good deal today. View Now at Amazon

