The best Prime Day headphone deals of 2024

Amazon Prime Day starts today, and you can score these awesome headphone deals from Apple, Beats, Sony, and more.
Written by Jada Jones, Associate Editor
Sennheiser Momentum 4 | Save up to $130
Sennheiser Momentum 4 wireless headphones against red brick
Sennheiser Momentum 4
Save up to $130
View now View at Amazon
Beats Studio Pro | Save $180
Beats Studio Pro headphones in Deep Brown against a wooden table
Beats Studio Pro
Save $180
View now View at Amazon
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) | Save $80
airpods-pro-2-left-align
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
Save $80
View now View at Amazon
Apple AirPods Max | Save up to $120
AirPods Max at an Apple Store, captured by iPhone 15 Pro Max
Apple AirPods Max
Save up to $120
View now View at Amazon

Your favorite headphones can be a beloved companion during long commutes, frequent traveling, or day-to-day activities. But after a few years of wear and tear, it may be time for you to upgrade your cans or earbuds. There have been plenty of exciting headphone releases in 2024, but some models from as early as 2020 have retained their value (but not their hefty price tags) over the years, too.

Fortunately, Amazon Prime Day begins today, and there are plenty of exciting deals on some of the best headphones on the market. It's a great time to upgrade your headphones, and I've included some of the best deals you can find during Prime Day 2024.

Also: Amazon Prime Day 2024: Live updates on the hottest Prime Day deals

Best headphone deals for Amazon Prime Day 2024

Sennheiser Momentum 4

Save up to $130
Sennheiser Momentum 4 wireless headphones against red brick
Jada Jones/ZDNET
  • Current price: $250
  • Original price: $380

Sennheiser's Momentum 4 over-ear headphones are the perfect audio companion for people who prefer wireless headphones but don't want to compromise audio quality. These headphones are available in four colors, some of which are discounted more heavily than others. Right now, Black, Black/Copper, and White are available for $250.

Beats Studio Pro

Save $180
Beats Studio Pro headphones in Deep Brown against a wooden table
Jada Jones/ZDNET
  • Current price: $170
  • Original price: $350

Beats' premium over-ear headphones deliver all-day comfort and unique integration with both Android and iOS devices. These headphones are 51% off for Prime Day, so be sure to take advantage of this deal.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

Save $80
airpods-pro-2-left-align
Christina Darby/ZDNet
  • Current price: $169
  • Original price: $249

Apple's premium wireless earbuds are the best portable companion for people with an iPhone or multiple Apple devices. They integrate seamlessly with your personal device ecosystem and deliver top-tier audio features.

Apple AirPods Max

Save up to $120
AirPods Max at an Apple Store, captured by iPhone 15 Pro Max
Jason Hiner/ZDNET
  • Current price: $398
  • Original price: $549

Apple's AirPods Max over-ear headphones have generated buzz since their 2020 release. These headphones rarely go on sale, so snag them before Prime Day ends. These headphones are available in four colors, all of which are on sale for $395.

More Prime Day 2024 headphone deals

screenshot-2024-07-01-at-10-40-11am.png
Jada Jones/ZDNET

FAQs

When is Amazon Prime Day 2024? 

Amazon Prime Day 2024 begins on Tuesday, July 16, and ends on Wednesday, July 17. However, you can find some deals active after the official sale dates.

Are headphones really cheaper on Prime Day? 

Yes (usually) -- many big-ticket headphones are on sale during Prime Day and have deeper discounts than they do during other popular sale events, like Memorial or Labor Day.

How did we choose these Prime Day deals?

ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need or would recommend. We comb through Amazon for striking deals, using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops. 

We also review customer reviews to learn what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we recommend. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing, extensive research, and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter. 

What are the best Prime Day 2024 deals?

ZDNET's experts have been searching through Prime Day sales to find the best discounts by category:

You can also find the best Amazon Prime Day deals by price:

And the best deals from other retailers this week:

