The best Prime Day headphone deals of 2024
Your favorite headphones can be a beloved companion during long commutes, frequent traveling, or day-to-day activities. But after a few years of wear and tear, it may be time for you to upgrade your cans or earbuds. There have been plenty of exciting headphone releases in 2024, but some models from as early as 2020 have retained their value (but not their hefty price tags) over the years, too.
Fortunately, Amazon Prime Day begins today, and there are plenty of exciting deals on some of the best headphones on the market. It's a great time to upgrade your headphones, and I've included some of the best deals you can find during Prime Day 2024.
Also: Amazon Prime Day 2024: Live updates on the hottest Prime Day deals
Best headphone deals for Amazon Prime Day 2024
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2 wireless earbuds for $105 (in Gray only) (save $125): Samsung's premium wireless earbuds, the Galaxy Buds Pro 2, are on sale following the release of the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. These earbuds offer quality noise-canceling properties, integration with your other Galaxy devices, and all-day comfort.
- Bose QuietComfort Ultra over-ear headphones for $349 (save $80): Bose's latest flagship over-ear headphones were our favorite noise-canceling headphones of 2023. They offer a premium design, immense comfort, and best-in-class noise-canceling tech.
- Apple AirPods Pro 2 wireless earbuds for $169 (save $80): Apple's AirPods Pro 2 are the company's premium flagship earbuds that have appeared in our picks for best earbuds since their 2022 release. These earbuds have iOS-specific features, best-in-class noise-canceling tech, and a refined sound sure to please any audio fan.
- Bowers & Wilkins Px8 over-ear headphones for $530 (in Black and Tan only) (save $169): These headphones do great justice for people who take their audio quality seriously, according to our testing. They deliver a luxurious build, a natural soundstage, and all-day comfort.
- Beats Solo 4 on-ear headphones for $120 (save $80): Beats released the latest iteration of its popular on-ear headphones two months ago, making this deal great for people looking for a pair of recently released headphones. When we tested them, we praised their comfort, style, and integration with Android and iOS devices.
- Apple AirPods Max over-ear headphones for $395 (save $154): Apple's flagship over-ear premium headphones are rarely on sale, and even when they are, these headphones are a big ticket item. We love these headphones' unique style, integration with Apple devices, and impressive noise-canceling tech.
- Sony LinkBuds S wireless earbuds for $128 (save $72): Our testing concluded that these earbuds have a comfortable fit and are very practical. They are also packed with Sony's best software features, making them an even better deal when they are on sale.
- Sennheiser Momentum 4 wireless earbuds for $255 (in Black Graphite only) (save $43): The company's latest earbuds offer exceptional sound quality and a highly portable charging case.
- Sony WH-CH720N over-ear headphones for $88 (save $62): Sony's budget over-ear headphones borrow internal audio components from the company's flagship WH-1000XM5 headphones, and our testing concluded that their practicality and affordability make them worth a try.
- Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II for $170 (in Triple Black only) (save $109): Bose's second-generation premium earbuds deliver all-day comfort, a unique form factor, and top-tier noise-canceling capabilities.
- Sennheiser Momentum 4 over-ear headphones for $250 (save $130): Sennheiser's flagship over-ear headphones deliver highly detailed audio for Bluetooth headphones. These headphones come in many colors, and some have deeper discounts than others.
Sennheiser's Momentum 4 over-ear headphones are the perfect audio companion for people who prefer wireless headphones but don't want to compromise audio quality. These headphones are available in four colors, some of which are discounted more heavily than others. Right now, Black, Black/Copper, and White are available for $250.
Beats' premium over-ear headphones deliver all-day comfort and unique integration with both Android and iOS devices. These headphones are 51% off for Prime Day, so be sure to take advantage of this deal.
Apple's premium wireless earbuds are the best portable companion for people with an iPhone or multiple Apple devices. They integrate seamlessly with your personal device ecosystem and deliver top-tier audio features.
Apple's AirPods Max over-ear headphones have generated buzz since their 2020 release. These headphones rarely go on sale, so snag them before Prime Day ends. These headphones are available in four colors, all of which are on sale for $395.
More Prime Day 2024 headphone deals
- Amazon Echo Buds wireless earbuds for $25 (save $50)
- JLab JBuds Air Sport open-ear wireless earbuds for $40 (save $30)
- Beats PowerBeats Pro wireless earbuds for $150 (save $100)
- Beats Studio Pro over-ear headphones for $170 (save $180)
- Beats Studio Buds Plus wireless earbuds for $130 (save $40)
- Beats Solo 3 on-ear headphones for $119 (save $118)
- JBL Tune 770NC over-ear headphones for $100 (save $30)
- Skullcandy Crusher Evo over-ear headphones for $98 (save $102)
- Sennheiser Accentum Plus over-ear headphones for $170 (save $60)
- Beats Flex wireless earbuds for $40 (save $30)
FAQs
When is Amazon Prime Day 2024?
Amazon Prime Day 2024 begins on Tuesday, July 16, and ends on Wednesday, July 17. However, you can find some deals active after the official sale dates.
Are headphones really cheaper on Prime Day?
Yes (usually) -- many big-ticket headphones are on sale during Prime Day and have deeper discounts than they do during other popular sale events, like Memorial or Labor Day.
How did we choose these Prime Day deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need or would recommend. We comb through Amazon for striking deals, using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also review customer reviews to learn what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we recommend. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing, extensive research, and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
What are the best Prime Day 2024 deals?
ZDNET's experts have been searching through Prime Day sales to find the best discounts by category:
