The 12 best Prime Day 2024 fitness tracker deals still available
Although Prime Day sales ended yesterday, there's still time to press "buy" on all those products you've been eyeing. If the warm weather has motivated you to get more active, there's nothing more motivating than a fitness tracker that helps you achieve your health and wellness goals.
If you've been considering a fitness tracker or smartwatch to help you log your activity, monitor your sleep, and be more mindful of your health, these lingering Prime Day 2024 deals are still available. Here are some of the best fitness tracker deals you can find following Amazon Prime Day.
Also: Prime Day is over: These are the best deals still available
Best fitness tracker deals for Amazon Prime Day 2024 still available
- Apple Watch SE 2 (40mm) for $219 (save $30): Apple's beginner-friendly smartwatch is one of our favorites for its simple design, fitness tracking capabilities, and integration with other iOS devices.
- Apple Watch Series 9 for $310 (save $119): Apple's latest smartwatch is one of our favorites, and after testing it, we concluded it may be one of the best smartwatches out there. This watch offers deep integration with iOS devices and intensive health-tracking features.
- Google Pixel Watch 2 for $270 (save $80): Google's second-generation Pixel Watch passed our thorough testing, and we dubbed it the best smartwatch for Google Pixel smartphone users. This watch has Fitbit and Android-specific features, giving you the best of both worlds.
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (refurbished) for $73 (save $252): This smartwatch passed our rigorous testing and offers features like ECG monitoring and fall detection. Although this model is refurbished, you can access Amazon's customer service and a 30-day return window.
- Garmin Vivoactive 4 for $250 (save $80): Garmin's upgraded smartwatch has built-in GPS capabilities, a pulse oximeter, sleep, stress, and menstrual cycle tracking for an all-encompassing health and wellness tracking experience.
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (44mm) for $240 (save $90): Samsung's flagship smartwatch offers deep integration with your Galaxy devices, a large display, and advanced sleep tracking.
- Fitbit Sense for $152 (in White/Gold only) (save $98): Fitbit's upgraded fitness tracker offers a sizable display and thorough heart rate tracking. This watch can monitor your heart for atrial fibrillation and assess your blood oxygen levels.
- Current price: $169
- Original price: $249
The Apple Watch SE 2 is perfect for Apple loyalists who don't need a smartwatch with overly-advanced capabilities. It provides features like heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and activity logging, all for a reasonable price.
- Current price: $240
- Original price: $330
Samsung's flagship smartwatch is the perfect fitness tracker for people with a Samsung Galaxy smartphone. It offers deep integration with Galaxy devices and features like body mass composition sensors and advanced sleep tracking.
More Prime Day 2024 fitness tracker deals still available
- Amazfit Active (42mm) for $115 (save $15)
- Amazfit GTS 3 Smart Watch for $80 (save $40)
- Polar Pacer Pro for $300 (in Grey-Black and Maroon-Plum only) (save $55)
- Fitbit Google Ace LTE for $180 (save $50)
- Garmin Vivoactive 4 for $250 (save $80)
FAQs
When was Amazon Prime Day 2024?
Amazon Prime Day 2024 began on Tuesday, July 16, and ended on Wednesday, July 17. However, some deals remain active after the official sale dates.
Are fitness trackers really cheaper on Prime Day?
Many big-ticket fitness trackers and smartwatches are usually on sale during Prime Day and have deeper discounts than during other popular sale events, like Memorial or Labor Day. Many retailers compete for your dollars, so some offer deeper discounts than Amazon during Prime Day sales.
Are there different deals on Prime Day 2?
In short, yes and no. Invite-only Prime deals -- or Lightning Deals -- may be different each day. Amazon confirmed last month that new deals on the site may surface as often as every five minutes. As always, deals only last as long as Amazon decides, with Lightning Deals offering a countdown to their expiration and other deals' longevity depending on how fast products sell out (or don't). As long as stock remains, many deals from Day 1 will likely remain live for Day 2, including deals on popular Amazon products such as laptops, Fire TVs, Kindles, Fire tablets, and Echo devices.
How did we choose these Prime Day deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need or would recommend. We combed through Amazon for striking deals, using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also reviewed customer reviews to learn what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we recommend. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing, extensive research, and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
