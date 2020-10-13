Best Prime Day deals 2020: Smartphones and mobile

Samsung Galaxy S20+ Plus 5G | Unlocked | Cosmic Black | 512GB
Who doesn't like a good deal? I'm all for saving money, so for me, Amazon Prime Day is a good time to pick up those essentials (or bits of kit you need to boost productivity) while at the same spending less. And with more and more people now working and learning from home, it seems that there are never enough cables, chargers, adapter, and hubs to go around.
With that in mind, I've trawled through the unbelievable number of deals that are available over Prime Day 2020 -- tens of thousands! -- and distilled them down into a handful of the best.
Deals come and go over the Tuesday, Oct. 13 to Wednesday, Oct. 14 that Amazon Prime Day 2020 runs over (eagle-eyed amongst you will notice that's two days), so I'll be updating this post with fresh deals. Keep checking back.
Also, if you find a good deal I've missed, feel free to drop me a note (a Twitter DM probably gets the quickest response).
Google Pixel 4 XL - Just Black - 64GB - Unlocked
Savings 38% off
Android handsets as Google imagine them to be. If you want a pure Android experience, the Pixel is the way to go.$549 at Amazon
Google Pixel 4 XL - Just Black - 128GB - Unlocked
Savings 35% off
The flagship Pixel 4 XL at an amazing price. If you want the pure Android experience, this is how to get it, and also get $350 off!$649 at Amazon
Samsung Galaxy S20+ Plus 5G | Unlocked | Cosmic Black | 512GB
Savings 22% off
With revolutionary 8K Video Snap changing how you capture not just video but photography — and 5G changing the way you share it. Add in Samsung Knox security, an intelligent battery, powerful processor and massive storage — and the Galaxy S20 series unveils a whole new world for mobile.$1,049 at Amazon
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G | Unlocked | Cosmic Black | 512GB
Savings 21% off
Everything from a great camera array to a fantastic battery and beautiful edge-to-edge 6.9 inch Infinity-O display in a single package. Also, enjoy the power and speed of 5G.$1,249 at Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ | Unlocked | Aura Glow | 256 GB
Savings 27% off
Great phone with a fantastic camera array, and the additional power of the S Pen for note taking.$799 at Amazon
Samsung Galaxy A51 | Unlocked | Black | 128GB
Savings 28% off
A more of a budget handset for those who don't want to spend over a thousand dollars on a phone. Still, for the price you get a superb 6.5-inch Infinity-O display featuring a Super AMOLED screen an amazing 48MP quad camera and a long-lasting, fast charging battery.
A great all-rounder of an Android handset$284 at Amazon
SanDisk 1TB Extreme microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter
Savings 59% off
- Up to 160MB/s read speeds to save time transferring high-res images and 4K UHD videos; Requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speeds
- Up to 90MB/s write speeds for fast shooting; Requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speeds
- 4K UHD and Full HD Ready with UHS speed class 3 (U3) and video speed class 30 (V30)
- Rated A2 for faster loading and in app performance
- Built for and tested in harsh conditions: Temperature Proof, Water Proof, Shock Proof and X-Ray Proof
SanDisk 256GB Extreme microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter
Savings 86% off
- Up to 160MB/s read speeds to save time transferring high-res images and 4K UHD videos; Requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speeds
- Up to 90MB/s write speeds for fast shooting; Requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speeds
- 4K UHD and Full HD Ready with UHS speed class 3 (U3) and video speed class 30 (V30)
- Rated A2 for faster loading and in app performance
- Built for and tested in harsh conditions: Temperature Proof, Water Proof, Shock Proof and X-Ray Proof
Garmin eTrex 22x
Savings 30% off
- Explore confidently with the reliable handheld GPS
- 2.2-inch sunlight-readable color display with 240 x 320 display pixels for improved readability
- Preloaded with Topo Active maps with routable roads and trails for cycling and hiking
- Support for GPS and GLONASS satellite systems allows for tracking in more challenging environments than GPS alone
- 8GB of internal memory for map downloads plus a micro SD card slot
- Battery life: up to 25 hours in GPS mode with 2 AA batteries
Garmin Rino 700
Savings 42% off
- 5w GMRS two-way radio offers extended range, up to 20 miles; communicate by voice or unit-to-unit text Messaging
- High-sensitivity GPS and GLONASS satellite reception; tracks in more challenging environments than GPS alone
- Position reporting feature shows locations of other Rino users on the same channel
- Worldwide base map shows position and supports basic navigation
- Rechargeable Internal lithium-ion battery can provide up to 13 hours of battery life. the unit's easy-to-use thumbstick control makes one-hand operation simple
