Best Prime Day deals 2020: Smartphones and mobile

Who doesn't like a good deal? I'm all for saving money, so for me, Amazon Prime Day is a good time to pick up those essentials (or bits of kit you need to boost productivity) while at the same spending less. And with more and more people now working and learning from home, it seems that there are never enough cables, chargers, adapter, and hubs to go around.

With that in mind, I've trawled through the unbelievable number of deals that are available over Prime Day 2020 -- tens of thousands! -- and distilled them down into a handful of the best.

Deals come and go over the Tuesday, Oct. 13 to Wednesday, Oct. 14 that Amazon Prime Day 2020 runs over (eagle-eyed amongst you will notice that's two days), so I'll be updating this post with fresh deals. Keep checking back.

Also, if you find a good deal I've missed, feel free to drop me a note (a Twitter DM probably gets the quickest response).

Samsung Galaxy A51 | Unlocked | Black | 128GB Savings 28% off A more of a budget handset for those who don't want to spend over a thousand dollars on a phone. Still, for the price you get a superb 6.5-inch Infinity-O display featuring a Super AMOLED screen an amazing 48MP quad camera and a long-lasting, fast charging battery. A great all-rounder of an Android handset $284 at Amazon

SanDisk 1TB Extreme microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter Savings 59% off Up to 160MB/s read speeds to save time transferring high-res images and 4K UHD videos; Requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speeds

Built for and tested in harsh conditions: Temperature Proof, Water Proof, Shock Proof and X-Ray Proof $182 at Amazon

SanDisk 256GB Extreme microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter Savings 86% off Up to 160MB/s read speeds to save time transferring high-res images and 4K UHD videos; Requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speeds

Built for and tested in harsh conditions: Temperature Proof, Water Proof, Shock Proof and X-Ray Proof $42 at Amazon

Garmin eTrex 22x Savings 30% off Explore confidently with the reliable handheld GPS

2.2-inch sunlight-readable color display with 240 x 320 display pixels for improved readability

Preloaded with Topo Active maps with routable roads and trails for cycling and hiking

Support for GPS and GLONASS satellite systems allows for tracking in more challenging environments than GPS alone

8GB of internal memory for map downloads plus a micro SD card slot

Battery life: up to 25 hours in GPS mode with 2 AA batteries $140 at Amazon

Garmin Rino 700 Savings 42% off 5w GMRS two-way radio offers extended range, up to 20 miles; communicate by voice or unit-to-unit text Messaging

High-sensitivity GPS and GLONASS satellite reception; tracks in more challenging environments than GPS alone

Position reporting feature shows locations of other Rino users on the same channel

Worldwide base map shows position and supports basic navigation

Rechargeable Internal lithium-ion battery can provide up to 13 hours of battery life. the unit's easy-to-use thumbstick control makes one-hand operation simple $200 at Amazon

More Prime Day 2020 deals

