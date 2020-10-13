Best Prime Day deals 2020: Storage, SSD, and flash drives

The Amazon Prime Day shopping event may have been disrupted due to COVID-19, but if you're in the market for new storage solutions, it is still a key time to snag a bargain or two.

The storage on offer ranges from SSD hardware for upgrading your tower PCs to flash storage drives and memory cards suitable for handheld gaming consoles and cameras.

To make the hunt for storage shopping easier, ZDNet has compiled a list of the best bargains we find on Amazon over the sales event. Make sure you check back as we will be frequently updating with the best deals.

WD Black 5TB P10 Game Drive, portable external hard drive $55 off To kickstart your hunt for digital storage deals over Amazon Prime Day, the WD Black 5TB P10 Game Drive is storage suitable for Playstation and Xbox gaming consoles, as well as traditional PCs and Macs. The drive offers 5TB of storage -- enough for over 100 games -- and a read speed of 625Mbps. $94 at Amazon

WD 4TB gaming drive $37 off Another game storage solution on offer over Amazon's sales events is the WD 4TB gaming drive. This storage solution, on sale for $92, is designed with the PS4 in mind and is portable, so you can take your games and other content with you while away from home. $92 at Amazon

WD 4TB My Cloud home personal cloud $57 off If you're in the market for a cloud-based storage solution that stays local, the WD 4TB My Cloud home personal cloud is worth considering over the Amazon Prime Day sales event. The WD 4TB My Cloud combines 4TB of local storage with cloud technology and once set up via your mobile device, the drive can be instructed to create automatic backups of your PC content. $142 at Amazon

SanDisk 256GB Extreme microSDXC UHS-I memory card $9 off The SanDisk 256GB Extreme microSDXC UHS-I memory card is worth picking up if you need storage suitable for high-speed transfers, such as images and video. The card can support 160MB/s read speeds and 90MB/s write speeds when paired with a compatible device, such as a camera or video recorder. $40 at Amazon

SanDisk 64GB Extreme PRO SDXC UHS-I card $8.50 off Another option to consider, albeit including less in terms of basic storage, is the SanDisk 64GB Extreme PRO SDXC UHS-I card. This budget-friendly storage card offers write speeds of up to 90MB/s and transfer speeds of up to 170MB/s. SanDisk recommends this storage solution for rapid photography and video footage capture. $16 at Amazon

SanDisk 128GB Ultra Fit USB 3.1 flash drive $4 off While it is a small discount, a budget-friendly storage solution for stashing important documents, photos, and media is the SanDisk 128GB Ultra Fit USB 3.1 flash drive. This plug-and-play USB 3.1 flash drive can add 128GB of additional storage to game consoles, PCs, and compatible in-car dashboards. $15 at Amazon

WD 12TB Elements desktop hard drive $75 off A desktop drive offering a hefty amount of additional storage space for documents, films, tv shows, photos, games, and more is the WD 12TB Elements desktop hard drive. Available during the Amazon Prime Day sales event for $174, this storage solution is suitable for Windows machines -- OS 7 - 10 -- and uses USB 3.0 connectivity. $174 at Amazon

WD 10TB WD Red Plus NAS internal hard drive $143 off Another internal storage option for your PC is the WD 10TB WD Red Plus NAS internal hard drive. This drive has a capacity of up to 10TB and as a NAS option is most suitable for business users who need archive capacity. $188 at Amazon

More Prime Day 2020 storage, SSD, and flash drive deals

Here are a few other noteworthy storage, SSD, and flash drive deals we spotted on Amazon: