While you may not be able to find any early Prime Day deals on laptops, you can take advantage of some great deals going on now directly from brands like Lenovo, HP, and Asus. Whether you're looking for a new laptop to stream movies and music, a reliable computer for your college-bound student, or something that can handle triple-A gaming or creative work, there's a laptop out there to suit your needs. I've gathered up some of the best deals available right now on laptops, and I've broken down each model's features to help you find the laptop of your dreams without emptying your wallet.
The Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga is over 60 percent off right now, which means you can save over $1,600 on one of the best 2-in-1 laptops on the market. It features an ultra-thin and lightweight design that's perfect for mobile professionals and remote workers, and the 13.3-inch display's privacy guard ensures that nosy airplane or cubicle neighbors can't read your screen. You'll get 15.5 hours of life on a full charge of the integrated battery, and the quick-charge feature gives you up to 80 percent power in just about an hour.
The ThinkPad X13 Yoga also comes equipped with WiFi 6 connectivity for blazing fast wireless internet speeds, and you can opt for an LTE connection as well so you can work without a WiFi network nearby. The laptop is built with an Intel Core i5-10310U processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD for all the power and storage you need for typical office work. And with both the infrared camera and fingerprint reader, biometric logins will protect your personal data and work against unauthorized access.
PC gamers looking to upgrade their laptops can save almost $1,100 on the Alienware x15 right now on Dell's website. This laptop comes equipped with an Intel Core i7-11800H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD for plenty of power, memory, and storage to handle the hottest titles and most graphically demanding games. The 15.6-inch screen gives you 1080p resolution and a 1ms response time as well as G-Sync compatibility for a smoother playback experience.
It also has a 165Hz refresh rate to prevent screen tearing and stuttering that can ruin game immersion. You'll also get WiFi 6 connectivity for super-fast wireless internet speeds while playing online and Bluetooth 5.2 for wireless peripherals like mice, keyboards, and headsets. And with a battery life of about 6 hours, it's one of the longest-lasting gaming laptops on the market.
If you love the versatility and adaptability of 2-in1 laptops, you can save $540 on the HP Spectre x360. It's built with an 11th generation Intel Core i7 processor, an Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. The 16-inch display gives you 3072x1920 resolution as well as touch-based inputs for handwriting meeting notes, creating digital art, and navigating apps. It also has a blue light filter to help reduce eye strain. The Spectre x360 features a four-speaker array that was developed by Bang & OIufsen for outstanding, room-filling audio that doesn't sound tinny, even at higher volumes. The infrared camera works with Windows Hello for facial recognition sign-ins that help protect your personal information and work data from unauthorized access and theft. And with WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5 connectivity, you'll get fast internet browsing speeds and more reliable wireless peripheral connections.
Whether you're looking for a new laptop to use at home or a reliable computer for your college-bound students, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 is $510 off right now at the Microsoft store. It's built with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 512 GB SSD. The 13.5-inch screen gives you plenty of room to work in word processing programs, spreadsheets, and slide shows, and the integrated webcam is perfect for attending virtual classes or video calls for work. And if you love to stream movies, music, and TV shows, the integrated speakers work with Dolby Atmos for virtual surround sound. With up to 17 hours of battery life, you can work all day and well into the evening before you need to even think about plugging in; which is perfect for students who may or may not remember to grab their charging cable before heading to class.
It's not often that Apple products go on sale, so you'll definitely want to take advantage of this $200 discount on the 2021 M1 MacBook Pro 14 on Amazon. This version of the MacBook Pro is built with Apple's M1 Silicon chip, which integrates the CPU and GPU for better performance and power efficiency. It also comes equipped with a 1TB storage drive and 16GB of RAM, making it a perfect laptop for photo or video editing and graphic design. The battery gives you up to 17 hours of use on a full charge, letting you work all day, worry-free.
The 14-inch Liquid Retina display gives you up jto 1600 nits of brightness, so you can see your work even in direct sunlight, as well as 3024x1920 resolution for incredible colors, contrast, and detailing. It has WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity as well as three Thunderbolt 4 ports for ultra-fast data transfer between devices, charging your laptop and mobile devices, and even connecting an external display for more room to multitask.
My pick for the best laptop deal is the ThinkPad X13 Yoga over at Lenovo. You can save over $1,600 on a great 2-in-1 laptop that's equipped with a 10th generation Intel Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It's also equipped with WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5 connectivity for blazing fast wireless internet browsing and more reliable wireless peripheral connections.
I chose laptops with fairly significant discounts as well as somewhat up-to-date components so that if you choose to buy one from this list, it won't become obsolete in just a year. I also chose a variety of laptops to suit different needs like casual home use, classroom work, mobile and remote office work, and even gaming and content creation.
In 2022, Amazon's Prime Day will be on July 12 and 13, though Prime members will be able to take advantage of special early deals leading up to the official launch. Be sure you keep an eye on Amazon's early deals page to stay up to date.
While it's usually Amazon-branded items that get the biggest discounts during the Prime Day event, you can find just about anything you could want or need on sale. It can be overwhelming to sift through the entire sale listings, so try searching keywords for what you need. For example, if you're looking to upgrade your kitchen, search "Prime Day microwaves," while athletes looking to invest in a fitness watch should search for "Prime Day Fitbit," or whatever your favorite brand of fitness watch is. For more info on how to find the best deals, you can check out our Prime Day tips and tricks hub.
The ConceptD 5 laptop is now $200 off on the Acer website, and while it's a great choice for content creators and creative professionals, it can't quite beat out the MacBook Pro for versatility. But if you need a laptop that can produce ultra-accurate colors, the 16-inch, 3072x1920 display is Pantone validated for color accuracy and is certified to produce 100 percent of the DCI-P3 and Delta E<2 color ranges. The model that's on sale is built with an 1th [<--Should this be 11th or 10th?] generation Intel Core i7 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. And if you need even more memory and storage later, it can support up to 64GB of RAM and a 2TB SSD.
Gamers looking for a durable laptop they can take with them to tournaments or even just to a friend's house can save $150 on the Asus TUF Gaming A15 laptop right now at the Asus website. While it's a decent laptop at an affordable price, if you're looking for something with the latest and greatest components, the A15 isn't for you. However, just because it has an older Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU and AMD Ryzen 5 4600H CPU, that doesn't mean that it won't be able to handle the latest triple-A titles. The chassis provides MIL-STD-810H durability and protection against drops, shocks, dirt, and moisture to protect the delicate components inside. And if you ever want to upgrade your laptop, the integrated doors make it easy to access the components when you need to swap them out for newer versions.