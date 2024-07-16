'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The best Prime Day fitness tracker deals of 2024
Prime Day starts today, so it's time to think about which tech essentials you want to buy. It's summertime, which can mean time to get outside and get active -- and there's nothing more motivating than a fitness tracker that helps you achieve your health and wellness goals.
If you've been eyeing a fitness tracker or smartwatch to help you log your activity, monitor your sleep, and be more mindful of your health, Prime Day 2024 is one of the best times to snag one on sale. Here are some of the best fitness tracker deals you can find during Amazon Prime Day.
Also: Amazon Prime Day 2024: Live updates on the hottest Prime Day deals
Best fitness tracker deals for Amazon Prime Day 2024
- Apple Watch SE 2 (40mm) for $170 (save $79): Apple's beginner-friendly smartwatch is one of our favorites for its simple design, fitness tracking capabilities, and integration with other iOS devices.
- Garmin Vivosmart 4 for $97 (save $33): This slim fitness tracker has a discreet and unassuming design with upgraded features like a pulse oximeter and REM sleep tracker.
- Apple Watch Series 9 for $310 (save $119): Apple's latest smartwatch is one of our favorites, and after testing it, we concluded it may be one of the best smartwatches out there. This watch offers deep integration with iOS devices and intensive health-tracking features.
- Google Pixel Watch 2 for $270 (save $80): Google's second-generation Pixel Watch passed our thorough testing, and we dubbed it the best smartwatch for Google Pixel smartphone users. This watch has Fitbit and Android-specific features, giving you the best of both worlds.
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (refurbished) for $73 (save $252): This smartwatch passed our rigorous testing and offers features like ECG monitoring and fall detection. Although this model is refurbished, you can access Amazon's customer service and a 30-day return window.
- Fitbit Charge 4 for $125 (save $25): This slender fitness tracker has built-in GPS to guide you on your hikes, runs, and walks.
- Garmin Vivoactive 4 for $250 (save $80): Garmin's upgraded smartwatch has built-in GPS capabilities, a pulse oximeter, sleep, stress, and menstrual cycle tracking for an all-encompassing health and wellness tracking experience.
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (44mm) for $200 (save $130): Samsung's flagship smartwatch offers deep integration with your Galaxy devices, a large display, and advanced sleep tracking.
- Fitbit Sense for $152 (in White/Gold only) (save $98): Fitbit's upgraded fitness tracker offers a sizable display and thorough heart rate tracking. This watch can monitor your heart for atrial fibrillation and assess your blood oxygen levels.
- Fitbit Versa 3 for $199 (save $31): This Fitbit fitness tracker has built-in GPS capabilities, voice assistant compatibility, and enhanced heart rate technology.
- Current price: $170
- Original price: $249
The Apple Watch SE 2 is perfect for Apple loyalists who don't need a smartwatch with overly-advanced capabilities. It provides features like heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and activity logging, all for a reasonable price.
- Current price: $200
- Original price: $330
Samsung's flagship smartwatch is the perfect fitness tracker for people with a Samsung Galaxy smartphone. It offers deep integration with Galaxy devices and features like body mass composition sensors and advanced sleep tracking.
- Current price: $199
- Original price: $230
Fitbit fitness trackers are ideal for people with mixed-device ecosystems because the Fitbit app is available on iOS and Android. The Versa 3 delivers advanced fitness tracking and built-in GPS tracking for distance and endurance activities.
More Prime Day 2024 fitness tracker deals
- Amazfit Active (42mm) for $109 (save $21)
- Polar Pacer Pro for $295 (in Grey-Black only) (save $55)
- Garmin Forerunner 255 for $220 (in Whitestone, 46mm only) (save $180)
- Garmin Forerunner 245 for $230 (in Berry, Standard model only) (save $70)
FAQs
When is Amazon Prime Day 2024?
Amazon Prime Day 2024 begins on Tuesday, July 16, and ends on Wednesday, July 17. However, you can find some deals active after the official sale dates.
Are fitness trackers really cheaper on Prime Day?
Many big-ticket fitness trackers and smartwatches are usually on sale during Prime Day and have deeper discounts than during other popular sale events, like Memorial or Labor Day. Additionally, many retailers are competing for your dollars, so some offer deeper discounts than Amazon during Prime Day sales.
How did we choose these Prime Day deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need or would recommend. We combed through Amazon for striking deals, using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also reviewed customer reviews to learn what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we recommend. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing, extensive research, and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
