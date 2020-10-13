Our editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, ZDNet may earn a commission.

Best Prime Day deals 2020: Smartphones and mobile

The very best smartphone and accessory deals on Amazon.

Google Pixel 4 XL - Just Black - 64GB - Unlocked

Savings 38% off

Google Pixel 4 XL - Just Black - 64GB - Unlocked
$549 at Amazon See details

Google Pixel 4 XL - Just Black - 128GB - Unlocked

Savings 35% off

Google Pixel 4 XL - Just Black - 128GB - Unlocked
$649 at Amazon See details

Samsung Galaxy S20+ Plus 5G | Unlocked | Cosmic Black | 512GB

Savings 22% off

Samsung Galaxy S20+ Plus 5G | Unlocked | Cosmic Black | 512GB
$1,049 at Amazon See details

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G | Unlocked | Cosmic Black | 512GB

Savings 21% off

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G | Unlocked | Cosmic Black | 512GB
$1,249 at Amazon See details

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ | Unlocked | Aura Glow | 256 GB

Savings 27% off

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ | Unlocked | Aura Glow | 256 GB
$799 at Amazon See details
Show More (5 items)

Who doesn't like a good deal? I'm all for saving money, so for me, Amazon Prime Day is a good time to pick up those essentials (or bits of kit you need to boost productivity) while at the same spending less. And with more and more people now working and learning from home, it seems that there are never enough cables, chargers, adapter, and hubs to go around.

Prime Day 2020

How and when to find the best deals for your business

How and when to find the best deals for your business

Here's what you need to know, plus tips and tricks on how to master Amazon's annual sale.

Read More

With that in mind, I've trawled through the unbelievable number of deals that are available over Prime Day 2020 -- tens of thousands! -- and distilled them down into a handful of the best.

Deals come and go over the Tuesday, Oct. 13 to Wednesday, Oct. 14 that Amazon Prime Day 2020 runs over (eagle-eyed amongst you will notice that's two days), so I'll be updating this post with fresh deals. Keep checking back.

Also, if you find a good deal I've missed, feel free to drop me a note (a Twitter DM probably gets the quickest response). 

Google Pixel 4 XL - Just Black - 64GB - Unlocked

Savings 38% off

Google Pixel 4 XL - Just Black - 64GB - Unlocked

Android handsets as Google imagine them to be. If you want a pure Android experience, the Pixel is the way to go.

$549 at Amazon

Google Pixel 4 XL - Just Black - 128GB - Unlocked

Savings 35% off

Google Pixel 4 XL - Just Black - 128GB - Unlocked

The flagship Pixel 4 XL at an amazing price. If you want the pure Android experience, this is how to get it, and also get $350 off!

$649 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S20+ Plus 5G | Unlocked | Cosmic Black | 512GB

Savings 22% off

Samsung Galaxy S20+ Plus 5G | Unlocked | Cosmic Black | 512GB

With revolutionary 8K Video Snap changing how you capture not just video but photography — and 5G changing the way you share it. Add in Samsung Knox security, an intelligent battery, powerful processor and massive storage — and the Galaxy S20 series unveils a whole new world for mobile.

$1,049 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G | Unlocked | Cosmic Black | 512GB

Savings 21% off

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G | Unlocked | Cosmic Black | 512GB

Everything from a great camera array to a fantastic battery and beautiful edge-to-edge 6.9 inch Infinity-O display in a single package. Also, enjoy the power and speed of 5G.

$1,249 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ | Unlocked | Aura Glow | 256 GB

Savings 27% off

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ | Unlocked | Aura Glow | 256 GB

Great phone with a fantastic camera array, and the additional power of the S Pen for note taking.

$799 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy A51 | Unlocked | Black | 128GB

Savings 28% off

Samsung Galaxy A51 | Unlocked | Black | 128GB

A more of a budget handset for those who don't want to spend over a thousand dollars on a phone. Still, for the price you get a superb 6.5-inch Infinity-O display featuring a Super AMOLED screen an amazing 48MP quad camera and a long-lasting, fast charging battery.

A great all-rounder of an Android handset

$284 at Amazon

SanDisk 1TB Extreme microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter

Savings 59% off

SanDisk 1TB Extreme microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter
  • Up to 160MB/s read speeds to save time transferring high-res images and 4K UHD videos; Requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speeds
  • Up to 90MB/s write speeds for fast shooting; Requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speeds
  • 4K UHD and Full HD Ready with UHS speed class 3 (U3) and video speed class 30 (V30)
  • Rated A2 for faster loading and in app performance 
  • Built for and tested in harsh conditions: Temperature Proof, Water Proof, Shock Proof and X-Ray Proof
$182 at Amazon

SanDisk 256GB Extreme microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter

Savings 86% off

SanDisk 256GB Extreme microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter
  • Up to 160MB/s read speeds to save time transferring high-res images and 4K UHD videos; Requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speeds
  • Up to 90MB/s write speeds for fast shooting; Requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speeds
  • 4K UHD and Full HD Ready with UHS speed class 3 (U3) and video speed class 30 (V30)
  • Rated A2 for faster loading and in app performance 
  • Built for and tested in harsh conditions: Temperature Proof, Water Proof, Shock Proof and X-Ray Proof
$42 at Amazon

Garmin eTrex 22x

Savings 30% off

Garmin eTrex 22x
  • Explore confidently with the reliable handheld GPS
  • 2.2-inch sunlight-readable color display with 240 x 320 display pixels for improved readability
  • Preloaded with Topo Active maps with routable roads and trails for cycling and hiking
  • Support for GPS and GLONASS satellite systems allows for tracking in more challenging environments than GPS alone
  • 8GB of internal memory for map downloads plus a micro SD card slot
  • Battery life: up to 25 hours in GPS mode with 2 AA batteries
$140 at Amazon

Garmin Rino 700

Savings 42% off

Garmin Rino 700
  • 5w GMRS two-way radio offers extended range, up to 20 miles; communicate by voice or unit-to-unit text Messaging
  • High-sensitivity GPS and GLONASS satellite reception; tracks in more challenging environments than GPS alone
  • Position reporting feature shows locations of other Rino users on the same channel
  • Worldwide base map shows position and supports basic navigation
  • Rechargeable Internal lithium-ion battery can provide up to 13 hours of battery life. the unit's easy-to-use thumbstick control makes one-hand operation simple
$200 at Amazon

More Prime Day 2020 deals

Here are a few other noteworthy smartphones and mobile deals we spotted on Amazon:

Every new Alexa device: Scenes from Amazon's... SEE FULL GALLERY
1 - 5 of 28

Amazon

Related Topics:

Mobility Cloud E-Commerce Hardware Enterprise Software

More from Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

Related Stories

    • 1 of 3