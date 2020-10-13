Best Prime Day deals 2020: Windows 10 laptops

Amazon's Prime Day event, taking place over 48 hours this year, is a time when you can snap up bargains on PCs, laptops, and mobile devices ahead of the holiday season.

Whether you are in the market for a laptop refresh, you need a new PC now you are working remotely and from home, or you are looking for a device as a Christmas gift, there is a range of Windows 10 laptops available.

Below, we have compiled some of the best deals to suit a variety of budgets. We will be updating our top picks throughout the event.

Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop $300 off A great deal on Amazon Prime Day for a premium gaming laptop is the discount on offer for the Razer Blade 15. The base model features a $300 discount for a Windows 10 device complete with a 10th-gen Intel i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics, a 15.6-inch Full HD display, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD storage. $1,299 at Amazon

ConceptD 3 Ezel creator laptop $250 discount A premium buy over Amazon Prime Day, available for a $250 discount, is a flagship device suitable for content creators. Acer's ConceptD 3 Ezel creator Windows 10 laptop is a "toolbox" for creative applications and comes with a lightweight, versatile, aluminum chassis. The 14-inch laptop runs on Windows 10 Home and is equipped with an Intel Core i7 processor, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics, 4GB VRAM, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD. $1,249 at Amazon

HP Pavilion x360 14 convertible 2-in-1 laptop $93 The HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 laptop is a convertible device that runs on Windows 10 Home. This hybrid laptop, suitable for work and study, sports a 14-inch Full HD touchscreen display, an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 512 GB SSD storage. $646 at Amazon

Asus ZenBook 13 laptop $150 off Another Prime member-exclusive deal is a substantial discount on offer for the Asus ZenBook 13 laptop. This Windows 10 Pro device is a slim and stylish laptop equipped with a 13.3-inch Full HD NanoEdge Bezel display, Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD storage. $999 at Amazon

Dell XPS 15 7590 $270 off The Dell XPS 15 7590, available with a price cut of $270 over the Amazon sales event, is also worth considering if you want to invest in a long-term laptop. The Windows 10 Home device sports a 15.6-inch 4K UHD InfinityEdge display, an Intel Core i7 processor, NVIDIA GeForce GTX graphics, 256GB SSD storage, and 16GB RAM. $1,529 at Amazon

